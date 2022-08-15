ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

wcyb.com

Marion building in ruins following car crash

MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
MARION COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Wednesday, August 17th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Bradley County over the weekend. It happened on Saturday around 6:35pm in the 6700 block of Georgetown Road. The THP...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Police Chase on I 75

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A police chase ended with a crash on I-75 around noon. It happened near the Highway 153 exit. Chattanooga Police say a Traffic Unit tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding, but it fled. But the fleeing vehicle soon crashed. Three people ran from the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Camper, outbuilding a total loss after fire in Dunlap Tuesday

DUNLAP, Tenn. — A camper and outbuilding are a total loss after a fire in Dunlap Tuesday, the fire department says. The fire happened on Branch Road, in north Sequatchie County. Dunlap FD says it was hard to make a path to the camper and outbuilding due to the...
DUNLAP, TN

