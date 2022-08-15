Read full article on original website
North Alabama hardware store closing after 94 years
Lewter Hardware opened in downtown Huntsville in 1928. After more than 90 years of serving the community, the family business will close its doors on October 8.
Bryant-Denny Stadium gets alcohol: Alabama ABC Board approves game day beer, wine
Beer and wine sales are coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama. Dean Argo, a spokesman for the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, said Wednesday that the agency gave approval to an alcohol license for the vendor at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The state approval was the final regulatory step in authorizing sales.
Jack’s and Wickles Pickles team up for a ‘wickedly delicious’ Alabama burger
Two classic Alabama food brands -- Jack’s Family Restaurants and Wickles Pickles -- have partnered for a match made in burger heaven. Starting this Wednesday, Aug. 17, Jack’s will offer a limited-time-only Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger on the menu at all Jack’s locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi. It will be available through Oct. 4.
Alabama Parents Beware: Popular Kid’s Drink Being Recalled
With kids headed back to school in Alabama, many parents are concerned about keeping their kids safe. COVID-19 is always a top concern; recently, the Monkey Pox is threatening the safety of our children. There is now a major recall on a popular beverage that hundreds of kids across the...
Neon Lilly adds Eurasian cuisine to Huntsville Restaurant Week
Cultural cuisine is a concept that thrives during Huntsville Restaurant Week, and for some, it allows them to share their signature ethnic dishes.
Former Alabama softball player pleads for return of grandmother’s stolen wedding ring
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Danae Hays decided to give her grandmother a call Monday night to check up on her. The two have always been extremely close and have grown closer in some ways since her grandfather’s death some nine years ago. Danae called it a “special bond.” “Since I was a kid, my grandmother […]
Breaking: Alabama Dollar General Distribution Center Closed After Rat Infestation
But unfortunately, it is so. And we have video proof. Possible recalls and store shutdowns may be coming. If you remember recently Family Dollar went through a similar problem. More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplied Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family...
Navy ship bears the name of Mobile war hero and former Alabama Senator
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Decades after his renowned impact on the United States during the Vietnam War, Mobile native Jeremiah Denton Jr.’s bravery and heroism are still being recognized today. A keel authentication ceremony was held at Ingalls Shipbuilding Tuesday morning to mark the beginning of USS Jeremiah Denton, a guided Missile Destroyer that will be […]
Five days and counting...Watermelon Festival set for Friday & Saturday
When country husband and wife duo Thompson Square take the stage Saturday night, maybe Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Director Cassie Medley can take a seat, relax and enjoy the music. Maybe... Medley, her staff and the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors put in hundreds (thousands?) of...
Marshall County residents pleading for road to be fixed
Shin Point Road in Marshall County is about a half-mile stretch of gravel and dirt, up the side of a mountain. It's in such bad shape, that residents say not even emergency services will use it.
Huntsville Hospital received $2 million in pandemic aid despite reporting $40 million in expenses
Covid-19 care from March 2021 to March 2022 cost Huntsville Hospital more than $40 million. The hospital submitted a claim for $40,880,208, but only $2,017,530 in aid has been disbursed, according to the Alabama Hospital Association. That money comes from second round of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Jeff Samz,...
Body found in field near Governors Drive
Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a field off Seminole Drive near Governors Drive in Huntsville on Friday.
This Is The Best Burrito In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
1 killed in crash near Cracker Barrel in Huntsville
One person was killed in a crash on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville on Friday.
Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?
I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
Here’s One Thing No Alabama Resident Wants To See Coming Home
Living in Alabama can be dangerous, in more ways than one. We have killer snakes, alligators, and bears. Now this is not something we are not aware of. Yet the thought of pulling into my driveway and catching 2 bears in the act, well now that’s a story. See entire video below.
Huntsville pastor elected new leader of Alabama Democratic Party
Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley is the new leader of the Alabama Democratic Party – but he didn't get that new role without a fight.
Alabama man charged with stealing $7k from homeowner for promised yard work
A Decatur resident told police that they hired Christopher Jay Britt with "Britt Lawncare and Landscaping" to work on their property, giving him a check for $7,000 as a deposit.
Trial for Shoals man charged in boating deaths set for Monday
The jury trial of a Muscle Shoals man charged in the deaths of a woman and her daughter is set to begin on Monday, court records show.
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
