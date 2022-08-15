Read full article on original website
Novant Health patient information possibly disclosed to Facebook in data breach
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., (WGHP) — Novant Health says letters will be mailed to some of its patients following possible disclosure of protected health information due to an error with an online tracking tool, according to a Novant Health news release. In May 2020, Novant Health launched a promotional campaign to connect more patients to the Novant […]
WXII 12
Forsyth County serial killer Facebook post deemed bogus, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is debunking a post that is circulating on social media. The Facebook post claims there is a "serial killer" in Winston-Salem that abducts women. It also describes how the person allegedly hits women's vehicles to get them to pull over...
Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins
(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
wcti12.com
City of Winston-Salem settles lawsuit about blind man with service animal
Winston-Salem, NC — The City of Winston-Salem has a new policy in place on how officers handle people with service animals. “It’s a good day if you’re a service animal user," said Disability Rights North Carolina (DRNC) staff attorney Chris Hodgson. Nearly two years ago, Wilmer Oliva...
Serial killer hoax making rounds on social media, Triad law enforcement warns
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serial killer hoax is making its rounds on social media. Law enforcement agencies around the Triad are warning citizens the posts are not credible. Multiple Facebook groups across the Piedmont are sharing posts on social media saying a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Reidsville.
Greensboro restaurants working to hire as the industry faces a worker shortage
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The worker shortage is something that is being felt across all industries, school systems are looking to hire teachers and bus drivers, hospitals need more nurses, and airlines need more trained pilots to fly their planes. If you've gone out to eat recently, you know restaurants...
When will brutal heat waves over 100 degrees hit North Carolina? Search your ZIP code for the hottest info
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – OK, it’s mid-August. We expect the temperatures to be high. We know our highs and lows are higher than they used to be. And now we can see – for each of our ZIP codes – exactly how bad the picture could get in the next, oh, three decades. First Street […]
Social Security monthly payments could increase $100 to $150 a month in 2023
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you hear the word COLA, you're probably thinking of a soda of sorts. But COLA is the cost-of-living-adjustment made by the government. Spoiler alert, the COLA could be going up and that could mean a raise for every Social Security beneficiary. When the government reported...
WXII 12
Boom Supersonic, American Airlines reach supersonic agreement for aircraft
GREENSBORO, N.C. — American Airlines is doubling down on supersonic travel. The airline has agreed to purchase 20 supersonic "overture" plans from Boom Supersonic. This deal is the second firm order for Boom in the last two years. While still years away from building a commercial airplane, it's a...
Greensboro church giving students free book bags and school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As students in Guilford County get ready to head back to the classrooms, Mount Zion Church in Greensboro wants to help them with school supplies. On Saturday, the church is holding a book bag giveaway. Students can stop by Barber Nails and Beyond to get a free book bag filled with school supplies.
WXII 12
Forsyth Co. Sheriff responds to inmate’s mother’s claims after two detention officers hospitalized
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A mother of an inmate at the Forsyth County Detention Center took to Facebook after she said her son, Matthew West was beaten by one of the detention officers. The sheriff then responded publicly to her, calling her claims false. According to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro city council approves rezoning for new Happy Tails Emergency Vet Clinic
The clinic wanted to move to a property on Lawndale Drive. During a public hearing, people living in that area shared why they're against it.
North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
No, there is no serial killer ‘hunting’ in Reidsville; police debunk hoax Facebook post
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A local law enforcement agency is exposing a hoax that’s making the rounds on Facebook. Reidsville Police Department posted on Facebook about a post alleging the MO of a supposed serial killer. “There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Reidsville, my friend was almost taken by him,” […]
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
chapelboro.com
New UNC Police Chief Aims to ‘Make Campus Proud’ of Department
With students coming back to campus and the first week of classes commencing, newly hired UNC chief of police Brian James says he is excited to build community trust and keep the school safe this semester. James began his role as UNC chief of police on July 1. He held...
Boom Supersonic has new order from American Airlines
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic’s planned production facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport has a new order. Boom, which in January announced plans to build the manufacturing facility for its supersonic passenger jet at PTI, on Tuesday said it had a contract to supply 20 of those jets – called Overture – to American […]
tornadopix.com
Gwen Frisby Fulton: Housing is a big business…and a big problem | Country and regional news
I brought banana bread to my mom, who had just moved down the street. I told her I meant to keep her warm, but time was running out. She smiled and said she liked it warm, so she warmed it up in the microwave. She explained that there was only a microwave in her kitchen because the stove was not included in the rent. I told her I would open my eyes to someone selling one.
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
Mount Airy News
“Dopesick” author launching new book
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
