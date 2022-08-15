Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
KTVU FOX 2
Public defender slams San Francisco cops for firing at man with fake gun
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco public defender's office is blasting the actions of police officers who opened fire — and missed, a suspect carrying a fake gun that fired blanks. Surveillance video shows San Francisco police officers driving alongside Jose Corvera, 51, as he's riding one bike while...
KTVU FOX 2
Britney Spears' ex-husband booked in Napa County on charges including grand theft
NAPA, Calif. - Britney Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, was booked on Tuesday into the Napa County Department of Corrections, sheriff's officials said. Napa officials said Alexander, 40, was booked for an arrest warrant from 2016. He faces two felony charges. Both of the charges were related to crimes committed in 2015, including grand theft with the value exceeding $400. He also faces a charge of buying or receiving stolen property.
KTVU FOX 2
Fifth suspect arrested in string of San Jose home invasion robberies
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police arrested a fifth suspect in a string of home invasion robberies in San Jose. San Jose police arrested Israel Mejia, 24, on Wednesday for his role in at least three incidents. Four other suspects, including a juvenile, are already in custody. Authorities said on May...
KTVU FOX 2
Man not injured after 4 San Francisco police officers fire guns at him: video
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police held a virtual town hall meeting to discuss an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the city's Mission District earlier this month. The altercation in the area of Shotwell and 18th streets on Aug. 6 involved Jose Corvera, 51, who was not injured during the encounter, though four different SFPD officers discharged their firearms, as Cmdr. Paul Yep pointed out during Monday's town hall.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman shot several times inside Oakland home
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman is recovering after being shot several times inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police town hall over Mission District shooting
San Francisco police held a virtual town hall meeting to discuss an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the city's Mission District earlier this month. The altercation in the area of Shotwell and 18th streets on Aug. 6 involved Jose Corvera, 51, who was not injured during the encounter, though four different SFPD officers discharged their firearms, as Cmdr. Paul Yep pointed out during Monday's town hall.
KTVU FOX 2
4 young people, including 11-year-old, accused of vicious attack on elderly woman
SAN FRANCISCO - Four young people ranging from 11 to 18 years old were arrested for a violent robbery of an elderly Asian woman in San Francisco, police announced Monday. San Francisco police said the 70-year-old woman was beaten and robbed on July 31 in the 100 block of Francisco Street.
KTVU FOX 2
Student pulls out loaded gun during lunchtime fight: Stockton police
STOCKTON, Calif. - A high school student pulled out a gun during a lunchtime fight on Monday according to Stockton police. The fight broke out between three students at Lincoln High School in the middle of the day, police said. A Stockton Police Resource Officer tackled the student and took his gun.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco man arrested for shooting and killing 2 relatives at home
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man allegedly shot and killed two of his relatives on Saturday. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was booked on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, at a home near Ingerson Ave and Jennings Street around 2:45 a.m., according to San Francisco police.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara deputies arrest man with 5 catalytic converters, replica gun
CUPERTINO, Calif. - Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man suspected of stealing several catalytic converters. They say the suspect was taken into custody Sunday night following a brief freeway pursuit in Cupertino. Deputies say they found five catalytic converters inside the man's car, along with a replica...
KTVU FOX 2
$50K reward offered in San Francisco double homicide at playground
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of two young men at a playground. Kieran Carlson, 20, and Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22, were fatally shot in broad daylight on April...
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in fentanyl-related death of 2-year-old daughter
STOCKTON, Calif. - A 28-year-old Stockton has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and felony child endangerment in the death of his 2-year-old child in April, after toxicology tests that came back last week found fentanyl in the child's system. When a search warrant was served Wednesday at a residence...
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry
OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area couple raises money and travels to Poland to meet and help Ukrainian refugees
Marin County - A Bay Area couple is sharing their story about their relief work with Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Marin County realtor Jola Marra and her husband Santiago Marra, who works in the tech industry, said their 2-week trip is a reminder that the war in Ukraine is not over.
KTVU FOX 2
Arraignment set for man allegedly attack 49ers fan into coma
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An arraignment was set Wednesday for the man who allegedly attacked a 49ers fan that was later put into a medically-induced coma. Bryan Alexis Cifuentes, 33, is expected to plead not guilty to one count of battery, with serious bodily injury. Police said Cifuentes had a confrontation...
KTVU FOX 2
Famous South African guitarist allegedly racially profiled at a Napa restaurant
ST. HELENA, Calif. - A well-known South African guitarist claimed that he was racially profiled by a restaurant manager in Napa Valley. Musician Jonathan Butler said a manager followed him out to his car after he paid for his dinner at Goose and Gander in St. Helena. The manager confronted...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspects charged for alleged attempt to snatch Rolex in Walnut Creek
Two men face numerous felony charges after they struck a man in the head with a handgun as they tried to steal his silver and gold Rolex in Walnut Creek, prosecutors said. Shaune Walter Rogers, Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, were caught by police about a mile from the Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center where they had drawn handguns as they approached a married couple, demanding the man's watch on August 11, according to authorities.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area couple travels to Poland in relief effort for Ukrainian refugees
A Bay Area couple is opening up about their relief work with Ukrainian refugees after traveling to Poland to provide necessities to women and children. They've been there once and plan on going back.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 14-year-old Oakland girl Natalia Perez Rivera 'safely located,' police say
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Tuesday said a missing 14-year-old girl has been found. Police gave no other details, other than to say that Natalia Perez Rivera had been "safely located." Her family had last seen her on Saturday in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. At the time,...
KTVU FOX 2
17-year-old arrested after fatal Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness gym shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Brentwood police say a 17-year-old boy is now in custody, facing murder charges in last week's deadly shooting at a 24-Hour Fitness Center. Cesar Arana, 21, was killed and three others were hurt in the shooting at the gym on Lone tree Way early Thursday morning. Investigators...
