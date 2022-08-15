The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses, and the results show that five of the seven school districts in Liberty County received scores of B or higher, with Dayton ISD and Hull-Daisetta ISD earning overall ratings of C. Devers ISD, which is comprised of an elementary campus and junior high campus only, had the highest rating county-wide – an A – with a score of 96 out of 100 points. Cleveland, Hardin, Liberty and Tarkington ISDs earned scores of B.

DAYTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO