WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Schools bus stopped due to driver's medical emergency, students safe
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County School bus driver had to make an abrupt stop due to a medical emergency Tuesday, says Communications Officer Steve Doremus. Doremus says all students on board are safe. A second bus arrived to pick up the students. The driver received medical treatment...
WDEF
Police report a pedestrian was hit by an ambulance Monday night
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police report that a pedestrian was hit by an ambulance earlier this week. It happened Monday night around 10:30 on Lee Highway above Standifer Gap Road. When police arrived, they found a 28 year old man on the shoulder of the road. They had to...
WTVC
Commission approves employment of new SSOs for Hamilton County Schools Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Commission approved an amendment enabling the employment of eight additional full-time SSOs for Hamilton County Schools Wednesday. SSOs are being placed in schools to help aid the vacancies of the school security who protect students and staff. During the meeting, it was confirmed...
wcyb.com
Marion building in ruins following car crash
MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
WTVC
Elderly man having possible medical emergency causes crash in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An elderly man having a possible medical emergency caused a crash in Chattanooga Tuesday, according to Chattanooga police. CPD says the passenger of the vehicle was taken care of on the scene by EMS. The driver was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
WTVCFOX
City council approves funding from Hamilton County for new fire training tower
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is receiving $1.5 million from Hamilton County for construction of a new fire training tower at the Chattanooga Fire & Police Training Center on Amnicola Highway, CFD says. City council approved it on Tuesday night. CFD says this is getting the ball rolling on a...
WTVCFOX
Firefighters work to put out house fire in Chattanooga Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Firefighters are working to put out house fire in Chattanooga Wednesday, CFD says. They responded to reports of smoke coming from a home on Wheeler Avenue:. CFD says a fire attack is underway.
WTVCFOX
Speeding vehicle leads Chattanooga police on chase down I-75 ending in a crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A driver and his passengers were taken into custody after evading police during a traffic stop and leading them on a chase down I-75 that ended in a crash Tuesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-75 northbound. The driver...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Wednesday, August 17th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Bradley County over the weekend. It happened on Saturday around 6:35pm in the 6700 block of Georgetown Road. The THP...
WDEF
Police Chase on I 75
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A police chase ended with a crash on I-75 around noon. It happened near the Highway 153 exit. Chattanooga Police say a Traffic Unit tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding, but it fled. But the fleeing vehicle soon crashed. Three people ran from the...
Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping of child who missed bus in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ga. — Calhoun police are investigating what they believe was an attempted kidnapping of a child who missed the bus after school. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Calhoun police said a child younger than 18 missed the bus Monday afternoon on Wall Street....
WTVCFOX
Search for missing boater on Parksville Lake in Polk County leads to body found, TWRA says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A search for a missing boater on Parksville Lake in Polk County led to the discovery of a body Monday, TWRA says. TWRA responded to a call around 3:08p.m. about an unoccupied boat going in circles near the East Parksville boat ramp on Parksville Lake in Polk County.
WTVCFOX
Vehicle stop leads to largest meth seizure in Cherokee County Sheriff's Office history
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle stop led to the arrest of two men in the largest meth seizure in Cherokee County history, according to the sheriff. On July 13th, 2022, the sheriff says detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a BMW passenger vehicle that had committed a minor traffic violation.
Benton, August 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Cleveland High School soccer team will have a game with Polk County High School on August 16, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
WTVC
Accident causes "significant" power outage in Lookout Mountain, Georgia late Sunday night
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The city of Lookout Mountain, Georgia has issued an emergency alert due to a power outage. Officials say an accident on Red Riding Hood Trail late Sunday night has caused "substantial" power outage. Red Riding Hood Trail is closed between intersections of Cinderella and Aladdin.
WDEF
UPDATE – Elderly Man Found After Reported Missing in Rhea County
UPDATE — Freeman has been found. He is safe and back home. DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Rhea County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for its help in finding an elderly man who has gone missing in Rhea County. Authorities are looking for...
WTVCFOX
Camper, outbuilding a total loss after fire in Dunlap Tuesday
DUNLAP, Tenn. — A camper and outbuilding are a total loss after a fire in Dunlap Tuesday, the fire department says. The fire happened on Branch Road, in north Sequatchie County. Dunlap FD says it was hard to make a path to the camper and outbuilding due to the...
WTVCFOX
After complaints about poorly kept Cleveland cemetery, DA says advisory board not formed
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Fresh cut grass is just the tip of the iceberg of things some families say are desperately needed at Sunset Gardens. An advisory board was supposed to be formed to fix the poor conditions at the Cleveland cemetery, but residents have yet to see anything done.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga fugitive wanted for first degree felony murder in Brainerd Tunnels case
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. D'Avonte Wofford is wanted by the Chattanooga Police department in connection with the death of Tekeia Clay who was killed in a vehicle accident near the Brainerd Tunnels back in June. Clay died from injuries she got on Tuesday, June 28th. That's when she was...
WTVC
10 Chattanooga police officers reassigned due to misrepresentation allegations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department says 10 officers were reassigned because they cannot testify in court due to allegations of "untruthfulness or misrepresentation." CPD says they recently received a request from a representative of the U.S. Attorney’s office for a list of officers who had sustained allegations...
