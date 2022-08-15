ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Lone Star College Honors College students present research projects at Rice University

HOUSTON, TX -- Lone Star College students recently participated in the Research Experiences for Undergrads program at Rice University. The program provides research experiences for undergraduates and is open to students at colleges and universities from around the world. Ivey Adara Knebel, LSC Honors graduate presented her research project “Investigating...
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative

UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration

HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
TEXAS STATE
constructiondive.com

Bechtel to move Houston office

Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
HOUSTON, TX
katymagazineonline.com

Where in the Katy are You?

Katy keeps growing and it’s to the point that saying you live in Katy isn’t specific enough. To live in Katy can mean many things or places. From three counties, more police agencies than you can count on your hand, and a school district of over 90,000 students you need to know where in Katy you live.
KATY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland, Devers, Hardin, Liberty, Tarkington ISDs receive positive ratings on TEA report card

The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses, and the results show that five of the seven school districts in Liberty County received scores of B or higher, with Dayton ISD and Hull-Daisetta ISD earning overall ratings of C. Devers ISD, which is comprised of an elementary campus and junior high campus only, had the highest rating county-wide – an A – with a score of 96 out of 100 points. Cleveland, Hardin, Liberty and Tarkington ISDs earned scores of B.
DAYTON, TX
WFAA

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Houston

FM 1488 widening through Magnolia gets underway

The project was 6% completed as of an Aug. 1 update from TxDOT. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation has begun a project to widen FM 1488 from two to four lanes with a continuous left turn lane between FM 1774 and FM 149 in Magnolia. The project was 6% completed as of an Aug. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest available information. The contract has been awarded to James Construction Group.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Township accepting vendors for Woodlands Landscaping Solutions

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township will host a free event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon to share tips and resources for creating landscapes that are beautiful as well as water-wise and earth-friendly. The 25th annual Woodlands Landscaping Solutions will be held at The Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park, 6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77389.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
lonelyplanet.com

Past and future meet in quaint-but-hip Brenham, Texas

Brenham weaves together Texas’ legendary past with a modern, hip vibe © Image courtesy of Visit Brenham, Texas; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. Want a charming destination that weaves together Texas’ legendary past with a modern, hip vibe? Look no further than Brenham, Texas, conveniently located halfway between Houston and Austin. It’s the perfect hub for a region full of callbacks to history and a forward-looking energy.
BRENHAM, TX
MySanAntonio

Saulsbury Industries opens engineering hub in Houston

Odessa’s Saulsbury Industries has long had an office in Houston for its engineering, procurement and construction services. But the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – during which the company allowed most of its staff to work remotely for a period of time – prompted the company to expand its presence there, opening an engineering and operations hub.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Richmond

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Coogs start winning, some others...
HOUSTON, TX

