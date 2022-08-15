ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

McKee to sign series of bills aimed at supporting Rhode Island seniors

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will sign a series of bills Wednesday aimed at supporting Rhode Island’s elderly population. One bill expands protections under the Elder Financial Exploitation law to people 60 and older. Another bill makes it easier for seniors to apply for food stamps.
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

A Red Wave in Massachusetts?

If a ballot initiative succeeds, Democrats are vulnerable. It may be one of the biggest political stories of the year. The predicted red wave election this November may even touch deep-blue Massachusetts. Is this a joke? No. The reason is a petition drive that is gathering steam among conservative activists...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nellie Gorbea
ABC6.com

DEM fines man $9,000 for illegally fishing off Block Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that they’ve fined a man for fishing in an off-limits zone off Block Island in June. Spokesperson Jay Wegimont said William McLaughlin, III was fined $9,000 for possessing striped bass in an exclusive economic zone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Islanders#Democratic Primary#Campaign Finance#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ABC6.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters Rhode Island headquarters opens up in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Founder of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island attended the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its Providence headquarters. Dr. Dorothy Piendiadz, 98, was accompanied by organization members and other local officials at the new headquarters in Olneyville’s Rising Sun Mills. “I am...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Healey to make stops in Bristol County

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is scheduled to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday. Healey will first stop in Attleboro to learn about the progress being made towards reopening the commuter rail station. She’ll then take a tour of the new Attleboro High School.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

West Nile virus, EEE found in Rhode Island for first time this year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that they detected Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile virus for the first time this year in mosquito samples. The EEE-positive sample was collected in South Kingstown and the West Nile-positive sample was collected in Westerly,...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy