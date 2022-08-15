ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Britney Spears' ex-husband booked in Napa County on charges including grand theft

NAPA, Calif. - Britney Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, was booked on Tuesday into the Napa County Department of Corrections, sheriff's officials said. Napa officials said Alexander, 40, was booked for an arrest warrant from 2016. He faces two felony charges. Both of the charges were related to crimes committed in 2015, including grand theft with the value exceeding $400. He also faces a charge of buying or receiving stolen property.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fifth suspect arrested in string of San Jose home invasion robberies

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police arrested a fifth suspect in a string of home invasion robberies in San Jose. San Jose police arrested Israel Mejia, 24, on Wednesday for his role in at least three incidents. Four other suspects, including a juvenile, are already in custody. Authorities said on May...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man not injured after 4 San Francisco police officers fire guns at him: video

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police held a virtual town hall meeting to discuss an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the city's Mission District earlier this month. The altercation in the area of Shotwell and 18th streets on Aug. 6 involved Jose Corvera, 51, who was not injured during the encounter, though four different SFPD officers discharged their firearms, as Cmdr. Paul Yep pointed out during Monday's town hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman shot several times inside Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman is recovering after being shot several times inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police town hall over Mission District shooting

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Student pulls out loaded gun during lunchtime fight: Stockton police

STOCKTON, Calif. - A high school student pulled out a gun during a lunchtime fight on Monday according to Stockton police. The fight broke out between three students at Lincoln High School in the middle of the day, police said. A Stockton Police Resource Officer tackled the student and took his gun.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco man arrested for shooting and killing 2 relatives at home

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man allegedly shot and killed two of his relatives on Saturday. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was booked on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, at a home near Ingerson Ave and Jennings Street around 2:45 a.m., according to San Francisco police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man arrested in fentanyl-related death of 2-year-old daughter

STOCKTON, Calif. - A 28-year-old Stockton has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and felony child endangerment in the death of his 2-year-old child in April, after toxicology tests that came back last week found fentanyl in the child's system. When a search warrant was served Wednesday at a residence...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry

OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Arraignment set for man allegedly attack 49ers fan into coma

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An arraignment was set Wednesday for the man who allegedly attacked a 49ers fan that was later put into a medically-induced coma. Bryan Alexis Cifuentes, 33, is expected to plead not guilty to one count of battery, with serious bodily injury. Police said Cifuentes had a confrontation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspects charged for alleged attempt to snatch Rolex in Walnut Creek

Two men face numerous felony charges after they struck a man in the head with a handgun as they tried to steal his silver and gold Rolex in Walnut Creek, prosecutors said. Shaune Walter Rogers, Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, were caught by police about a mile from the Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center where they had drawn handguns as they approached a married couple, demanding the man's watch on August 11, according to authorities.
WALNUT CREEK, CA

