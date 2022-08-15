Alice Chan, age 71 of Pulaski, VA passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born June 9, 1951 in Taiwan she was the daughter of the late Chia Bin Tang & Fang Ping Tao Tang. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. She and her spouse, King Chan, were former owners of Beijing Restaurant and Motel.

PULASKI, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO