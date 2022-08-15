Vegan SoulFest is where vegan food, music, wellness, & impact come together!. Vegan SoulFest is a three-day vegan food and music festival in Baltimore that’s bringing together individuals from around the world to celebrate delicious plant-based food, amazing music, and a soulfully diverse community. The festival takes place August 19-21 at West Covington Park.

