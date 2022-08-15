Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
2022 Chicago Bears first roster cuts tracker
With the first preseason game in the books, the first round of roster cuts are upon us, where the Chicago Bears have to trim their roster from 90 to 85 players before 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday. This is the first of three roster cuts the Bears will have to...
Is ‘Monday Night Football’ on Tonight? ‘MNF’ Schedule Info
The first full week of the NFL preseason is in the books! New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury, Minnesota Vikings QB Kellen Mond went 9/14 for 119 yards and two TDs in a 26-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Trey Lance threw a 76-yard touchdown in his brief preseason appearance in the San Francisco 49ers victory over the Green Bay Packers. Plus, a new season of Hard Knocks debuted on HBO!
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Dolphins place Adam Shaheen on IR after failed trade
Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen was placed on injured reserve. The move follows the Dolphins' attempt to trade Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round selection in 2023, only to have the handshake deal overturned due to a failed physical. Shaheen,...
Yardbarker
NFL roundup: Jets’ Mekhi Becton on IR, 49ers release Robert Nkemdiche
The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players. All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.
Report: Ravens Cut Veteran QB Brett Hundley
This was his fifth NFL team since getting drafted in 2015 by the Packers.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Make More Cuts Just One Preseason Game In
As the Buffalo Bills built toward what they hope is a Super season … Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …. AUG 16 CUTS MADE The Bills are already thinning out the roster just one preseason game in. Buffalo has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.
Chargers’ Derwin James: "Never a doubt" contract extension would get done
On Wednesday, we finally heard from a franchise cornerstone. Safety Derwin James, fresh off a market-setting contract extension and his first practice of the offseason, told the media that “there was never a doubt” that a deal was going to get done. James said he’ll be ready to...
LOOK: Lonzo Ball's Instagram Story On Wednesday
On Wednesday, Lonzo Ball posted something to his Instagram story. He is currently on the Chicago Bulls, and has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
