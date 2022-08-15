Read full article on original website
McKee reports most cash for final stretch of primary race
But the incumbent governor continued to be outspent by Democratic primary rival Helena Foulkes during July and into August.
Full Results: 12 News/Roger Williams University Poll – August 2022
With the Rhode Island primary less than a month away, 12 News and Roger Williams University are once again taking the pulse of local voters.
RI governor candidates face off in radio debate
The 90-minute debate was packed with talk of backgrounds, plans for change, and even accusations of slander.
12 News/RWU Poll: McKee, Gorbea still in close race for RI governor
"What we're finding is there is not a lot of enthusiasm," said 12 News political analyst and pollster Joe Fleming.
Geoff Diehl, Massachusetts Republican candidate for governor declines televised debates
BOSTON — With just over a week before early voting begins for the Massachusetts primary, Republican candidate for governor, Geoff Diehl, is declining to participate in televised debates. Diehl refused to take part in a debate hosted by a longstanding media consortium including WCVB, WBUR and the Boston Globe.
McKee to sign series of bills aimed at supporting Rhode Island seniors
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will sign a series of bills Wednesday aimed at supporting Rhode Island’s elderly population. One bill expands protections under the Elder Financial Exploitation law to people 60 and older. Another bill makes it easier for seniors to apply for food stamps.
Massachusetts lieutenant governor candidates want Beacon Hill lawmakers to strike tax relief deal
The three Democrats running for lieutenant governor all reiterated their insistence during a debate Tuesday that state legislators must return to Beacon Hill and rectify disagreements that doomed the massive tax relief and economic development bill in the final hours of formal lawmaking earlier this month. State Sen. Eric Lesser,...
A Red Wave in Massachusetts?
If a ballot initiative succeeds, Democrats are vulnerable. It may be one of the biggest political stories of the year. The predicted red wave election this November may even touch deep-blue Massachusetts. Is this a joke? No. The reason is a petition drive that is gathering steam among conservative activists...
Vermont GOP refuses to support winner of its own U.S. House primary
The state party won't back Liam Madden in the general election, citing his "his unwillingness to commit to caucusing with Republicans in Congress".
DEM fines man $9,000 for illegally fishing off Block Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that they’ve fined a man for fishing in an off-limits zone off Block Island in June. Spokesperson Jay Wegimont said William McLaughlin, III was fined $9,000 for possessing striped bass in an exclusive economic zone.
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug.
Home buyer dollars stretch further in Rhode Island, but the market is still tough. Here’s why.
Longtime Rhode Island home buyers who watched prices surge these past few years may never see the market return to the way things were prior to the pandemic. The pace of housing development is too slow to compensate for an extraordinarily low supply of housing. But the Ocean State still...
RIDOT Refuses to Turn Over 59 Emails Tied to 6/10 Contamination Investigation
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is refusing to release documents from federal agencies relating to the contaminated soil dumped in the Olneyville section of Providence — one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods. On June 2, GoLocal filed an Access to Public Records Act (APRA) request seeking “any...
Massachusetts education officials to vote on proposal to raise MCAS requirements
BOSTON (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will vote Monday on a proposal to raise MCAS requirements. Under a proposal by Commissioner Jeffrey Riley first presented in April, Massachusetts students would need to earn higher scores on their MCAS tests to graduate from high school.\
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson spent $200,000 to help gather signatures for Oregon governor race
Betsy Johnson has counted on her “Betsy Brigades,” groups of volunteers circulating petitions, to gather the nearly 24,000 signatures she needs as a nonaffiliated gubernatorial candidate to make it on the November ballot. But she also paid a Washington-based signature gathering firm more than $200,000 to collect signatures...
Florida early voting week one: Democrats hold lead overall, Republicans have slight edge in turnout
More than 1.1 million Florida voters have already cast a ballot ahead of the August 23rd Primary Election. Here in Duval, more than 46,000 have voted. So far, early turnout numbers yield some surprising trends. Specifically the early voting numbers. Republicans traditionally have tended to favor in-person voting on Election...
Big Brothers Big Sisters Rhode Island headquarters opens up in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Founder of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island attended the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its Providence headquarters. Dr. Dorothy Piendiadz, 98, was accompanied by organization members and other local officials at the new headquarters in Olneyville’s Rising Sun Mills. “I am...
Healey to make stops in Bristol County
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is scheduled to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday. Healey will first stop in Attleboro to learn about the progress being made towards reopening the commuter rail station. She’ll then take a tour of the new Attleboro High School.
West Nile virus, EEE found in Rhode Island for first time this year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that they detected Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile virus for the first time this year in mosquito samples. The EEE-positive sample was collected in South Kingstown and the West Nile-positive sample was collected in Westerly,...
McKee: State is monitoring gas stations for price gouging
Gov. McKee says that his administration is monitoring gas prices statewide, noting that all businesses receive their gas from the same supplier.
