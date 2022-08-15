ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle, NJ

FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits

In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
SYRACUSE, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Another No. 1 recruit for Duke, per coaches

If Roselle Catholic (N.J.) five-star small forward Mackenzie Mgbako ends up atop the 247Sports 2023 Composite, he would be the Duke basketball program's fifth top-ranked prize since 2014. The Blue Devil pledge would join Jahlil Okafor, Marvin Bagley III, RJ Barrett, and Dereck Lively II in this regard. As things...
DURHAM, NC
New Jersey 101.5

Princeton, NJ Hall of Fame basketball coach Pete Carril dies

Pete Carril, the rumpled, cigar-smoking basketball coach who led Princeton to 11 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, where his teams unnerved formidable opponents and rattled March Madness with old-school fundamentals, died Monday. He was 92. Princeton released a statement from Carril's family, which said he died “peacefully this morning." It...
PRINCETON, NJ
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils

Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Banghart: NC State fans are 'so classless', Duke is 'more relevant'

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Courtney Banghart is not about to forget the backlash she received after referring to NC State's Reynolds Coliseum as a "small gym." On the latest episode of The Tar Heel Show podcast, the North Carolina women's basketball coach called Wolfpack fans "classless" when host George Harmer asked Banghart if she took more pleasure in defeating Duke or NC State.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Ouch: Analyst snubs three Duke freshmen

On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw revealed his ranking of the top 10 freshmen in the ACC on Monday, specifying projected "impact" next season as his primary measuring stick. While the list contains four Duke basketball rookies, including the two on top, three heralded Blue Devils were ...
DURHAM, NC
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey Jackals Leaving Yogi Berra Stadium

It’s never easy being an independent baseball franchise, and for 25 years the New Jersey Jackals were one of the more successful franchises under such a title. Born in 1998 the Jackals won five league championships, their last coming in 2019 in the final year of the Can-Am League, and played all its home games at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, New Jersey. The stadium built as a dedication to Montclair resident, and Yankees Hall of Famer Yogi Berra was once a go-to spot for local baseball fans. Nestled quaintly on the campus of Montclair State University, the stadium is attached to the decorated Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center — a hot spot for baseball historians and fans of all ages. In fact the museum has been a backdrop for the Yankees Hot Stove off-season show for many years.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters

Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Devils assistant Mark Recchi: Pavel Zacha is ‘way better than’ Erik Haula

Mark Recchi is confident that the Boston Bruins won the Pavel Zacha trade. The former Devils assistant coach, who coached Zacha before being let go from New Jersey’s staff along with Alain Nasreddine in early May, recently discussed the Zacha-for-Erik Haula trade with Boston Hockey Now, stating that, talent-wise, Zacha is “way better than Haula.”
NEWARK, NJ
