Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party
ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center on Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh...
Two community yard sales will come together next weekend
Two popular community yard sales are coming together next weekend. Resurrection Catholic Church’s Joyous Junque and Trinity Ecumenical Parish’s Trinity Treasures will both be Aug. 26 and 27 featuring a wide variety of available items for sale. “We are getting the message out that there will be two...
9/24: Go Pulaski County Service Day
7th Annual Go Pulaski County service day scheduled for September 24. Approximately 20 projects are planned for this annual county-wide service event in Pulaski County, ranging from landscaping, quilt making, painting, organizing, building, and cleaning that will benefit individuals, community centers, parks, and more. Volunteer registration is open now until September 2. Go to www.gopulaskicounty.org/volunteer to sign up. Contact info@gopulaskicounty.org for more information.
Grubb, Jean Elizabeth
Jean Elizabeth Grubb, 71, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home in Radford. She was a U. S. Navy veteran. Per her request, Jean’s body was donated to the Virginia State Anatomical Board. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Jean would be honored if donations...
Hanks, Betty Alderman
Betty A. Hanks, 82 went to her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2022. She lived in Christiansburg, Virginia. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Rob and Pearl Alderman; first husband, Robert Quesenberry; and second husband, Frank Hanks. She is survived by her children, Donna McCall, Terry Quesenberry,...
Goad, Hugh Wade
Hugh Wade Goad, 91 of Floyd County, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Winnie Martin Goad; parents, Herman Walter & Lauretta Wade Goad; and brother, Collis Goad. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Nelson Martin (Bonnie) and family; and special...
7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
Furry Friends: Franklin Co. Animal Shelter’s sweet Sally finds forever home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought a 2-year-old beagle mix, Sally,...
Four to be considered for School Board
There are four candidates to be considered by the Henry County School Board to fill the Interim Ridgeway District seat from September to November.
Garland, Brandice Alley
Brandice ‘Brandy’ Alley Garland of Salem, VA, went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2022 at the age of 33. She was born April 25, 1989 to Kevin and Deborah Alley in Roanoke, VA. Brandy was preceded in death by her loving mother, Deborah Alley; and...
Weddle, Barbara Dove
Barbara J. Dove Weddle, age 64 of Blacksburg VA. died at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on August 14, 2022. She was born in Radford VA on May 5th, 1958 to the late Marshall Jackson Dove Sr. and Betty Mack Davis Dove. She is survived by brothers: Jack Dove and wife Melani,...
Spangler, Louise Watterson
Louise Watterson Spangler, 102, of Elliston, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 14, 2022. She was born on Friday, June 18, 1920, in Elliston, Va., daughter of the late Charles “Bud” and Susie Watterson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Spangler; sister, Elizabeth Kicklighter; brothers, Charles Watterson Jr. (June), and Samuel Watterson.
Holiday movie filming wraps up at The Greenbrier
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — It may be mid-August, but it looks a lot like Christmas time at The Greenbrier. Filming started in July and wrapped up earlier this month on a holiday movie that takes place at the resort in White Sulphur Springs. Valarie Pritt, communications manager of...
Sumner, Randall Creed
Randall Creed Sumner, age 75, of Pulaski, VA, went to His Heavenly Home, August 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents A. C. Sumner and Alene Sumner, and Grover and Bonnie Boothe. Randy retired as Facility Manager for Pyrotechnics by Grucci in Radford VA. Previously, he worked...
Akers, Charles Lee
Charles Lee Akers, 53 of Pulaski passed away August 9, 2022. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022, 1:00PM at Randolph Ave. UMC, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Chan, Alice
Alice Chan, age 71 of Pulaski, VA passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born June 9, 1951 in Taiwan she was the daughter of the late Chia Bin Tang & Fang Ping Tao Tang. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. She and her spouse, King Chan, were former owners of Beijing Restaurant and Motel.
Meredith, Jr., Byron Janney
Byron “Barney” Janney Meredith, Jr., of Riner Virginia, at the age of 80, went to be with the Lord on August 12th, 2022. He was at home and surrounded by his loving family. Barney was one of five children, born and raised on his parent’s dairy farm in...
Montgomery, Shelley Evans
Shelley Evans Montgomery, age 90 of Salem passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 in the Salem Health and Rehab. Born May 29, 1932, he was the son of the late Donnie Edgar Montgomery and Josie Quesenberry Montgomery. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Les Montgomery, and sisters, Catherine Harris, Evelyn Walters, and Reba Farmer.
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
Fazoli’s opens in Pulaski County
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to get your quick service Italian food in Pulaski County. Fazoli’s is now open for business. It offers Italian favorites through a walk-up and drive-through model. According to Fazoli’s, the Dublin location is the first in southwest Virginia and the...
