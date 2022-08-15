Read full article on original website
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed Weekend
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food City
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate Markets
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden Resignation
wcyb.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 81 in Bristol, Virginia, police say
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A pedestrian who was in the right lane of Interstate 81 in Bristol, Virginia, was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to the area around mile marker 1.1 southbound at 3:52 a.m. Police said a Toyota Tacoma...
Tusculum VFD responds to 2nd crash at scene of flipped truck
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While crews were responding to one crash on Horse Creek Park Road, another crash occurred nearby, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) officials said. While on the scene of an overturned truck with fuel leaking from the tank, TVFD officials spun around to see another truck on its side with the […]
supertalk929.com
Pedestrian-involved crash on Interstate 81 in Bristol leaves one dead
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened in Bristol on Sunday. According to a report, the incident happened at around 4 AM on Interstate 81 South near Exit 1. VSP says a pickup truck was traveling in the right lane when the diver came...
wcyb.com
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers responded to Interstate 26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass at 3:32 a.m. Police said a 2007 Porsche 911 driven by Elijah Williamson, of Johnson City, was going westbound and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle then overturned several times and partially ejected Williamson, police said.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Toddler that died in Bluff City after falling from vehicle identified
The name of a child who died after falling out of a vehicle Monday afternoon in Sullivan County, Tennessee has been released by the sheriff’s office. The death of 1-year-old Kyber Sines on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City is still being investigated by the agency’s fatal incident reconstruction team.
VSP investigating pedestrian death on I-81 S
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia authorities are investigating a pedestrian death that occurred on Interstate 81 South Sunday morning. According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), troopers responded to reports of a pedestrian walking along I-81 S near Mile Marker 1.1 around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian, identified as Johnathan L. Chapman, […]
993thex.com
Scott County Tractor Trailer Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead, Investigation Ongoing
One person is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer early Tuesday morning in Scott County, Virginia. Virginia State Police responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Wadlow Gap Highway around 430 Tuesday morning. According to a report the tractor trailer struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The so far unidentified pedestrian was transported to Holston Valley Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The crash remains under active investigation by Virginia State Police.
Tusculum VFD responds to head-on combine harvester crash
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) crews responded to an unusual crash on Monday — a head-on collision between a combine corn harvester and a sedan. According to a Facebook post from the department, the incident took place on East Andrew Johnson Highway Monday night. In images provided in the post, […]
wcyb.com
Shooting injures juvenile in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Washington County, Virginia, are investigating a shooting involving juveniles. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, two juveniles had a small caliber rifle and it accidentally fired Tuesday, striking one of the juveniles in the foot. The report that came into police was that...
Johnson City Press
Toddler killed in fall from vehicle in Bluff City
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a toddler that occurred Monday afternoon in Bluff City. According to a press release from SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt, a toddler fell from a vehicle on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City and was fatally injured.
Kingsport Times-News
Man killed in early morning traffic accident
JOHNSON CITY — A Johnson City man man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass on Wednesday morning. Johnson City Police say officers responded to the scene shortly after 3:32 a.m. to find a Porsche 911 driven by Elijah Williamson had gone off the right side of the westbound lane of the interstate. According to a news release from the department, the vehicle then “overturned several times and partially ejected the driver.”
JCPD: Fugitive with warrant for hit and run arrested in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fugitive from justice with a warrant out of Scott County, Virginia was arrested in Johnson City Tuesday morning, according to police. Michael Mullins, 50, from Johnson City was arrested at the John Sevier Center after officers were reportedly flagged down in regards to a suspicious person. Once officers made […]
Sheriff: Accidental shooting prompts manhunt near Damascus
DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot near Damascus on Tuesday, but the initial report to police prompted a manhunt for a suspect, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis. Andis said two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally. The report that came to police was […]
993thex.com
Pedestrian killed after tractor-trailer collision in Scott County, Virginia
A pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 23 in Weber City and later died at an area hospital early Tuesday. The crash report from the Virginia State Police said the wreck occurred just after 4:30 a.m. at the Wadlow Gap Road intersection. The incident remains under investigation....
Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
Tennessee couple reunites with ‘hero’ who pulled them from burning car
The Murfreesboro couple counted their blessings after surviving a hit-and-run crash on I-24. Sophie Newsome and Austin Markos believe it was all part of God’s plan, now calling that Good Samaritan, Olandress “Quez” Hampton, family.
fox17.com
Tennessee woman finds black bear in SUV, causes thousands in damage
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn.--An East Tennessee Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a home last week, finding a bear inside a vehicle. According to the Cocke County Sheriff, the deputy responded to a home on Middle Way where the deputy found a large black bear inside of a White Honda Pilot SUV.
VSP: Pedestrian dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Weber City
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A person is dead after a tractor-trailer crash on US-23, police say. According to Weber City Police Chief Donald Harding III, an incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday in which a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian near a gas station in the 400 block of US-23. Virginia State Police said […]
VSP: Another dies after Norton house fire; victims IDed
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — A Sunday morning house fire in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue North claimed another life, according to Virginia State Police (VSP) officials. Initial reports stated that the 2:45 a.m. fire killed a 13-year-old and injured two women. On Tuesday, a VSP news release revealed one of the two women died, […]
wcyb.com
1-year-old who died after falling from vehicle in Sullivan County identified by police
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The name of a 14-month-old toddler who died after falling from a vehicle Monday has been released by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Kyber Sines fell from a vehicle Monday afternoon, according to police. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The findings...
