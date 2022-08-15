Read full article on original website
Georgia Southern will test EAGLE ALERT system Wednesday at 2:20pm
Georgia Southern University is scheduled to test all components of the EAGLE ALERT system on Wednesday, August 17, at approximately 2:20pm. The EAGLE ALERT system is an emergency communication system designed to play a key role in keeping Georgia Southern’s students, faculty, staff, and visitors safe during emergency situations.
Coastal Georgia's Chatham County joins other localities focused on ‘fines and fees justice’
LISTEN: Leaders from the Savannah area are joining an exclusive network focused on reforming the use of fines and fees. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Coastal Georgia's Chatham County has been chosen to join a group of six cities and counties across the country tasked with criminal justice reform, specifically as it relates to fines and fees such as speeding tickets, court costs, and probation fees.
GS starts the school year with millions in campus construction projects
At the beginning of each new Georgia Southern University (GS) school year, Grice Connect takes a look at new construction projects that are underway on their campuses. Again this year, there are millions of dollars in exciting additions and improvements underway. Here are some of the highlights. Statesboro Campus. Jack...
Georgia Southern piano sale set for Thursday-Saturday in Savannah
The Georgia Southern University Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music has partnered with the Rockley Family Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting music education, to hold a piano and digital piano sale. The sale will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, August 18-20, in the Fine Arts Auditorium...
Dyle Edward Gerdhardt
Dyle Edward Gerhardt, 69, of Brooklet, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, GA. He is survived by his wife Donna Gerhardt; daughter, Candi (Tanner) O’Riley; son, Cody Gerhardt; sisters, Cindy Mariotti, Gayle Gerhardt, and Cathy Bastian; grandchildren, Elika, Kylie, Raiden, and Xavier. A...
wtoc.com
Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
Cole Swindell coming Back to the Boro to play 10/11/22 Blue Room concert
Glennville, GA native, Georgia Southern Graduate and country music superstar Cole Swindell announced Wednesday via social media that he is coming home for a concert in Statesboro. The outdoor concert will be played at the Blue Room located at 1830 Chandler Road, near Paulson Stadium on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
connectsavannah.com
Smash and Dash: Savannah Smithereens Brings Rage Room to Town
Rage rooms have been cropping up around the U.S. for the last few years, and very soon Savannah will have one of her own. Savannah Smithereens is a local smash room company that has gained attention in the last year or so with their pop-up events. The pop-ups were a hit and shortly thereafter people began inquiring about a brick and mortar site.
savannah.com
A Ton of Family Fun in Savannah
Savannah has become the perfect family-friendly vacation destination for everyone. Packed with history and recreational opportunities you will find the best way to spend your vacation that the whole family will remember. From outdoor activities, museums, antebellum homes, and unique tours there is no beating the appeal Savannah offers for visiting and local families alike.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill councilmember donates salary to senior center
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices sky high it seems like many are trying to save every penny. But one Richmond Hill leader is doing the opposite and giving back to those who helped raise him. For Richmond Hill Councilmember Robbie Ward, coming to the city’s senior center is...
Martha Linda Floyd Becton
Mrs. Martha Linda Floyd Becton, age 74, died on Friday, August 12th 2022 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. Linda was born on December 25th 1947 in Savannah, GA to the late Leon Floyd and Hallie Moore Floyd. She was raised in Savannah and moved to Brooklet, GA in...
wtoc.com
Water lantern festival coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You have the chance to light the water with beautifully decorated lanterns because one Water Lantern company is bring their festival to Savannah!. Dylan Gallup is the coordinator for the Water Lantern Festival and joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us more about the big event.
wtoc.com
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
wtoc.com
Chatham Area Transit considering route changes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit is planning to make some changes to their routes and add some additional services in the county. Before anything is final, CAT is asking the community for their input on the plan. As we transition out of COVID and people return to their...
Gail Altman White Sims
Mrs. Gail Altman White Sims, age 71, fought a fierce battle with cancer that ended on August 14, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, Georgia. We will see her again because she had faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Gail loved her family and...
Jeffrey Norman Sparks
Jeffrey Norman Sparks, age 55, of Statesboro, GA died Friday, August 5, 2022 peacefully at home in Statesboro, following a herculean battle with appendix cancer. Jeff was born in Peckville, PA on December 10, 1966, to Roger, Sr and Karen (Kennedy) Sparks. He married his childhood sweetheart, Tracy (Menichetti) Sparks in 1991 and lived in various places over the years.
69-Year-Old Richard Burroughs Died In A Two-Vehicle Crash On Georgia 21 North (Effingham County, GA)
At around 6:30 a.m. on August 15, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Georgia 21 north that resulted in a fatality. Honda was in front of a dump truck turning left into a [..]
Leopold’s Ice Cream turns 103! Join the celebration Saturday
Leopold’s Ice Cream of Savannah will celebrate 103 years of tasty memories with its annual Block Party on Saturday, August 20 from 1-7 p.m. The event will take place at the flagship store, located at 212 E. Broughton Street in Savannah. The Block Party event is free and open to the public.
wtoc.com
New stop light tentatively set to turn on Wednesday on Dean Forest Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up for drivers that take Dean Forest Road near I-16 – there will be a new stop light on your route tentatively set to start on Wednesday. That intersection typically has over a thousand cars go through it during rush hour each day. Wednesday...
wtoc.com
‘It’s about bringing awareness’: Unity of Savannah hosts Narcan training event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the CDC, 75 percent of the nearly 92,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid. Opioid overdoses are a growing problem and that’s why a Savannah spiritual group is taking action. Unity of Savannah hosted an event Sunday to train people how...
