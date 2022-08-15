ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Announces Significant 49ers Injury News

The 49ers have taken a significant injury hit heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday that his defense will be without a key player moving forward. Shanahan announced that Jimmie Ward suffered a hamstring injury. He will be out for a while.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

5 Free agent leaders the Atlanta Falcons should sign

The Atlanta Falcons have made their first roster cuts of the season and will turn their focus to the 53-man roster and who will make the final cut. As they are making these decisions one strategy Atlanta could utilize is opening up additional roster spots to bring in a veteran with their remaining cap space.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight

Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BELL, CA
ClutchPoints

‘He hasn’t gone through it enough’: Kyle Shanahan’s shocking Trey Lance admission ahead of huge 49ers season

The San Francisco 49ers will have a new quarterback under center for the 2022 season. After five years with Jimmy Garoppolo, head coach Kyle Shanahan is handing the keys to sophomore quarterback Trey Lance. Lance reportedly struggled in 49ers training camp but had a promising preseason debut. He’ll have to keep the impressive performances up […] The post ‘He hasn’t gone through it enough’: Kyle Shanahan’s shocking Trey Lance admission ahead of huge 49ers season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Colin Cowherd
Yardbarker

NFL roundup: Jets’ Mekhi Becton on IR, 49ers release Robert Nkemdiche

The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players. All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders 53-man roster prediction for 2022 season

Today is the day. The first cutdown is upon us from 90 to 85 players. Before that cutdown happens, it’s time to make my 53-man roster prediction. IN: Josh Jacobs, Jakob Johnson (FB), Kenyon Drake, Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White. OUT: Brittain Brown, Brandon Bolden, Austin Walter. Wide receivers. IN:...
NFL
Yardbarker

Josh McDaniels Comments On His New Home Crowd

Josh McDaniels will have his second chance at being an NFL head coach with the Las Vegas Raiders. His first taste of the job came in 2009 when he was hired by the Denver Broncos. However, he lasted only 28 games and did not have a winning season. This time,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy