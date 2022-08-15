Many of you know I have a 5 year old daughter. While that is not that amazing in itself, she is a medical miracle IN herself. Without going into to many details, she is my rainbow baby, and medically impossibility to be here. I do not have all my parts, and the ones I do have are not "hooked up". So DR's told me to expect the worst and hope for the best. I have always believed she is here for something big (maybe the next President😁) because why else, despite so many odds, and me being 47 and pregnant, (geriatric and all). would she be here. She is a true fighter and a bit of an anomaly! I truly believe she is here for greatness. I am going to begin a small series based on "Living like Lexi" and the small things she does that create such sunshine in a too negative of a world. My hope is that she can bring a smile to your face and some warmth to your heart like she does her momma!!

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO