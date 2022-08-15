ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Former WVU QB Jarret Doege Leaves Western Kentucky

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNgAe_0hHg9nry00

Doege hits the portal.

Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege has entered the transfer portal for the second time in 2022, ending his stint at Western Kentucky before it truly ever started.

Doege informed WVU head coach Neal Brown that he would be using his COVID year to play one more year of college football, but felt that his services would be suited best elsewhere and hit the transfer portal.

In two plus years as the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers, Doege compiled a 14-12 record while throwing for 6,53 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

WATCH: Thursday could be the turning point in quarterback battle

West Virginia's football team will not practice today. The fall semester starts tomorrow, and with that comes the 20-hour limit on the amount of time players can spend on the sport. Thursday is the team's second scrimmage and marks two weeks until the season-opener against No. 17 Pitt. With urgency arriving and preparations shifting to the Panthers, maybe it's time to expect some news about the Mountaineers and the marquee position.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Bowling Green, KY
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Bowling Green, KY
Football
Bowling Green, KY
College Sports
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Football
Local
Kentucky Football
wvsportsnow.com

2024 C Matthew Gilhool to Unofficially Visit WVU This Weekend

2024 center Matthew Gilhool will be unofficially visiting West Virginia on Saturday, per Travis Branham of 247 Sports. Gilhool is a 6-foot-10 prospect from Elizabethtown, PA. Gilhool is heading into his junior season at Elizabethtown Area High School. Gilhool also plays for Philly Pride on the AAU circuit. West Virginia’s coaching staff extended an offer to Gilhool back on July 25. The Pennsylvania native has picked up offers from Bryant, Mississippi State, Penn State, Rutgers and St. John’s. Gilhool visited Penn State back in June and has interest from many high-major schools around the country.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend with Preseason Special

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 16, 2022) – Get ready, Mountaineer fans: the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia” is about to return. A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the program’s annual Preseason Special. Co-hosts Anjelica...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
smokingmusket.com

The Shotgun/Throwdown: Jerry West and Rod Thorn to introduce Bob Huggins at Hall of Fame induction

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Fellow West Virginia basketball legends and Hall of Famers, Jerry West and Rod Thorn, will introduce WVU head coach Bob Huggins when he is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September. After 916 wins, two NCAA National Coach of the Year awards, and two Final Four appearances, Huggy Bear’s induction is well overdue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#College Football#American Football#Doege Leaves
wajr.com

After two year hiatus FallFest delivers for Morgantown Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University students were more than ready to celebrate FallFest to kick off the 2022-23 school year. After a two year pause due to COVID concerns, WVU hosted the annual live music event on the Evansdale Rec Center athletic fields with thousands of Mountaineer students in attendance. Lines formed an hour before gates were opened, and excitement was especially high for students who did not experience the Welcome Week tradition for two consecutive years due to the pandemic.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Six W.Va. students receive Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship is helping six students continue their graduate studies because of their dedication to bettering West Virginia. The scholarship program honors the legacy of its late namesake, Hazel Ruby McQuain, a businesswoman and benefactor devoted to community development in Morgantown and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
monvalleyindependent.com

Belle Vernon residents oppose new football team

Belle Vernon residents filled council chambers Tuesday in opposition to a proposal to allow a semi-professional football team to lease Brewer Stadium. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
BELLE VERNON, PA
Daily Athenaeum

WV Tattoo Expo returns for eighth year, featuring hundreds of artists

The annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo is returning to Morgantown for the first time this year after two years of postponement due to COVID-19. This will be the event's 8th year running and its ten year anniversary. “It's been rough not having it because through the pandemic, we haven't been...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Athenaeum

OPINION | Eliminating free parking will worsen economic pressure on students

Finding free parking in Morgantown already seemed like an impossible feat for students. Now, with a parking fee at the Coliseum, it will only get worse. Earlier this month, University officials announced they would be adding a parking fee at the Coliseum to pay for ongoing construction and maintenance. And it's unclear whether the fee will be here to stay in future years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man killed in fiery crash

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man from Bridgeport was killed in the fiery crash on I-79 South in Marion County on Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 132.5. In a press release Wednesday morning, West Virginia State Police Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Maddy said Larry Lee Atha […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy