Bronx, NY

NBC New York

Man Charged in Alleged NYPD-Fleeing Durango Crash That Hurt 3 Pedestrians

A 28-year-old Brooklyn man faces a litany of charges for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in Queens earlier this month and barreling into three pedestrians, including a mother and toddler she had been pushing in a stroller, prosecutors say. Tyshawn Baldwin was arraigned Wednesday on a 17-count complaint charging him...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Subway Rush-Hour Punch Frenzy: Cops

A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in a rush-hour subway attack on a 41-year-old woman who ended up punched in the face after speaking on her phone as she sat on the train, authorities said Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez is charged with assault as a hate crime and assault in...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Road Rage Attack Sends Glass Into Face of On-Duty MTA Bus Driver

A bus driver in Upper Manhattan was hurt when an unknown attacker approached an MTA bus and threw an object through the window, sending glass right into the driver's eye in an apparent case of road rage, according to authorities. The driver of the Bx20 bus was sitting in his...
MANHATTAN, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
NBC New York

Subway Rider Knifed in Gut on NYC Platform as Argument Escalates: Cops

A 25-year-old subway rider was stabbed on a Bronx platform during a heated argument over the weekend, authorities say. It's not clear what the victim and the suspect fought about on the southbound 4 train platform at the Fordham Road station Sunday night, but cops say the attacker pulled out a knife and gashed the victim once in the stomach when it escalated.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops

Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
#Kingsbridge#Traffic Accident#St Barnabas Hospital
NBC New York

2 Hurt When Truck Plows Into Manhattan Scaffolding in Chain Reaction Crash

A UPS driver got quite the scare as he was delivering packages Wednesday afternoon, when another driver slammed into his delivery truck and sent it crashing into street scaffolding, injuring two people. Surveillance video captured the moment the incident occurred in the heart of midtown, as the impact from the...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Off-Duty NYC Cop Fires at Manhattan Robbery Suspects

An off-duty NYPD officer near the scene of a robbery in progress Monday fired of shots in the direction of the two men, authorities said. It wasn't immediately clear if either men involved was struck by the officer's rounds. Police said the suspects were attempting to rob a person of...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Strong Gas Smell Prompts Emergency Response in NJ; Preschool Evacuated

A New Jersey preschool was evacuated Wednesday as multiple fire and police units responded to complaints about a strong gas odor, authorities say. Reports of people possibly falling ill amid the stench on Okner Parkway in Livingston came in around 11 a.m. Meters showed high gas readings but said the issue appeared contained to the school.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NBC New York

Mystery Billionaire Saves Central Park's Loeb Boathouse: Reports

A well-known Central Park restaurant was supposedly set to close its doors for good, but has been saved by a mystery billionaire, according to reports. A secret donor has swooped in with a $6 million offer to save the beloved Loeb Boathouse, which was slated to close in October. Operator Dean Poll previously said he had no choice but to shut down because of the skyrocketing costs of labor and goods, with all 163 employees at the restaurant set to be laid off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish

One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC New York

Locals Rally to Halt $220M Plan They Say Will Ruin Popular Manhattan Waterfront Park

A group of lower Manhattan residents held a rally to stop a $220 million project that they say will ruin a popular Hudson River waterfront. The so-called reconstruction of Wagner Park, found at the very southern tip of Manhattan, will come at a cost of more than 100 trees and the loss of acres of landscaped lawns, according to a local neighborhood association.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Key Homeless Group Says NYC Hiding Shelter Problems in Missing Data

Data is missing from certain of New York City's daily homeless shelter reports, potentially concealing serious problems like a failure to place families by legally mandated deadlines, according to the Coalition for the Homeless. New York City officials, for their part, acknowledge a key inaccuracy in at least one report...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

