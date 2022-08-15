ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Chasing Beauty at Vail’s Christopher Martin Gallery

For Dutch photographer Isabelle van Zeijl, self-portraits have always instilled a sense of self-identity and empowerment, especially when she’s needed it most. “The fact that I make self-portraiture is born out of the fact that I grew up in a troubled home with a lot of violence,” says the 44-year-old artist. “I needed to hang on to who I truly was. I also started to look toward beauty. I healed myself through my work. I believe when you surround yourself with beauty, it has a purifying effect.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Remembering Howard Stone, a visionary who combined two of his great loves to found the Vail Jazz Foundation

Howard Stone, the founder of the Vail Jazz Foundation, spent a lifetime chasing, supporting and sharing the music that he loved. Cathy Stone, his wife of 57 years, said that her late husband’s overwhelming love for jazz music had been a central part of his life since the day that she met him when both were students at the University of California Los Angeles. On their first dates, she — a lover of classical music — took him to see a piano concerto at Royce Hall, and he took her to a jazz club.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Janssen completes Pacific Crest Trail

Charlie Janssen is not just surviving. He’s thriving. The former Eagle Valley High School social studies teacher and cross-country coach, who stepped away from his job — and his life — in Gypsum last winter to tackle his bucket-list goal of completing the triple crown of hiking (Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest Trail and Continental Divide Trail) in a calendar year is now two-thirds of the way through.
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Rugby Club celebrates 50th anniversary

On Aug. 6, past and present members of the Vail Rugby Club gathered on the iconic Ford Field pitch to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a match against the Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby. The long weekend, which included a Thursday afternoon happy hour — “typical of any rugby event,” according to club chairman Bart Cuomo — a Friday golf outing and banquet and Saturday’s game and barbecue, celebrated the sport’s rich tradition in the valley.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Forever grateful to the residents of Vail

On June 16, 2022, I was having one of the best bike rides of my life when I came around the corner about to start going up Vail Pass and suffered a crash. I’m a little foggy since surgery, but I remember everyone’s face. Names have kind of slipped away, but I remember each and every one of you who stopped along the way to help.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

New pickleball courts open in Avon, Beaver Creek

It’s been a good summer for Eagle County pickleball fans as Avon and Beaver Creek picked up new courts for the rapidly growing paddle sport craze. While pickleball was invented in 1965, the sport recently took off as avid players tout the sport for its playability, accessibility and wide range appeal. In fact, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, it is one of the fastest growing sports in America, with nearly 4.8 million players across the country.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Three more Hot Summer Nights concerts to go

If you go … What: Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights When: August 18, 23 and 30 at 6:30 p.m. Where: The Amp, Vail Cost: Free More information: Visit GRFAVail.com. The Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights is a free annual concert series hosted throughout the summer at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, providing an exceptional and diverse array of performing arts, music and cultural experiences for the community and guests who visit from around the world.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Bizwatch: Vail-based artist is taking private commission work

Location: Lionshead Square, Vail (a private residence where I also paint) Contact information: paint.linkowski@gmail.com, 412-841-7464, or Nicole-linkowski.pixels.com. What goods or services do you provide? One-of-a-kind commission artwork including celebrity, pet, and family portraits, landscapes, wildlife, and most recently, a “family tree” ski mountain mural on a 9’x15’ wall in a private family residence in Vail.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Youth Music Showcase fuels local talent

The MAPS Institute of Modern Music, a mentoring program for emerging local musicians, is hosting the first Vail Youth Music Showcase this Saturday from 3:30-6 p.m. in Solaris Plaza. Fourteen young musicians from the state of Colorado have been selected to attend a day-long event that features mentoring workshops led...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Dine and play at Vail’s DECA + BOL

Unless you travel with your custom bowling ball and shoes, it’s hard to get too serious when you’re eating in a bowling alley. But as with many things in the Vail Valley, DECA + BOL is not your average play-and-dine adventure. And in fact, though you can certainly order food and eat while bowling, it’s recommended that you dine at a table before or after your game — or skip the bowling altogether and dive right into the food and drinks that have long elevated this local hotspot.
Vail Daily

Meet Your Chef: Daniel Joly of Mirabelle

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Guest opinion: Combating social isolation for older Coloradans

Before anyone knew what COVID-19 was, those of us who serve older adults in our mountain communities saw a different, deadly epidemic taking root. Loneliness. Just how important is social interaction to aging adults? Consider the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports loneliness may rival smoking, obesity and physical inactivity as a risk factor for premature death. Social isolation is estimated to increase the risk of dementia by 50 percent, stroke by 32 percent, and heart disease by 29 percent. These serious health events degrade the overall quality of life, requiring significant changes to living situations including preventing older adults from aging in the places they desire.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Obituary: Jack Albert Oleson

Long-time valley resident Jack Oleson, 97, died Aug. 9 in Eagle. Ambitious, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Jack got his first job at age 15 and worked every day well into his 90s. He raised Polled Hereford cattle on ranches in Eagle County, Longmont, Colorado, New Mexico and Canada, shipping the...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Farewell show: Primus wraps up North American tour in Vail

Primus wrapped up their North American Tour in Vail on Saturday in an hours-long set that included the entire Rush “Farewell to Kings” album bookended by many of the group’s own songs. A few days earlier, Primus had helped to bring together Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Garden to Glass mixology competition returns

Get ready for a mixology showdown along the Eagle River at Red Mountain Ranch on Aug. 16 as part of the annual Garden to Glass cocktail competition benefiting the Eagle Valley Land Trust. The Challenge: Local bartenders craft a sensational beverage. The Winner: Attendees cast their votes to decide who...
Vail Daily

Eagle Valley Trail seeking funds for final 12 miles

The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

