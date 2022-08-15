Read full article on original website
reviewofoptometry.com
Emergent Glaucoma Risk Factors Secondary to Uveal Melanoma Found
One finding from this new study was that anteriorly located tumors may increase IOP earlier on. Photo: Amy Bade, OD. Click image to enlarge. Tumor- or treatment-related secondary glaucoma is an extra burden to a patient with uveal melanoma. Besides any necessary medical therapy, which may be needed for a long period of time, it necessitates additional visits to the clinic. At worst, secondary glaucoma in an eye with uveal melanoma can result in painful vision and even blindness. Researchers recently noted that secondary glaucoma at initial uveal melanoma diagnosis is associated with a high risk of synchronous metastases. They have suggested that initial retinal detachment and higher intraocular pressure (IOP) with tumor thickness could inform interim assessments of IOP and neovascularization.
cancernetwork.com
FDA Gives Priority Review to Olaparib and Abiraterone for mCRPC Regardless of HRR Status
Based on data showing that patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer may achieve benefit following treatment with olaparib plus abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone regardless of homologous recombination repair mutational status, the FDA gave the combination priority review. Priority review was given to a supplemental new drug application for olaparib...
Medical News Today
What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
targetedonc.com
Treating mCSPC with Anti-Androgen Therapy and Monitoring for Progression
During a live virtual event, Roby A. Thomas, MD, discussed the tolerability of androgen receptor therapy and personal experiences with treatment of patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. What is your reaction to the updated results from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ajmc.com
Biomarker Linked With Risk of Diabetes, Cancer Deaths
A cross-sectional association was found between plasma prostasin level and risk of diabetes and cancer mortality in patients with high blood glucose levels. Plasma prostasin levels had a cross-sectional association with the risk of cancer mortality and the risk of diabetes, which may help understand the link between diabetes and cancer.
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
pharmacytimes.com
Common Antibiotic Associated with Rare, Severe Adverse Effects for Patients with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease
A new study warns that fluoroquinolone could increase the risk of altered mental status and hospitalizations for advanced chronic kidney disease patients, though it is rare. Older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were administered fluoroquinolone at higher than recommended doses were more likely to be hospitalized, according to a study published in JAMA Open Network.
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
Medical News Today
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Applying cryopreserved amniotic membrane following intravitreal injection
CAM encourages corneal healing in patients with ocular surface disease. Dry eye disease (DED) was first defined in 1995. Since then, its definition has been revised to include a complex, multifactorial aetiology that includes hyperosmolarity, tear film instability, ocular surface inflammation and damage and neurosensory abnormalities.1. A characteristic feature of...
MedicalXpress
Kinase activity in renal cell carcinoma, benign renal tissue and in response to tyrosine kinase inhibitors
Kinase activity is frequently altered in renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) are part of the standard treatment strategy in patients with metastatic disease. However, there are still no established biomarkers to predict clinical benefits of a specific TKI. "Despite a number of new treatment options improving...
healio.com
Comorbidities appear prevalent among patients with rhinitis, rhinosinusitis
The most common comorbidities among patients with rhinitis and rhinosinusitis included asthma, other chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal diseases and cardiovascular diseases. 3.9% of all patients had nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug-exacerbated respiratory disease. A patient’s visit burden increased with more inflammatory upper airway diseases. Patients with rhinitis and rhinosinusitis frequently suffered...
Nature.com
Role of necroptosis in airflow limitation in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: focus on small-airway disease and emphysema
Airflow limitation with intractable progressive mechanisms is the main disease feature of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The pathological process of airflow limitation in COPD involves necroptosis, a form of programmed necrotic cell death with pro-inflammatory properties. In this paper, the correlations of small-airway disease and emphysema with airflow limitation in COPD were firstly reviewed; then, based on this, the effects of necroptosis on small-airway disease and emphysema were analysed, and the possible mechanisms of necroptosis causing airflow limitation in COPD were explored. The results showed that airflow limitation is caused by a combination of small-airway disease and emphysema. In addition, toxic particulate matter stimulates epithelial cells to trigger necroptosis, and necroptosis promotes the expulsion of cell contents, the abnormal hyperplasia of pro-inflammatory mediators and the insufficient clearance of dead cells by macrophages; these processes, coupled with the interaction of necroptosis and oxidative stress, collectively result in small-airway disease and emphysema in COPD.
Medical News Today
What blood tests can help detect liver cancer?
No single blood test can diagnose liver cancer, but liver cancer blood tests can detect signs of liver dysfunction. Depending on a person’s signs and symptoms, a doctor may recommend further testing, such as a liver biopsy. Although blood tests cannot diagnose liver cancer, they. for signs of cancer....
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Aging Process Weighs on Parkinson’s Symptoms With Later-age Onset
Older age at disease onset is associated with greater motor and nonmotor impairment in people with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease, according to a study by scientists in Luxembourg. Nonmotor symptoms such as urinary incontinence and apathy in those diagnosed at older ages were found to be mainly driven by the...
targetedonc.com
Interleukin-Based Treatments Find Footing in Ongoing Research
Current- generation cytokines are being engineered to extend their half-life and improve tumor targeting using polyethylene glycol conjugation, fusion to tumor-targeting antibodies, alterations of cytokine/cell receptor–binding affinity, and other strategies. The discovery of antitumor activities of pro-inflammatory cytokines in animal models led to subsequent approvals of recombinant interferon alpha...
MedicalXpress
Tabrecta gains full FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a genetic mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, according to an agency news release. The drug previously received accelerated approval for the...
ajmc.com
Fakhri Reviews Considerations for Second-Line Therapy in DLBCL
Nearly 5 years after approval of the first CAR T-cell therapy, treatment is moving into second line, and patients have more options than ever for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. How do physicians choose? Bita Fakhri, MD, MPH, hematologist-oncologist at the University of California San Francisco, discusses the process. Bita Fakhri,...
Roche's Polivy Combo Regime Under FDA Review For Type Of Blood Cancer
Roche Holdings AG RHHBY announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental marketing application for Polivy. Polivy is being developed by Roche using Seagen Inc SGEN ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Polivy is being used with Rituxan and cyclophosphamide,...
