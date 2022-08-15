Why did Magic Johnson request trade from Lakers in 1981? Hall of Famer couldn't overcome differences with coach Paul Westhead

Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in California
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los Angeles
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It's Not Who You Think)
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her Home
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Joke After LeBron James Picked His Best 3 Players Of All Time: "Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... He Said Michael Jordan Three Times"
LeBron James will turn 38 years old later this year. He is still playing at an elite level, but it is evident to everyone that it is only a matter of a few years before LeBron announces his retirement from the league. Even if he retired at this moment, for...
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman on how he would guard LeBron James and Kevin Durant: ‘It’s very easy to play them’
Many consider Dennis Rodman the greatest rebounder of all time. Rodman’s rebounding and defensive skills proved invaluable to the teams he played for. Rodman was never afraid of an opponent and he believes James and Kevin Durant would have been easy to guard. During a 2019 interview with Overtime,...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant: The life story you may not know
Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant's unbelievable talent began to captivate audiences while he was still playing high school basketball. His phenomenal athleticism, self-confidence, and laser focus on becoming one of the greatest basketball players to grace an NBA court led him straight to the big leagues as a teenager. Bryant manifested...
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury Calls Out LeBron James And Anthony Davis For Not Adjusting To Russell Westbrook's Game: "The Best Player Is Supposed To Make The Adjustments... It Can’t Be Blamed On Russell Westbrook."
A healthy duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is enough for any opposing team to give nightmares on both ends of the floor. The superstar duo proved it during the 2019-20 NBA season when they led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship. Theoretically, when you add a...
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says The Situation Between Kevin Durant And The Nets Can Be Fixed If Durant Just Stays In Brooklyn: "Winning Helps Camouflage Any Bad Feelings."
By all accounts, Kevin Durant has cut all ties with the Brooklyn Nets. After making an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai, and watching him choose Sean Marks and Steve Nash over him, he is now preparing for a stand-off that could extend well into the 2022-23 season. At this...
Lakers Land Eric Gordon In Intriguing Trade Scenario
In the modern NBA era, players don’t stick with teams as long as they used to. Some people hate it, but that does nothing to change the reality of the situation. Chalk it up to a number of factors. Some will say that teams have come to view players as more expendable. Others will argue that the player empowerment era is to blame. However you slice it, players are more likely to change teams than ever.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
Yardbarker
NBA analyst ranks Jordan Poole among best future prospects in the league
Warriors guard Jordan Poole had a breakout season in his third year in the league. The Warriors are the reigning champions and they also boast one of the best young cores in the NBA. Leading their youth movement is Poole, who at times looked to be their second-best player last...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Which Player Gotta Go Among Extremely Tough Selections: 2000 Shaq, 2013 LeBron, 2016 Steph, 2020 Giannis
The game of basketball is a team sport, and you cannot win titles without the entire team playing with utmost chemistry. While this is true, a championship-caliber team also needs a clear-cut leader on whom other players can rely during tough times. Over the years in the NBA, we have...
Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t rule out playing for the Chicago Bulls one day
Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo says that he wouldn’t rule out playing for the Chicago Bulls — but then again, no NBA player would. Chicago is one of the best basketball cities in the world — just ask Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley. Or, ask anyone...
Lakers: 5 must-watch games on Los Angeles’ 2022-23 NBA schedule
Rejoice! Following a discordant drip of leaked individual matchups — and literally seconds after LeBron James signed an extension — the full 2022-23 NBA schedule was officially released. Yes, all 82 games! Let’s dive in. Despite being projected to finish towards the bottom of the playoff picture, the Lakers, unsurprisingly, will play 39 times on national […] The post Lakers: 5 must-watch games on Los Angeles’ 2022-23 NBA schedule appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Jamal Crawford Reveals He Considers Kobe Bryant His Hero: "He’s Someone I Consider A Hero, Even Though He Was A Couple Years Older."
Kobe Bryant is one of the most iconic figures in basketball history. He is sorely missed by the entire community of basketball players, coaches, executives, and fans. Kobe's impact on the game stretched beyond the court as he served as an inspiration to so many people with everything he was achieving after retirement as well.
Yardbarker
Tim Duncan To Induct Manu Ginobili Into The Basketball Hall Of Fame
Manu Ginobili is one of the most iconic guards of the 2000s. He is in conversation to be the greatest sixth man in NBA history, playing a pivotal role on the San Antonio Spurs his entire career as the backup to Tony Parker. While he played off the bench, Ginobili was one of the best guards in the NBA during his prime and was crucial to the Spurs dynasty that won multiple championships.
Yardbarker
Rockets Take On Christian Wood And The Mavericks On Nov. 16
HOUSTON — Outside of a handful of games that features Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. squaring off against prospects from their respective draft class, the Houston Rockets do not have many anticipated games during the 2022-23 campaign. But anytime the Rockets have an opportunity to play against an...
NBC Sports
NBA 2022-23 schedule: Dubs, 'Rent free' Grizz lead must-see games
Time for NBA fans to clear their schedules. An offseason of trade speculation, player movement and trash talk has generated some intriguing matchups around the league. With the NBA's full regular-season schedule having been released on Wednesday, here are 10 games that fans won't want to miss. New Orleans Pelicans...
Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Makes Appearance At Dolphins Camp
Spoelstra attends one of the Miami Dolphins' preseason practices
Yardbarker
The 2004 Detroit Pistons Locked Down Their Opponents To Under 70 Points 11 Times: "The Best Defense In NBA History, No Doubt"
Few teams in NBA history can boast a defense as fearsome as that of the 2003-04 Detroit Pistons. Led by Ben Wallace, the team routinely shut down opponents and they went all the way to win the championship by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers who were led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.
