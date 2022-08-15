Read full article on original website
No Stoppin’ Them
As the education tide once again turns to back-to-school season, a group of recent graduates reflect on how they’re overcoming challenges and striving for future success. Pahress Wysinger, Amiyah McDaniel and Montay McDaniel recently graduated from area colleges and have set their sights on taking the next steps in their academic pursuits and careers. They’re also participants in the STRIVE Academy, run by local professor and therapist Dr. Arrickia McDaniel. Dr. McDaniel founded the nonprofit in 2007 to develop pathways to reach and serve underserved youth and marginalized communities.
Free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway August 19
On Friday, August 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., St. HOPE invites Sacramento students and families to a free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway. This celebration is a great way to kick off the new school year and make sure students across the Sacramento region have a backpack and the school supplies they need to succeed in school. In addition to giving away backpacks and school supplies, there will be a delicious BBQ, fun activities, games, and prizes for the whole community to enjoy.
West Sacramento City Council Meets August 17
The West Sacramento City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday, August 17 at 7 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion are content agenda items. View the agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via Zoom. Visit West Sacramento’s website for more information. EDITOR’S NOTE: The...
Natomas Unified School District Board Meets August 17
The NUSD Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion is to approve and review consent items, calendar items, action items, and public comments. View the meeting agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via the NUSD website.
Newsom’s “Water Supply Strategy” Geared to Combat Drought, Climate Change
(CBM) – The Golden State is doing more than just praying for rain amidst the historic drought that is battering the state and the western United States. Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan that would increase California’s water supply and combat the extreme weather patterns caused by climate change. The initiative, its scope captured in the 19-page “California’s Water Supply Strategy, Adapting to a Hotter, Drier Future” document released by Newsom’s administration, will invest $8 billion in water recycling, storage, and desalination.
Rancho Cordova City Council Meets August 15
The Rancho Cordova City Council is scheduled to meet Monday, August 15 at 5:30 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion are consent calendar items and public hearing items. View the agenda. The regular meeting can be viewed online. View the meeting via Zoom. View the RCUSD website for more...
Real Conversation, Mentors Needed
When it comes to violence in the Black community, African American men have been both victim and victimizer. Becoming a victor, however, starts from within. Local activist and mentor Berry Accius is helping give Black males an outlet. Accius is the founder of Voice of The Youth and such related organizations as Don’t Shoot Our Future Down and She Could Be My Daughter. The groups often tackle the issues of domestic abuse and community violence.
Researcher Takes Aim At Gun Violence
On social media, she describes herself as a public health/policy and practice researcher who is “committed to equitable, antiracist solutions to gun violence.”. With the data to back it up, Dr. Shani Buggs is making a case for more attention to, and investment in, community gun violence prevention. Dr....
Sacramento Community Review Commission Meeting August 16
Sacramento County’s Community Review Commission (CRC) invites the public to participate in its Aug. 16 meeting at 6 p.m. to hear a list of questions/topics for the Sheriff’s Office. Topics or questions may include the Office’s policies, practices or procedures and will be forwarded to the Sheriff’s Office for a response and presentation at the Commission’s September meeting.
