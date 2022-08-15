Read full article on original website
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount residents call for establishment of homeless shelter
Stephen Kaplan used to make a living setting up sound systems like the one in the Rocky Mount Town Council chambers. These days, he's dedicated to serving the homeless population in Franklin County. "I've never not had a car or a place to sleep at night. Once I saw it,...
NRVNews
9/24: Go Pulaski County Service Day
7th Annual Go Pulaski County service day scheduled for September 24. Approximately 20 projects are planned for this annual county-wide service event in Pulaski County, ranging from landscaping, quilt making, painting, organizing, building, and cleaning that will benefit individuals, community centers, parks, and more. Volunteer registration is open now until September 2. Go to www.gopulaskicounty.org/volunteer to sign up. Contact info@gopulaskicounty.org for more information.
wfxrtv.com
Dr. Morrow shares COVID, public health update for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) — Dr. Cynthia Morrow — provided the latest details about the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other public health topics. The RCAHD shared their latest data on Tuesday, Aug....
timesvirginian.com
Mollohan named as Lynchburg Humane Society executive director
The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is pleased to announce it has named Jill Mollohan as its new Executive Director, effective Aug. 1. Mollohan replaces Jan Walker, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Walker will continue to serve the community through her commitment to various boards and committees, including a volunteer role with LHS. The staff and board members of LHS are appreciative of her service and wish her much enjoyment upon her retirement.
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
WSLS
Danville woman wins Miss Virginia Volunteer, to compete in Miss Volunteer America
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This role model took home the big title. On Saturday, Kate Clatterbuck was named Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 at the Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant Finals Night, a release by Michael King, the Miss Virginia Volunteer Marketing Director said. The pageant was held at the Academy...
wfxrtv.com
Habitat for Humanity, Giles Co. Technology Center students build affordable housing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (NRV) partnered up with students from the Giles County Technical Center in order to tackle the affordable housing crisis in Pulaski County. Throughout each school year, the partnership builds homes for families who are in need...
WDBJ7.com
Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
WDBJ7.com
Fazoli’s opens in Pulaski County
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to get your quick service Italian food in Pulaski County. Fazoli’s is now open for business. It offers Italian favorites through a walk-up and drive-through model. According to Fazoli’s, the Dublin location is the first in southwest Virginia and the...
whee.net
Four to be considered for School Board
There are four candidates to be considered by the Henry County School Board to fill the Interim Ridgeway District seat from September to November.
NRVNews
Hanks, Betty Alderman
Betty A. Hanks, 82 went to her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2022. She lived in Christiansburg, Virginia. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Rob and Pearl Alderman; first husband, Robert Quesenberry; and second husband, Frank Hanks. She is survived by her children, Donna McCall, Terry Quesenberry,...
Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke
According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday.
NRVNews
Garland, Brandice Alley
Brandice ‘Brandy’ Alley Garland of Salem, VA, went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2022 at the age of 33. She was born April 25, 1989 to Kevin and Deborah Alley in Roanoke, VA. Brandy was preceded in death by her loving mother, Deborah Alley; and...
NRVNews
Atway, Ann Brockenbrough
Ann Brockenbrough Atway passed away on August 5, 2022, at her home in Dublin, Va. after a brief illness. Ann was born in Lynchburg, Va. on January 25, 1930. Her father and mother were early aviators, and she, along with her five siblings, grew up beside their parent’s airport in Mecklenburg County, N.C. The family sold Piper cub airplanes and gave flying lessons. Ann and her siblings learned to fly at an early age and they all became immersed in the family aviation business.
WSLS
Lynchburg’s ‘Men2School’ shows support, encouragement on LCS’s first day of school
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The moment Lynchburg City students stepped off the school bus Tuesday morning, they faced their first test of the 2022-2023 academic year – navigating through a sea of support. A group called “Men2School” is made up of church members, fraternities, and other organizations with the...
NRVNews
Blacksburg Creates Affordable Housing Fund
The Town of Blacksburg faces a growing deficit of housing of all types, with a particular need for new homes for low-to moderate-income households. This deficit requires the development of a substantial number of new homes and the rehabilitation and retention of existing homes that might otherwise become unaffordable or uninhabitable.
smithmountainlake.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly spotted in Bedford County
The presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly in Bedford County was recently confirmed, the county said Aug. 8. A county news release cited the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “The spotted lanternfly is an exotic, invasive insect with no natural enemies in the United States. Its preferred host...
WSET
Williamson Road closure will allow water authority to fix utilities in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Roanoke street will be closed on Wednesday. The City of Roanoke said the northbound and southbound lanes of Williamson Road at Thurston Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They said the closure will allow the Western Virginia...
NRVNews
Meredith, Jr., Byron Janney
Byron “Barney” Janney Meredith, Jr., of Riner Virginia, at the age of 80, went to be with the Lord on August 12th, 2022. He was at home and surrounded by his loving family. Barney was one of five children, born and raised on his parent’s dairy farm in...
Lynchburg organizations offer free haircuts, back-to-school fun for students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Sunday, Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe joined forces with the 434 Saintz football team to put on a back-to-school bash that offered free haircuts and braiding — not to mention plenty of fun activities — for kids in the Lynchburg community. The co-founder of Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe, Ted […]
