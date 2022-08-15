Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
The last person you think of should probably be the first. How a group of high school boys practiced the art of inclusion
Marcus is a handsome, athletic kid. His friends are on the basketball and track teams. He plays tennis and competes in the state tournament every year. Marcus’s neighbor, Conrad, also wants to compete, but he has rheumatoid arthritis(RA). Although it pains him just to walk, he endures days at school walking from class to class, and weekly injections into his toes. But he doesn’t miss a game. He loves to watch his school compete.
Firefly Friends Guided Me out of the Darkness of Formidable Loss
It was one of those rare moments—when your heart is filled to the brim with so much happiness that it feels as if it could burst in an instant. The explosion itself would be magnificent: golden glimmers of joy twinkling in the air you could catch like fireflies in the dark summer sky. I know this feeling. It greets me as I watch my son—with a giant, mischievous grin on his radiant brown face—hug his sister, or when I meet the glimmering eyes of my daughter as she lovingly reads to him on the living room couch before dinnertime.
A must see: Putch nailed it with The Father and the Bear
John Putch nailed it when he wrote the script for his most recent indie film, The Father and the Bear. Putch’s story about an aging character actor’s struggle with dementia is both insightful and moving. He captured the essence of this dementia journey perfectly; both on the part...
momcollective.com
Friend, Take a Break {Refocusing to Better Yourself}
There is a lot going on in the world right now. Even locally, you can almost feel the heaviness in the air some days. It is so easy to turn on the TV, log on to social media, or even hear strangers at the grocery store talking about something to make you nervous, scared, or unprepared to face the day. We have survived a lot over the past two and a half years.
macaronikid.com
Live Like Lexi Challenge
Many of you know I have a 5 year old daughter. While that is not that amazing in itself, she is a medical miracle IN herself. Without going into to many details, she is my rainbow baby, and medically impossibility to be here. I do not have all my parts, and the ones I do have are not "hooked up". So DR's told me to expect the worst and hope for the best. I have always believed she is here for something big (maybe the next President😁) because why else, despite so many odds, and me being 47 and pregnant, (geriatric and all). would she be here. She is a true fighter and a bit of an anomaly! I truly believe she is here for greatness. I am going to begin a small series based on "Living like Lexi" and the small things she does that create such sunshine in a too negative of a world. My hope is that she can bring a smile to your face and some warmth to your heart like she does her momma!!
