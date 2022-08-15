Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
A closer look at Syracuse football pre-game hype songs
Syracuse Orange pre-season camp continues on but with access limited we don’t have a lot of intel to break down key position battles. We did get some video of the scrimmage but outside of this Dan Villari hurdle there wasn’t much to extrapolate. But this video that Syracuse...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football 2022 opponent preview: Pittsburgh Panthers
The Syracuse Orange may finally be reaching the light at the end of the tunnel in this portion of our football schedule preview. After hosting Notre Dame in the third straight game against expected-to-be-ranked teams, SU travels to western Pennsylvania to take on the defending ACC Champs. School: University of...
ACC Atlantic Division winner prediction, odds featuring Syracuse and our best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The ACC Atlantic division was very competitive in the 2021 season, and that shouldn’t change this fall. Clemson should be much improved from...
nunesmagician.com
Roundtable: Who starts for Syracuse men’s basketball in 2022-23?
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season will of course be preceded by football in the coming weeks, but as the calendar turns to mid-August, it marks just ten weeks from the first hoops exhibition game. On the back of last week’s news of Syracuse starting a new NIL collective...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Judah Mintz to ‘probably’ start at PG, per head coach
Ever since 2022 four-star combo guard Judah Mintz committed to Syracuse basketball at the end of March, I’ve been curious to see what his role would be for the Orange during the upcoming campaign. The 6-foot-3 Mintz, a versatile combo guard who can suit up at point guard or...
Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits
In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football to face five pre-season AP Poll Top 25 opponents
The AP pre-season football poll was released on Monday and no, the Syracuse Orange did not receive any votes. However, five of Syracuse’s 2022 opponents are ranked. We talked about the difficult stretch that the Orange will face after their bye week but now let’s look at it based on these rankings.
Syracuse Basketball: Jesse Edwards competing for Dutch national team
Syracuse basketball senior center Jesse Edwards looks to capitalize on a strong junior season, before he got injured this past February, and put forth a senior year where I believe he could absolutely contend for All-ACC honors. The 6-foot-11 Edwards, a native of Amsterdam, Netherlands, is joining the Dutch national...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football 2022 opponent preview: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The pads are on at Syracuse Orange training camp as they prepare for the 2022 football season. We’re also preparing by continuing to go over each of SU’s fall opponents. After traveling to Clemson, the Orange return home to face another extremely challenging foe. This time, it will be the most recognizable of the independent teams making their way inside the Dome.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Nyair Graham, Tre McLeod, JP Estrella
When the curtain goes up on Syracuse’s 2022 campaign at home against Louisville on September 3, all eyes will be on the Orange’s aerial attack. Robert Anae takes over as offensive coordinator while Jason Beck is the new quarterbacks coach. There will also be plenty of other eyes on, and at, that game too.
Axe: The most powerful man in college sports has deep ties to CNY (Q&A with Greg Sankey)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Greg Sankey may be one of the most powerful men in college sports, but that doesn’t get him any preferential treatment at one of Central New York’s most beloved eateries. He still waits in line for Doug’s Fish Fry, just like you.
3 things we’ve learned entering the third week of Syracuse football fall camp
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s been a busy first two weeks of fall camp for Syracuse football. Week 1 restarted the install of new offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s scheme which began in the spring. It also saw the debut of a number of new players, including quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson.
Section III football media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 48 Section III football teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football doesn’t begin until Aug. 20, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with...
Music guide to NYS Fair. Plus, which health care jobs pay the most in CNY? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, showers. See the 5-day forecast. MAN SHOT ON NORTH SIDE: A middle-aged man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s North Side Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the right arm near the intersection of Highland Street and Graves Street, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed.
Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair
With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
wwnytv.com
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
localsyr.com
‘Cinderella’ reunion, retiring in Syracuse, and more
(WSYR-TV) — Allison and Tim talk about the ABC ‘Cinderella’ reunion, the anniversary of Elvis’s death, and living in Syracuse after retirement. The ‘Cinderella’ reunion is set to air Tuesday Aug. 23 at 8/7c on ABC to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella.’ The cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, Brandy, and Bernadette Peters. The reunion will be followed by the first broadcast of the original film in 20 years.
SummerFAST DIRT Modified Series starts tonight at Weedsport Speedway
Take four top Central New York speedways, add several dozen DIRT big-block racing teams, throw in $128,000 in prize money and you have all the ingredients for SummerFAST 2022. The four straight Super DIRT Series programs open Monday night at the Weedsport Speedway with the running of the rescheduled Hall of Fame 100. The SummerFAST series continues at Brewerton Tuesday, Fulton on Wednesday and winds up at the Land of Legends Speedway in Canandaigua Thursday night.
localsyr.com
Newsmakers: Poverty in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
mylittlefalls.com
Butter has arrived in Syracuse
More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors...
