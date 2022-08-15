Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Related
Suspect identified in gunfire barrage that injured teen in Brooklyn Park
Police are investigating Aug. 13 gunfire at the Villa Del Coronado apartments in Brookyln Park, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Authorities in Brooklyn Park say they're working to apprehend a juvenile suspect suspect in connection with the barrage of gunfire at an apartment complex over the weekend. The incident, which...
St. Paul police calling Tuesday’s shooting a murder-suicide
St. Paul police are calling the shooting that took place on Tuesday a murder-suicide as preliminary information points to the male suspect shooting and killing the female before turning the gun on himself.
fox9.com
Fire rips through standoff home in St. Michael, Minn.
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The home that was the scene of a two-day-long standoff in St. Michael, Minnesota in June was damaged Wednesday morning by a large fire, deputies report. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, fire departments responded around 9:30 a.m. for the fire at the...
fox9.com
2 suspects arrested after shooting in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Prior Lake early Wednesday, police said. The Prior Lake Police Department says two people, ages 24 and 25, were arrested and booked into jail on probable cause for reckless discharge of a firearm. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swnewsmedia.com
Man and woman in custody after reports of shots fired in Prior Lake
Prior Lake police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, after responding to several 911 calls about shots being fired in the 3600 block of Willow Beach Street Southwest. According to a press release from the city, the suspects were taken to the Scott County jail and...
fox9.com
Trial begins for single punch death outside Minneapolis nightclub
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The trial has begun for an Andover man charged with manslaughter after a punch outside a Minneapolis nightclub led to the death of another. Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, is on trial for first- and second-degree manslaughter after charges allege in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
BET
George Floyd Square In Minneapolis Hit For Second Time With Deadly Violence
A man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting at Minneapolis' George Floyd Square on Sunday afternoon, marking the second fatal shooting at the intersection-turned-memorial plaza where the former truck driver and security guard died at police hands in May 2020. Police responded to reports of gunfire...
Charges: Perishea Young shot woman "at close range" on Minneapolis's Nicollet Mall
MINNEAPOLIS – A West St. Paul woman faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last week in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Perishea Laray Young is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting that happened early last Wednesday evening on South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the Target store.The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage from several angles shows Young and the victim arguing. A woman tries to intervene at one point, before Young is seen removing a gun from her purse, "taking several steps toward the Victim," and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bulletin-news.com
Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert
A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
Woman charged with attempted murder in shooting outside downtown Minneapolis Target
A woman who critically injured another woman in a shooting outside the downtown Minneapolis Target last week has been charged. Perishea Young, 23, from West St. Paul, has been charged with second-degree intentional attempted murder and first-degree assault. The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 10 just before 6 p.m. in the area of 9th St. and Nicollet Mall.
CBS News
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota
SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
One Killed, One Injured in Minneapolis Shooting
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Sunday in Minneapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at 12:50 p.m. Officers located two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified
The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
kfgo.com
‘Large crime scene’ in Brooklyn Park after more than 40 rounds fired near apartment building
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Authorities say more than 40 rounds were fired in a shooting near a Brooklyn Park apartment building that resulted in a boy being hospitalized and numerous vehicles and apartments sustaining damage in the barrage of bullets Saturday night. A block away from the shooting, officers...
Victim identified in fatal home invasion stabbing in NE Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim fatally stabbed in a home invasion in northeast Minneapolis last week.Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man fatally stabbed. The victim was identified by the medical examiner as 32-year-old Ryan Peterson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple sharp force injuries and his manner of death was listed as homicide. Franklin White, 31, was arrested in Wisconsin on the same day of the incident. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.White is charged with one count of second-degree murder.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parents' home.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries
A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities. The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries...
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4
Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Inmate found dead at Stillwater Prison
STILLWATER, Minn. — A special investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in a Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater prison cell, surrounded by substances that tested positive for narcotics. A Department of Corrections (DOC) spokesman says prison staff found 30-year-old Castle Rogers Ahlbeck unresponsive around 11 a.m. Monday. Staffers...
bulletin-news.com
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
ccxmedia.org
Police: More Than 40 Rounds Found at Brooklyn Park Crime Scene
Brooklyn Park police are investigating an incident over the weekend where someone fired a gun dozens of times near homes and apartments. It happened Saturday night just before midnight in the 8100 block of Zane Avenue. Police say a 17-year-old male was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound....
Comments / 0