DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Driver arrested for trying to transport illegal immigrants in Webb County. The Texas Department of Public Safety released this video of a bailout in Laredo. The video showed several people leaving the truck before the driver speeds away. DPS used spikes to stop the driver who...
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
Official reports state that a United ISD school bus occupied by over 35 students was involved in a multi-vehicle collision at about 7:48 AM on Wednesday. First responders stated that the incident is reported to have taken place on Bob Bullock Loop.
Laredo assesses storm damage to parks
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On August 15, Monday night’s storm left damages in several parts of Laredo and the city’s parks were not immune to the wild weather. Across the city, the Parks and Recreation Department saw railways completely torn away from their structures, flooded creeks and trails, and even walls that came down due to the violent winds and heavy rain. Officials say there’s a lot of erosion and sidewalks covered in mud, so they have a lot of cleanup to do.
Accident reported on Guadalupe
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident is reported at the 100 block of Guadalupe. As a result, authorities have closed the westbound overpass to the traveling public. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes...
65-Year-Old Maria Magdalena Montenegro Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Loop 20 over the weekend. The officials stated that a woman was killed by a fleeing [..]
Potential tropical storm expected to produce heavy rain
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Things may be sunny now, but the rain could be making a comeback this weekend. The Emergency Operating Center is monitoring a weather system that is developing in the southwest Gulf of Mexico and is making its way to south Texas this weekend. According to Chief...
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s tenth homicide
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A manhunt is underway for a man accused of murder and Laredo Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous. Authorities need your help locating 44-year-old Fabricio Perez. He has an arrest warrant for the murder of 27-year-old Julio Cesar Flores, who was found...
Tractor trailer accident on I-35 causing closures
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident reported on the southbound lane of I-35 caused delays for drivers driving into Laredo. According to the Encinal Police Department, an accident was reported on mile marker 38 shortly after 1 p.m. According to police it involved two commercial vehicles, however one of the...
Volunteers needed to help clean Laredo park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to help keep our city beautiful with a back to school clean up!. Park officials say North Central Park has been targeted lately with a lot of graffiti and vandalism that they are hoping to remove. The city...
Flooding reported inside homes in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The storms may be over for now, but the devastation and its aftermath are left behind. Hundreds of people were affected by Monday, August 15′s flooding. People who live in east Laredo were hit hard. They say they are heartbroken to see the damage left to their homes.
Laredo Fire rescues several people from flooded streets
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department was called out to rescue several people stranded in flooded streets on Sunday night and Monday morning. According to a spokesperson from the fire department, the rescues happened on the following streets:. Sara Road, I-35 north bound by the railroad overpass between...
Pond in front of Sames Auto Arena cleaned after public outcry
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A pond that sits in the middle of an entertainment district is clean after it garnered a lot of negative attention from the community on social media. What started out as the public’s concern for wildlife in the area is turning into a potential public nuisance.
Impending Water Crisis in Laredo
Teenage girl found hiding in false gas tank by Border Patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents make a shocking discovery while foiling a recent human smuggling attempt. A 17-year-old girl was found hiding in the fake gas tank under a pick-up truck on Monday, August 15. The vehicle came into the checkpoint along I-35. Agents there found the fake tank and the girl hidden in a compartment inside of that.
Man arrested for fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman involved in an accident over the weekend has succumbed to her injuries and the man allegedly responsible for the crash is in custody. The incident happened on Saturday morning after DPS Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red SUV on McPherson Road by Dunkin Donuts.
UISD Board takes action on ethylene oxide in Laredo community
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The United ISD Board of Trustees is taking action on ethylene oxide in the Laredo community. On Wednesday night, the board agreed to direct administration to collaborate with Webb County, the City of Laredo, LISD and Laredo College on the logistics of collecting air sample data.
Mother and two children from Bryan found safe in Jim Hogg County
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A mother and her two children are safe after DPS Troopers identified them during a traffic stop. The incident happened on Wednesday in Jim Hogg County after the driver of the vehicle they were in was pulled over. After an initial roadside investigation, the 25-year- old...
3315 San Agustin Ave 2
Webb County Heritage Foundation hosts a photo contest
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Heritage foundation invited the community to participate in a photo contest that will feature historical landmarks. It is their twelfth annual Historic Laredo and Webb County Photo Contest. Anyone that wants to participate can snap some pictures that feature any historic landmarks across...
UISD offering Covid-19 vaccines to the community
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A local school district is continuing the fight against Covid-19 by offering Covid vaccines to the community. UISD will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Friday at Elias Herrera Middle School and the United South Ninth Grade Campus. Both clinics will be held in the cafeteria...
