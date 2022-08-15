Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits
In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
Raleigh News & Observer
Another No. 1 recruit for Duke, per coaches
If Roselle Catholic (N.J.) five-star small forward Mackenzie Mgbako ends up atop the 247Sports 2023 Composite, he would be the Duke basketball program's fifth top-ranked prize since 2014. The Blue Devil pledge would join Jahlil Okafor, Marvin Bagley III, RJ Barrett, and Dereck Lively II in this regard. As things...
NC Central tightening up ahead of Duke’s Mayo Classic
NC Central, a contender in the MEAC, is prepping for a matchup with rival NC A&T in the Duke's Mayo Classic on Labor Day Weekend. The post NC Central tightening up ahead of Duke’s Mayo Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
How to buy Rutgers football tickets in 2022 season | Home opener vs. Wagner, homecoming vs. Indiana, Penn State game, more
Rutgers football is here. Fans who want to watch coach Greg Schiano lead safety Christian Izien, cornerback Avery Young and watch the quarterback battle of Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon in person at SHI Stadium in Piscataway have many options to do so. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rutgers’ Hollin Pierce: The biggest Scarlet Knight faces a mammoth challenge — keeping his job
There are not many people who can make Rutgers offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo, a mountain of a man at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, feel small. But when the Sacred Heart transfer arrived in Piscataway and met his new teammates, he had to look up to make eye contact with 6-foot-8, 330-pound tackle Hollin Pierce.
Shaheen Holloway wants Seton Hall to play pressure defense with a rotation of nearly a dozen players
Shaheen Holloway led Saint Peter’s on a storybook run through the NCAA Tournament last March by playing pressure defense and stunning teams like Kentucky and Purdue along the way. Now he has helped re-make the roster at his alma mater Seton Hall by adding experienced transfers -- and he...
Princeton, NJ Hall of Fame basketball coach Pete Carril dies
Pete Carril, the rumpled, cigar-smoking basketball coach who led Princeton to 11 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, where his teams unnerved formidable opponents and rattled March Madness with old-school fundamentals, died Monday. He was 92. Princeton released a statement from Carril's family, which said he died “peacefully this morning." It...
Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils
Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Banghart: NC State fans are 'so classless', Duke is 'more relevant'
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Courtney Banghart is not about to forget the backlash she received after referring to NC State's Reynolds Coliseum as a "small gym." On the latest episode of The Tar Heel Show podcast, the North Carolina women's basketball coach called Wolfpack fans "classless" when host George Harmer asked Banghart if she took more pleasure in defeating Duke or NC State.
Ouch: Analyst snubs three Duke freshmen
On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw revealed his ranking of the top 10 freshmen in the ACC on Monday, specifying projected "impact" next season as his primary measuring stick. While the list contains four Duke basketball rookies, including the two on top, three heralded Blue Devils were ...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey Jackals Leaving Yogi Berra Stadium
It’s never easy being an independent baseball franchise, and for 25 years the New Jersey Jackals were one of the more successful franchises under such a title. Born in 1998 the Jackals won five league championships, their last coming in 2019 in the final year of the Can-Am League, and played all its home games at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, New Jersey. The stadium built as a dedication to Montclair resident, and Yankees Hall of Famer Yogi Berra was once a go-to spot for local baseball fans. Nestled quaintly on the campus of Montclair State University, the stadium is attached to the decorated Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center — a hot spot for baseball historians and fans of all ages. In fact the museum has been a backdrop for the Yankees Hot Stove off-season show for many years.
WRAL
AJ Griffin teams up with The Athlete's Foot to support Durham nonprofit
AJ Griffin teams up with The Athlete's Foot to support Durham nonprofit. In partnership with TAF he also presented a $5,000 check to GRAB Durham.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HS football preview, 2022: N.J.’s Top 10 linebackers & other hard hitters to watch
Not every linebacker listed below can aspire to be exactly like Pro Football Hall of Famers and fellow New Jerseyans Dave Robinson of Moorestown or Andre Tippett of Newark Barringer, simply because they are not now and likely never will see their frames fill out to be roughly 6-3, 235.
Popular southern-based chicken chain Raising Cane’s to expand into N.J.
Garden State chicken lovers, it’s almost time to rejoice. Well-known fast-food eatery Raising Cane’s is making its way to New Jersey. The popular chicken chain recently received an approval to open one of its first Garden State locations in Marlton on Aug. 14 from the Evesham Township Planning Board.
Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters
Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
Mets All-Star to compete on Team USA
Pete Alonso will be at the World Baseball Classic. It was announced Wednesday that the New York Mets first baseman will compete for Team USA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Expanding the Turnpike will hurt Jersey City and the climate | Opinion
The New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s plan to spend nearly $5 billion to widen the Turnpike leading to the Holland Tunnel is the single worst policy idea proposed in Hudson County this century — and instead of listening to the people of Jersey City, Gov. Murphy has pledged his support for this plan.
HS football preview, 2022: NJ’s Top 10 running backs & other workhorses to watch
They are the workhorses, the speedsters and the bell cows. The ones who will grind you out over four quarters of football or the ones who are electric in space, making opposing defenders look silly as they cut right past them and into the open field.
N.J. reports 1,847 COVID cases, 11 deaths; 7-day average for positive tests continues to drop
New Jersey on Wednesday reported another 1,847 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 new confirmed deaths as the seven-day average for positive tests continues to drop. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 2,012, a 15% decrease from a week ago and a 26% decrease from a month ago.
Ex-Devils assistant Mark Recchi: Pavel Zacha is ‘way better than’ Erik Haula
Mark Recchi is confident that the Boston Bruins won the Pavel Zacha trade. The former Devils assistant coach, who coached Zacha before being let go from New Jersey’s staff along with Alain Nasreddine in early May, recently discussed the Zacha-for-Erik Haula trade with Boston Hockey Now, stating that, talent-wise, Zacha is “way better than Haula.”
NJ.com
NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0