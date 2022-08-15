ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

9/24: Go Pulaski County Service Day

7th Annual Go Pulaski County service day scheduled for September 24. Approximately 20 projects are planned for this annual county-wide service event in Pulaski County, ranging from landscaping, quilt making, painting, organizing, building, and cleaning that will benefit individuals, community centers, parks, and more. Volunteer registration is open now until September 2. Go to www.gopulaskicounty.org/volunteer to sign up. Contact info@gopulaskicounty.org for more information.
Mollohan named as Lynchburg Humane Society executive director

The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is pleased to announce it has named Jill Mollohan as its new Executive Director, effective Aug. 1. Mollohan replaces Jan Walker, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Walker will continue to serve the community through her commitment to various boards and committees, including a volunteer role with LHS. The staff and board members of LHS are appreciative of her service and wish her much enjoyment upon her retirement.
Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
Fazoli’s opens in Pulaski County

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to get your quick service Italian food in Pulaski County. Fazoli’s is now open for business. It offers Italian favorites through a walk-up and drive-through model. According to Fazoli’s, the Dublin location is the first in southwest Virginia and the...
Hanks, Betty Alderman

Betty A. Hanks, 82 went to her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2022. She lived in Christiansburg, Virginia. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Rob and Pearl Alderman; first husband, Robert Quesenberry; and second husband, Frank Hanks. She is survived by her children, Donna McCall, Terry Quesenberry,...
Garland, Brandice Alley

Brandice ‘Brandy’ Alley Garland of Salem, VA, went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2022 at the age of 33. She was born April 25, 1989 to Kevin and Deborah Alley in Roanoke, VA. Brandy was preceded in death by her loving mother, Deborah Alley; and...
Atway, Ann Brockenbrough

Ann Brockenbrough Atway passed away on August 5, 2022, at her home in Dublin, Va. after a brief illness. Ann was born in Lynchburg, Va. on January 25, 1930. Her father and mother were early aviators, and she, along with her five siblings, grew up beside their parent’s airport in Mecklenburg County, N.C. The family sold Piper cub airplanes and gave flying lessons. Ann and her siblings learned to fly at an early age and they all became immersed in the family aviation business.
Blacksburg Creates Affordable Housing Fund

The Town of Blacksburg faces a growing deficit of housing of all types, with a particular need for new homes for low-to moderate-income households. This deficit requires the development of a substantial number of new homes and the rehabilitation and retention of existing homes that might otherwise become unaffordable or uninhabitable.
Invasive spotted lanternfly spotted in Bedford County

The presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly in Bedford County was recently confirmed, the county said Aug. 8. A county news release cited the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “The spotted lanternfly is an exotic, invasive insect with no natural enemies in the United States. Its preferred host...
Meredith, Jr., Byron Janney

Byron “Barney” Janney Meredith, Jr., of Riner Virginia, at the age of 80, went to be with the Lord on August 12th, 2022. He was at home and surrounded by his loving family. Barney was one of five children, born and raised on his parent’s dairy farm in...
