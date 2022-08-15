ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Slate

Will Kentucky Fail Breonna Taylor Again?

When Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron investigated the night Breonna Taylor was killed, his office concluded that the two officers who shot Taylor acted in good faith while executing the warrant provided. The Department of Justice’s investigation, however, suggests the warrant itself had false information, without which officers would never have been at Taylor’s home in the first place. Now a candidate for governor, will Cameron pay for his inattention in this high-profile case?
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

Report: Employers struggling with hiring in Kentucky

(WALLETHUB) – WallletHub says Kentucky is among the states where employers are struggling the most in hiring. The report says with the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub updated some data. In terms of the Tri-State, Kentucky comes in at number three in WalletHub’s rankings, while Illinois […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
MARION COUNTY, KY
truecrimedaily

Kentucky man allegedly called police dispatch and said he strangled his girlfriend to death

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested after allegedly calling dispatch and admitting to authorities that he fatally strangled his girlfriend. According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9 a.m., William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and a unit arrived at the scene, where they found 32-year-old Heather Davidson deceased. Kentucky State Police are reportedly helping the Webster County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Complete list of road closures for Kentucky State Fair 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Kentucky State Fair starts on Aug. 18, and Louisville Metro Police have provided a list of road closures for drivers headed to the Kentucky Expo Center. Police said the list provided includes restricted traffic areas as well as roads closed off to street...
LOUISVILLE, KY
News Break
Politics
99.5 WKDQ

KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone

I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

3 Important Things the Kentucky State Police Want You To Know About Traffic Stops

Have you ever been pulled over? There are several very important things that officers want you to know about traffic stops and how you can help keep them and yourself safe. This is a safe space people most of us have probably been pulled over at least once in our life. If I'm being honest I don't have enough fingers and toes to count how many times I have been pulled over. Yet here I am legally driving a vehicle and still insured. There are a lot of things I wish I would have known before I started driving.
WBKO

Restaurant owner wrangles alligator in Texas

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas man is a restaurant owner, a Jiu-Jitsu champion and now, he can add alligator wrangler to his resume. Mike Trinh says he was getting the kids ready for their first day of school when a 5- to 6-foot alligator showed up on his driveway.
TEXAS STATE
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky renters are eligible for FEMA assistance

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Renters affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding can apply for assistance for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The assistance applies to people whose property was damaged in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties. FEMA Individual Assistance is for renters, students and homeowners. Federal […]
KENTUCKY STATE

