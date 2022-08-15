ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

WJHL

Tusculum VFD responds to 2nd crash at scene of flipped truck

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While crews were responding to one crash on Horse Creek Park Road, another crash occurred nearby, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) officials said. While on the scene of an overturned truck with fuel leaking from the tank, TVFD officials spun around to see another truck on its side with the […]
TUSCULUM, TN
supertalk929.com

Pedestrian-involved crash on Interstate 81 in Bristol leaves one dead

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened in Bristol on Sunday. According to a report, the incident happened at around 4 AM on Interstate 81 South near Exit 1. VSP says a pickup truck was traveling in the right lane when the diver came...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Johnson City, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers responded to Interstate 26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass at 3:32 a.m. Police said a 2007 Porsche 911 driven by Elijah Williamson, of Johnson City, was going westbound and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle then overturned several times and partially ejected Williamson, police said.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

VSP investigating pedestrian death on I-81 S

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia authorities are investigating a pedestrian death that occurred on Interstate 81 South Sunday morning. According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), troopers responded to reports of a pedestrian walking along I-81 S near Mile Marker 1.1 around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian, identified as Johnathan L. Chapman, […]
BRISTOL, VA
993thex.com

Scott County Tractor Trailer Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead, Investigation Ongoing

One person is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer early Tuesday morning in Scott County, Virginia. Virginia State Police responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Wadlow Gap Highway around 430 Tuesday morning. According to a report the tractor trailer struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The so far unidentified pedestrian was transported to Holston Valley Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The crash remains under active investigation by Virginia State Police.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Tusculum VFD responds to head-on combine harvester crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) crews responded to an unusual crash on Monday — a head-on collision between a combine corn harvester and a sedan. According to a Facebook post from the department, the incident took place on East Andrew Johnson Highway Monday night. In images provided in the post, […]
TUSCULUM, TN
wcyb.com

Shooting injures juvenile in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Washington County, Virginia, are investigating a shooting involving juveniles. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, two juveniles had a small caliber rifle and it accidentally fired Tuesday, striking one of the juveniles in the foot. The report that came into police was that...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Toddler killed in fall from vehicle in Bluff City

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a toddler that occurred Monday afternoon in Bluff City. According to a press release from SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt, a toddler fell from a vehicle on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City and was fatally injured.
Kingsport Times-News

Man killed in early morning traffic accident

JOHNSON CITY — A Johnson City man man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass on Wednesday morning. Johnson City Police say officers responded to the scene shortly after 3:32 a.m. to find a Porsche 911 driven by Elijah Williamson had gone off the right side of the westbound lane of the interstate. According to a news release from the department, the vehicle then “overturned several times and partially ejected the driver.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: Accidental shooting prompts manhunt near Damascus

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot near Damascus on Tuesday, but the initial report to police prompted a manhunt for a suspect, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis. Andis said two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally. The report that came to police was […]
DAMASCUS, VA
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
WJHL

VSP: Another dies after Norton house fire; victims IDed

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — A Sunday morning house fire in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue North claimed another life, according to Virginia State Police (VSP) officials. Initial reports stated that the 2:45 a.m. fire killed a 13-year-old and injured two women. On Tuesday, a VSP news release revealed one of the two women died, […]
NORTON, VA

