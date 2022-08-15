Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Diner Charged With Attempted Murder in Unprovoked, Skull-Cracking Knockout Punch on NYC Street
A 52-year-old restaurant patron was brutally beaten by another diner who followed him outside the eatery, put on a pair of gloves and punched him in the face in a wordless attack before walking back inside, authorities say. The NYPD said Wednesday a 55-year-old Bronx man, Van Phu Bui, had...
NBC New York
Man Charged in Alleged NYPD-Fleeing Durango Crash That Hurt 3 Pedestrians
A 28-year-old Brooklyn man faces a litany of charges for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in Queens earlier this month and barreling into three pedestrians, including a mother and toddler she had been pushing in a stroller, prosecutors say. Tyshawn Baldwin was arraigned Wednesday on a 17-count complaint charging him...
NBC New York
Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Subway Rush-Hour Punch Frenzy: Cops
A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in a rush-hour subway attack on a 41-year-old woman who ended up punched in the face after speaking on her phone as she sat on the train, authorities said Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez is charged with assault as a hate crime and assault in...
NBC New York
Road Rage Attack Sends Glass Into Face of On-Duty MTA Bus Driver
A bus driver in Upper Manhattan was hurt when an unknown attacker approached an MTA bus and threw an object through the window, sending glass right into the driver's eye in an apparent case of road rage, according to authorities. The driver of the Bx20 bus was sitting in his...
NBC New York
Subway Rider Knifed in Gut on NYC Platform as Argument Escalates: Cops
A 25-year-old subway rider was stabbed on a Bronx platform during a heated argument over the weekend, authorities say. It's not clear what the victim and the suspect fought about on the southbound 4 train platform at the Fordham Road station Sunday night, but cops say the attacker pulled out a knife and gashed the victim once in the stomach when it escalated.
NBC New York
67-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing After Being Last Seen at Her NYC Residence: NYPD
Police are asking the public for help in locating a 67-year-old missing woman they say was last seen Sunday at her Queens residence. Joanne Black was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. inside her Hunters Point residence on Hunter Street, according to the NYPD. Police describe her as being 5...
NBC New York
Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops
Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
NBC New York
NY Man Arrested in NJ After 400+ Pounds of Marijuana Found in Car: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old Queens man was arrested in northern New Jersey after police found more than 400 pounds of pot in his car, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. On Thursday, Li Fan Feng, of Flushing, was allegedly found to be transporting bulk marijuana that was packaged for sale throughout Bergen County, prosecutors said.
NBC New York
2 Hurt When Truck Plows Into Manhattan Scaffolding in Chain Reaction Crash
A UPS driver got quite the scare as he was delivering packages Wednesday afternoon, when another driver slammed into his delivery truck and sent it crashing into street scaffolding, injuring two people. Surveillance video captured the moment the incident occurred in the heart of midtown, as the impact from the...
NBC New York
Off-Duty NYC Cop Fires at Manhattan Robbery Suspects
An off-duty NYPD officer near the scene of a robbery in progress Monday fired of shots in the direction of the two men, authorities said. It wasn't immediately clear if either men involved was struck by the officer's rounds. Police said the suspects were attempting to rob a person of...
NBC New York
9 Mob Associates, Including Nassau Cop, Charged with Racketeering, Other Crimes: Feds
Nine members and associates of organized crime families — including a Nassau County detective — were charged Tuesday on racketeering, illegal gambling and other charges, federal prosecutors announced, in an organized crime racket reminiscent of the Mafia’s heyday. According to court filings, members of the Genovese and...
NBC New York
Strong Gas Smell Prompts Emergency Response in NJ; Preschool Evacuated
A New Jersey preschool was evacuated Wednesday as multiple fire and police units responded to complaints about a strong gas odor, authorities say. Reports of people possibly falling ill amid the stench on Okner Parkway in Livingston came in around 11 a.m. Meters showed high gas readings but said the issue appeared contained to the school.
NBC New York
‘Disruptive' Newark Passenger Pulled From Back Door of United Flight After Diversion
A Costa Rica-bound United flight out of Newark Liberty International Airport had to divert to Washington's Dulles hub early Wednesday because of a "disruptive passenger," the airline says. United flight 1080 was over North Carolina when it turned back toward Dulles. Metropolitan police and fire officials met the plane on...
NBC New York
Mystery Billionaire Saves Central Park's Loeb Boathouse: Reports
A well-known Central Park restaurant was supposedly set to close its doors for good, but has been saved by a mystery billionaire, according to reports. A secret donor has swooped in with a $6 million offer to save the beloved Loeb Boathouse, which was slated to close in October. Operator Dean Poll previously said he had no choice but to shut down because of the skyrocketing costs of labor and goods, with all 163 employees at the restaurant set to be laid off.
NBC New York
NYC Housing, Schools Contractor Indicted in $1.7 Million Theft, Bribery Scheme: DA
A New York City electrical company that had contracts with multiple city authorities allegedly falsified payroll reports, hired unqualified non-union labor at a fraction of the prevailing wage and bribed investigators to cover up its tracks, the Manhattan district attorney's office said Wednesday. The DA's office and the city Department...
NBC New York
More Antisemitic Flyers Found Dispersed to Long Island Homes by Hate Group
More disturbing messages of hate are turning up on Long Island, as antisemitic flyers were found outside homes — and it’s not the first time this summer authorities have seen this type of hate being spread this way. The anti-Jewish flyers could be seen along a street in...
NBC New York
See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish
One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
NBC New York
Task Force Formed in Wake of Layleen Polanco Death Finds NYC Jails Fail Transgender People
NYC jails fail to protect and adequately care for transgender, gender non-conforming, non-binary and intersex people in its custody, leading to routine abuse and neglect, a new 146-page report outlined Monday. The task force formed by the Board of Correction, in the wake of Layleen Polanco's death on Rikers Island...
NBC New York
Locals Rally to Halt $220M Plan They Say Will Ruin Popular Manhattan Waterfront Park
A group of lower Manhattan residents held a rally to stop a $220 million project that they say will ruin a popular Hudson River waterfront. The so-called reconstruction of Wagner Park, found at the very southern tip of Manhattan, will come at a cost of more than 100 trees and the loss of acres of landscaped lawns, according to a local neighborhood association.
NBC New York
Key Homeless Group Says NYC Hiding Shelter Problems in Missing Data
Data is missing from certain of New York City's daily homeless shelter reports, potentially concealing serious problems like a failure to place families by legally mandated deadlines, according to the Coalition for the Homeless. New York City officials, for their part, acknowledge a key inaccuracy in at least one report...
