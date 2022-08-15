Read full article on original website
Behind the Meaning of the Classic Nursery Rhyme “Jack and Jill”
For those curious, American Songwriter just finished conducting our survey of every living person on Earth and the results came back just as we suspected: everyone on the planet both knows and has recited the nursery rhyme, “Jack and Jill.”. (Just kidding, of course.) But despite the lack of...
City Journal
David McCullough’s elegant style and his belief in the American story brought him a wide audience, but the consensus under which he wrote is disappearing.
David McCullough, who died last week at 89, was a gregarious man in what is normally a somewhat cloistered profession. He wrote a gregarious kind of history, in which people took precedence over events. He saw the world as driven by individual character more than by mass, impersonal shifts. “To me, history ought to be a pleasure,” McCullough said. “To me it’s an enlargement of the experience of being alive, just the way literature or art or music is.” Because he sought to share this pleasure, and did so in a clear, vivid prose style, his books frequently became bestsellers. He was a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, and as the narrator of PBS’s The American Experience series and Ken Burns’s The Civil War documentary in particular, his voice became identified with the great events of our national story.
What W. E. B. Du Bois’s Forgotten Romance Novel Taught Me About Writing
After my father’s death, I didn’t write for two years. Even reading fiction no longer interested me. But when a friend mentioned W. E. B. Du Bois’s Dark Princess, a romance novel published in 1928, I was curious. The novel had been disparaged and overlooked by critics; maybe that’s why I was attracted to it. Did Du Bois, the renowned social scientist and activist—whose seminal book of essays, The Souls of Black Folk, remains one of the most influential works of African American literature—really write a romance? I had never been a reader of the genre, but death had recalibrated so much of my relationship to the world that it was hard for me to be definitive about anything, even my own tastes.
Two foiled smugglers, a VR old master, and Bruegel goes sketching – the week in art
Explore the excesses of Colombian carnaval, get real with Artemisia Gentileschi, see the unseen with Frank Auerbach and learn how a pipe not being a pipe still influences design today – all in your weekly dispatch
Elle
The book that:
Marilynne Robinson’s Housekeeping. I read this book in a novel writing course at Bryn Mawr, and it absolutely changed me. Richard Ford’s Rock Springs. I’ve reread this book so many times. At one point, while I was revising Crying in H Mart, I picked it back up and underlined all the sentences about the weather to figure out how to inject more atmosphere into my prose. It is truly a master class in short fiction.
‘One Beautiful Spring Day’ is a wacky, heartbreaking masterpiece
Nearly 20 years ago, the History Channel released a documentary about the birth of superhero comics and their evolution from the Golden Age into the grim-and-gritty ‘80s. The whole thing is on YouTube and is an absolutely fun watch, even for those overly familiar with the subject matter. When...
Fstoppers
Will Art Created By Artificial Intelligence Kill The Artist?
Most of my photography friends have been playing around with some form of AI Art, and the results are pretty remarkable. However, as amazing as this technology is, I'm sure I am not the only one wondering if Artificial Intelligence will leave us all looking for new careers. What exactly...
dornob.com
Studio noa’s Tree of Knowledge Library Attempts to Recreate an Earthly Eden
A new “floating” library envisioned for the Porta Vittoria Park in Milan, Italy may look like a fantasy concept unlikely to become real. But Bolzano and Berlin-based architecture firm Studio noa* (network of architecture) has brought such projects to life before, and the results are always spectacular. For “The Tree of Knowledge,” the firm wanted to evoke the feeling of gazing at a beautiful book cover knowing you’re about to immerse yourself in a wonderful story. Their futuristic yet organic design is a layered complex of discovery “imbued with surreal atmospheres of rooftop forests and flying books,” as they themselves put it.
Megan Giddings' 6 favorite magical books
Megan Giddings is a professor and novelist whose new book, The Women Could Fly, is set in a dystopia in which witches are real and single women are monitored by the government. Below, she recommends six books that weave magic into their narratives. The Witch of Eye by Kathryn Nuernberger...
Q&A With Wisconsin Children's Book Author - Nan Evenson
Nan Evenson and her children's book Good Night (Not Really)BookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.)
