Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins

(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
CONCORD, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Health
City
Winston-salem, NC
Health
FOX8 News

North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Boom Supersonic has new order from American Airlines

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic’s planned production facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport has a new order. Boom, which in January announced plans to build the manufacturing facility for its supersonic passenger jet at PTI, on Tuesday said it had a contract to supply 20 of those jets – called Overture – to American […]
GREENSBORO, NC
tornadopix.com

Gwen Frisby Fulton: Housing is a big business…and a big problem | Country and regional news

I brought banana bread to my mom, who had just moved down the street. I told her I meant to keep her warm, but time was running out. She smiled and said she liked it warm, so she warmed it up in the microwave. She explained that there was only a microwave in her kitchen because the stove was not included in the rent. I told her I would open my eyes to someone selling one.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

“Dopesick” author launching new book

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

