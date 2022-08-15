ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
City Journal

David McCullough’s elegant style and his belief in the American story brought him a wide audience, but the consensus under which he wrote is disappearing.

David McCullough, who died last week at 89, was a gregarious man in what is normally a somewhat cloistered profession. He wrote a gregarious kind of history, in which people took precedence over events. He saw the world as driven by individual character more than by mass, impersonal shifts. “To me, history ought to be a pleasure,” McCullough said. “To me it’s an enlargement of the experience of being alive, just the way literature or art or music is.” Because he sought to share this pleasure, and did so in a clear, vivid prose style, his books frequently became bestsellers. He was a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, and as the narrator of PBS’s The American Experience series and Ken Burns’s The Civil War documentary in particular, his voice became identified with the great events of our national story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

What W. E. B. Du Bois’s Forgotten Romance Novel Taught Me About Writing

After my father’s death, I didn’t write for two years. Even reading fiction no longer interested me. But when a friend mentioned W. E. B. Du Bois’s Dark Princess, a romance novel published in 1928, I was curious. The novel had been disparaged and overlooked by critics; maybe that’s why I was attracted to it. Did Du Bois, the renowned social scientist and activist—whose seminal book of essays, The Souls of Black Folk, remains one of the most influential works of African American literature—really write a romance? I had never been a reader of the genre, but death had recalibrated so much of my relationship to the world that it was hard for me to be definitive about anything, even my own tastes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Elle

The book that:

Marilynne Robinson’s Housekeeping. I read this book in a novel writing course at Bryn Mawr, and it absolutely changed me. Richard Ford’s Rock Springs. I’ve reread this book so many times. At one point, while I was revising Crying in H Mart, I picked it back up and underlined all the sentences about the weather to figure out how to inject more atmosphere into my prose. It is truly a master class in short fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fstoppers

Will Art Created By Artificial Intelligence Kill The Artist?

Most of my photography friends have been playing around with some form of AI Art, and the results are pretty remarkable. However, as amazing as this technology is, I'm sure I am not the only one wondering if Artificial Intelligence will leave us all looking for new careers. What exactly...
VISUAL ART
dornob.com

Studio noa’s Tree of Knowledge Library Attempts to Recreate an Earthly Eden

A new “floating” library envisioned for the Porta Vittoria Park in Milan, Italy may look like a fantasy concept unlikely to become real. But Bolzano and Berlin-based architecture firm Studio noa* (network of architecture) has brought such projects to life before, and the results are always spectacular. For “The Tree of Knowledge,” the firm wanted to evoke the feeling of gazing at a beautiful book cover knowing you’re about to immerse yourself in a wonderful story. Their futuristic yet organic design is a layered complex of discovery “imbued with surreal atmospheres of rooftop forests and flying books,” as they themselves put it.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Poets#Poetry#Viridian#Mathia
The Week

Megan Giddings' 6 favorite magical books

Megan Giddings is a professor and novelist whose new book, The Women Could Fly, is set in a dystopia in which witches are real and single women are monitored by the government. Below, she recommends six books that weave magic into their narratives. The Witch of Eye by Kathryn Nuernberger...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
341
Followers
2K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy