Ann Brockenbrough Atway passed away on August 5, 2022, at her home in Dublin, Va. after a brief illness. Ann was born in Lynchburg, Va. on January 25, 1930. Her father and mother were early aviators, and she, along with her five siblings, grew up beside their parent’s airport in Mecklenburg County, N.C. The family sold Piper cub airplanes and gave flying lessons. Ann and her siblings learned to fly at an early age and they all became immersed in the family aviation business.

DUBLIN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO