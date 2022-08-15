Read full article on original website
Who are the top returning girls soccer assist leaders in 2022?
There are big-time playmakers returning across the state and NJ Advance Media is taking a look today at the top assist leaders that return in 2022. Check out the list below to get a look at the best of the best.
Four Newcomers Bolster Felician Men's Basketball Program
RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Felician University incoming freshmen Jabri Fitzpatrick (North Brunswick, N.J./North Brunswick) and Alfeny Javier (Perth Amboy, N.J./Perth Amboy) have signed National Letters of Intent for men's basketball with the Golden Falcons, Felician head coach Ivan Lewis recently announced. Lewis also revealed that transfer students Quamain Nelson (Great Falls, S.C/Charlotte Academy [N.C.]) and Angelo Santiago (Peekskill, N.Y./Marist HS [N.J.]) have inked athletic aid agreements for men's basketball with Felician.
Huskies promote Will Conroy to Associate Head Coach
SEATTLE -- The Huskies have promoted Will Conroy to Associate Head Coach of the men's basketball team, head coach Mike Hopkins announced Wednesday. Conroy has served the last seven seasons as an assistant coach for the Huskies. "I'm thrilled to announce this promotion for Will," Hopkins said. "He is passionate...
With Unflagging Energy, Girls Football Tourney Takes to the Turf in Conshohocken
Girls flag football in Conshohocken.Image via FOX29 News. The official NFL season is still in the wings; however, game fans can nonetheless enjoy a Sunday pigskin turf war in Conshohocken. It’s not traditional, but it’s fast, competitive, aggressive, and passionate: It’s girls flag football. Marcus Espinoza took to the field to cover the story for FOX29 News.
