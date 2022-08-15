It’s never easy being an independent baseball franchise, and for 25 years the New Jersey Jackals were one of the more successful franchises under such a title. Born in 1998 the Jackals won five league championships, their last coming in 2019 in the final year of the Can-Am League, and played all its home games at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, New Jersey. The stadium built as a dedication to Montclair resident, and Yankees Hall of Famer Yogi Berra was once a go-to spot for local baseball fans. Nestled quaintly on the campus of Montclair State University, the stadium is attached to the decorated Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center — a hot spot for baseball historians and fans of all ages. In fact the museum has been a backdrop for the Yankees Hot Stove off-season show for many years.

LITTLE FALLS, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO