Statesboro, GA

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Coastal Georgia's Chatham County joins other localities focused on ‘fines and fees justice’

LISTEN: Leaders from the Savannah area are joining an exclusive network focused on reforming the use of fines and fees. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Coastal Georgia's Chatham County has been chosen to join a group of six cities and counties across the country tasked with criminal justice reform, specifically as it relates to fines and fees such as speeding tickets, court costs, and probation fees.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Dyle Edward Gerdhardt

Dyle Edward Gerhardt, 69, of Brooklet, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, GA. He is survived by his wife Donna Gerhardt; daughter, Candi (Tanner) O’Riley; son, Cody Gerhardt; sisters, Cindy Mariotti, Gayle Gerhardt, and Cathy Bastian; grandchildren, Elika, Kylie, Raiden, and Xavier. A...
BROOKLET, GA
wtoc.com

Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

Smash and Dash: Savannah Smithereens Brings Rage Room to Town

Rage rooms have been cropping up around the U.S. for the last few years, and very soon Savannah will have one of her own. Savannah Smithereens is a local smash room company that has gained attention in the last year or so with their pop-up events. The pop-ups were a hit and shortly thereafter people began inquiring about a brick and mortar site.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannah.com

A Ton of Family Fun in Savannah

Savannah has become the perfect family-friendly vacation destination for everyone. Packed with history and recreational opportunities you will find the best way to spend your vacation that the whole family will remember. From outdoor activities, museums, antebellum homes, and unique tours there is no beating the appeal Savannah offers for visiting and local families alike.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill councilmember donates salary to senior center

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices sky high it seems like many are trying to save every penny. But one Richmond Hill leader is doing the opposite and giving back to those who helped raise him. For Richmond Hill Councilmember Robbie Ward, coming to the city’s senior center is...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Grice Connect

Martha Linda Floyd Becton

Mrs. Martha Linda Floyd Becton, age 74, died on Friday, August 12th 2022 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. Linda was born on December 25th 1947 in Savannah, GA to the late Leon Floyd and Hallie Moore Floyd. She was raised in Savannah and moved to Brooklet, GA in...
BROOKLET, GA
wtoc.com

Water lantern festival coming to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You have the chance to light the water with beautifully decorated lanterns because one Water Lantern company is bring their festival to Savannah!. Dylan Gallup is the coordinator for the Water Lantern Festival and joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us more about the big event.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Area Transit considering route changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit is planning to make some changes to their routes and add some additional services in the county. Before anything is final, CAT is asking the community for their input on the plan. As we transition out of COVID and people return to their...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Gail Altman White Sims

Mrs. Gail Altman White Sims, age 71, fought a fierce battle with cancer that ended on August 14, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, Georgia. We will see her again because she had faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Gail loved her family and...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Jeffrey Norman Sparks

Jeffrey Norman Sparks, age 55, of Statesboro, GA died Friday, August 5, 2022 peacefully at home in Statesboro, following a herculean battle with appendix cancer. Jeff was born in Peckville, PA on December 10, 1966, to Roger, Sr and Karen (Kennedy) Sparks. He married his childhood sweetheart, Tracy (Menichetti) Sparks in 1991 and lived in various places over the years.
STATESBORO, GA
