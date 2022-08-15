ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Why did Magic Johnson request trade from Lakers in 1981? Hall of Famer couldn't overcome differences with coach Paul Westhead

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."

Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant: The life story you may not know

Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant's unbelievable talent began to captivate audiences while he was still playing high school basketball. His phenomenal athleticism, self-confidence, and laser focus on becoming one of the greatest basketball players to grace an NBA court led him straight to the big leagues as a teenager. Bryant manifested...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Stephon Marbury Calls Out LeBron James And Anthony Davis For Not Adjusting To Russell Westbrook's Game: "The Best Player Is Supposed To Make The Adjustments... It Can’t Be Blamed On Russell Westbrook."

A healthy duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is enough for any opposing team to give nightmares on both ends of the floor. The superstar duo proved it during the 2019-20 NBA season when they led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship. Theoretically, when you add a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land Eric Gordon In Intriguing Trade Scenario

In the modern NBA era, players don’t stick with teams as long as they used to. Some people hate it, but that does nothing to change the reality of the situation. Chalk it up to a number of factors. Some will say that teams have come to view players as more expendable. Others will argue that the player empowerment era is to blame. However you slice it, players are more likely to change teams than ever.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Paul Westhead
Person
Jerry Buss
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Jerry West
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"

The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Finals#Hall Of Famer#Nets#Johnson Westhead#Nba Playoffs#Rockets
ClutchPoints

Lakers: 5 must-watch games on Los Angeles’ 2022-23 NBA schedule

Rejoice! Following a discordant drip of leaked individual matchups — and literally seconds after LeBron James signed an extension — the full 2022-23 NBA schedule was officially released. Yes, all 82 games! Let’s dive in. Despite being projected to finish towards the bottom of the playoff picture, the Lakers, unsurprisingly, will play 39 times on national […] The post Lakers: 5 must-watch games on Los Angeles’ 2022-23 NBA schedule appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tim Duncan To Induct Manu Ginobili Into The Basketball Hall Of Fame

Manu Ginobili is one of the most iconic guards of the 2000s. He is in conversation to be the greatest sixth man in NBA history, playing a pivotal role on the San Antonio Spurs his entire career as the backup to Tony Parker. While he played off the bench, Ginobili was one of the best guards in the NBA during his prime and was crucial to the Spurs dynasty that won multiple championships.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rockets Take On Christian Wood And The Mavericks On Nov. 16

HOUSTON — Outside of a handful of games that features Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. squaring off against prospects from their respective draft class, the Houston Rockets do not have many anticipated games during the 2022-23 campaign. But anytime the Rockets have an opportunity to play against an...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBC Sports

NBA 2022-23 schedule: Dubs, 'Rent free' Grizz lead must-see games

Time for NBA fans to clear their schedules. An offseason of trade speculation, player movement and trash talk has generated some intriguing matchups around the league. With the NBA's full regular-season schedule having been released on Wednesday, here are 10 games that fans won't want to miss. New Orleans Pelicans...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy