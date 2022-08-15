Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC
Lone Star College Honors College students present research projects at Rice University
HOUSTON, TX -- Lone Star College students recently participated in the Research Experiences for Undergrads program at Rice University. The program provides research experiences for undergraduates and is open to students at colleges and universities from around the world. Ivey Adara Knebel, LSC Honors graduate presented her research project “Investigating...
forwardtimes.com
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative
UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
Woodlands Online& LLC
SVN | J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston Represents The Buyer In The Purchase of +3 Acres In Pasadena, TX
PASADENA, TX -- SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston recently represented an investor buyer in the purchase of 3.13 acres of land located at 2905 Pasadena Blvd. in Pasadena, Texas. Sobi Qazi, Associate Broker with SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston, represented the...
cw39.com
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
constructiondive.com
Bechtel to move Houston office
Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
MySanAntonio
After extremists’ arrests in Idaho, LGBTQ Texans and Pride organizers balance safety with desire to celebrate their identities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When 31 members of a Texas-based white supremacist group were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho last weekend, Mandy Giles worried about what it would mean for the upcoming Pride Houston event and her two nonbinary transgender 20-year-old children.
katymagazineonline.com
Where in the Katy are You?
Katy keeps growing and it’s to the point that saying you live in Katy isn’t specific enough. To live in Katy can mean many things or places. From three counties, more police agencies than you can count on your hand, and a school district of over 90,000 students you need to know where in Katy you live.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland, Devers, Hardin, Liberty, Tarkington ISDs receive positive ratings on TEA report card
The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses, and the results show that five of the seven school districts in Liberty County received scores of B or higher, with Dayton ISD and Hull-Daisetta ISD earning overall ratings of C. Devers ISD, which is comprised of an elementary campus and junior high campus only, had the highest rating county-wide – an A – with a score of 96 out of 100 points. Cleveland, Hardin, Liberty and Tarkington ISDs earned scores of B.
fox26houston.com
Texas A&M student from Houston recovers from catastrophic snowboarding accident
HOUSTON - Brad Gowan, a Texas A&M student from Houston, grew up snowboarding on the slopes. "Kind of selfishly, I've always thought of myself as a really good snowboarder, but hey - accidents happen," exclaims Brad. Do they ever! Brad was having the time of his life in Keystone, Colorado...
KTRE
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
KSAT 12
Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Texas Renaissance Festival looking to hire 400 people
TODD MISSION, Texas – Huzzah! Thy Texas Renaissance Festival will return this fall but first — festival organizers need lords and ladies to help run the show. The festival will be hiring for more than 400 positions for the upcoming season. “Texas Renaissance Festival will open its gates...
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
FM 1488 widening through Magnolia gets underway
The project was 6% completed as of an Aug. 1 update from TxDOT. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation has begun a project to widen FM 1488 from two to four lanes with a continuous left turn lane between FM 1774 and FM 149 in Magnolia. The project was 6% completed as of an Aug. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest available information. The contract has been awarded to James Construction Group.
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Township accepting vendors for Woodlands Landscaping Solutions
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township will host a free event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon to share tips and resources for creating landscapes that are beautiful as well as water-wise and earth-friendly. The 25th annual Woodlands Landscaping Solutions will be held at The Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park, 6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77389.
lonelyplanet.com
Past and future meet in quaint-but-hip Brenham, Texas
Brenham weaves together Texas’ legendary past with a modern, hip vibe © Image courtesy of Visit Brenham, Texas; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. Want a charming destination that weaves together Texas’ legendary past with a modern, hip vibe? Look no further than Brenham, Texas, conveniently located halfway between Houston and Austin. It’s the perfect hub for a region full of callbacks to history and a forward-looking energy.
MySanAntonio
Saulsbury Industries opens engineering hub in Houston
Odessa’s Saulsbury Industries has long had an office in Houston for its engineering, procurement and construction services. But the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – during which the company allowed most of its staff to work remotely for a period of time – prompted the company to expand its presence there, opening an engineering and operations hub.
cw39.com
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Richmond
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Coogs start winning, some others...
KHOU
These Houston-area school districts still haven't spent state's grant money for security upgrades
HOUSTON — As students return to class this fall, school safety is top of mind. Houston Independent School District's Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. sat down to talk to KHOU 11 News about the security upgrades the district has made and he shared the question he gets the most from parents.
Construction to begin this fall for Katy’s historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer
The landmark, located at 5321 First St. in Katy, has been mostly unmaintained for decades. (Laura Robb/Community Impact Newspaper) After nearly three decades of disuse, a plan for new life for Katy’s J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer is underway. A permit for $2.1 million in construction to the...
