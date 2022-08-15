Read full article on original website
Chasing Beauty at Vail’s Christopher Martin Gallery
For Dutch photographer Isabelle van Zeijl, self-portraits have always instilled a sense of self-identity and empowerment, especially when she’s needed it most. “The fact that I make self-portraiture is born out of the fact that I grew up in a troubled home with a lot of violence,” says the 44-year-old artist. “I needed to hang on to who I truly was. I also started to look toward beauty. I healed myself through my work. I believe when you surround yourself with beauty, it has a purifying effect.”
Local musician Kevin Danzig opens for America at the Vilar and releases 11th CD Friday
Kevin Danzig was backstage at the Cirque Mechanics “Birdhouse Factory” show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek this spring when he had a chance meeting that landed him a gig opening up for America, the sold-out performance by the iconic classic rock legends this Friday night.
Wounded veterans train near Vail before expedition to climb Kilimanjaro
If you’re going to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, which sits at 19,431 feet above sea level, Vail makes for a pretty good training ground. That’s what Dan Harris thought when he invited three wounded veterans out to train this summer in advance of their climb in January. Harris came...
Remembering Howard Stone, a visionary who combined two of his great loves to found the Vail Jazz Foundation
Howard Stone, the founder of the Vail Jazz Foundation, spent a lifetime chasing, supporting and sharing the music that he loved. Cathy Stone, his wife of 57 years, said that her late husband’s overwhelming love for jazz music had been a central part of his life since the day that she met him when both were students at the University of California Los Angeles. On their first dates, she — a lover of classical music — took him to see a piano concerto at Royce Hall, and he took her to a jazz club.
Janssen completes Pacific Crest Trail
Charlie Janssen is not just surviving. He’s thriving. The former Eagle Valley High School social studies teacher and cross-country coach, who stepped away from his job — and his life — in Gypsum last winter to tackle his bucket-list goal of completing the triple crown of hiking (Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest Trail and Continental Divide Trail) in a calendar year is now two-thirds of the way through.
Vail Rugby Club celebrates 50th anniversary
On Aug. 6, past and present members of the Vail Rugby Club gathered on the iconic Ford Field pitch to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a match against the Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby. The long weekend, which included a Thursday afternoon happy hour — “typical of any rugby event,” according to club chairman Bart Cuomo — a Friday golf outing and banquet and Saturday’s game and barbecue, celebrated the sport’s rich tradition in the valley.
Letter: Forever grateful to the residents of Vail
On June 16, 2022, I was having one of the best bike rides of my life when I came around the corner about to start going up Vail Pass and suffered a crash. I’m a little foggy since surgery, but I remember everyone’s face. Names have kind of slipped away, but I remember each and every one of you who stopped along the way to help.
New pickleball courts open in Avon, Beaver Creek
It’s been a good summer for Eagle County pickleball fans as Avon and Beaver Creek picked up new courts for the rapidly growing paddle sport craze. While pickleball was invented in 1965, the sport recently took off as avid players tout the sport for its playability, accessibility and wide range appeal. In fact, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, it is one of the fastest growing sports in America, with nearly 4.8 million players across the country.
Three more Hot Summer Nights concerts to go
If you go … What: Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights When: August 18, 23 and 30 at 6:30 p.m. Where: The Amp, Vail Cost: Free More information: Visit GRFAVail.com. The Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights is a free annual concert series hosted throughout the summer at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, providing an exceptional and diverse array of performing arts, music and cultural experiences for the community and guests who visit from around the world.
Bizwatch: Vail-based artist is taking private commission work
Location: Lionshead Square, Vail (a private residence where I also paint) Contact information: paint.linkowski@gmail.com, 412-841-7464, or Nicole-linkowski.pixels.com. What goods or services do you provide? One-of-a-kind commission artwork including celebrity, pet, and family portraits, landscapes, wildlife, and most recently, a “family tree” ski mountain mural on a 9’x15’ wall in a private family residence in Vail.
This Week at The Bookworm: ‘Life on the Mississippi’ with Rinker Buck
When: Monday, August 22, 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632. Cost: $10, purchase online or at the Bookworm of Edwards. More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormOfEdwards.com. Many of us love spending time on the river, whether it’s kayaking, rafting, or...
Vail Youth Music Showcase fuels local talent
The MAPS Institute of Modern Music, a mentoring program for emerging local musicians, is hosting the first Vail Youth Music Showcase this Saturday from 3:30-6 p.m. in Solaris Plaza. Fourteen young musicians from the state of Colorado have been selected to attend a day-long event that features mentoring workshops led...
Dine and play at Vail’s DECA + BOL
Unless you travel with your custom bowling ball and shoes, it’s hard to get too serious when you’re eating in a bowling alley. But as with many things in the Vail Valley, DECA + BOL is not your average play-and-dine adventure. And in fact, though you can certainly order food and eat while bowling, it’s recommended that you dine at a table before or after your game — or skip the bowling altogether and dive right into the food and drinks that have long elevated this local hotspot.
Meet Your Chef: Daniel Joly of Mirabelle
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Guest opinion: Combating social isolation for older Coloradans
Before anyone knew what COVID-19 was, those of us who serve older adults in our mountain communities saw a different, deadly epidemic taking root. Loneliness. Just how important is social interaction to aging adults? Consider the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports loneliness may rival smoking, obesity and physical inactivity as a risk factor for premature death. Social isolation is estimated to increase the risk of dementia by 50 percent, stroke by 32 percent, and heart disease by 29 percent. These serious health events degrade the overall quality of life, requiring significant changes to living situations including preventing older adults from aging in the places they desire.
Obituary: Jack Albert Oleson
Long-time valley resident Jack Oleson, 97, died Aug. 9 in Eagle. Ambitious, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Jack got his first job at age 15 and worked every day well into his 90s. He raised Polled Hereford cattle on ranches in Eagle County, Longmont, Colorado, New Mexico and Canada, shipping the...
Farewell show: Primus wraps up North American tour in Vail
Primus wrapped up their North American Tour in Vail on Saturday in an hours-long set that included the entire Rush “Farewell to Kings” album bookended by many of the group’s own songs. A few days earlier, Primus had helped to bring together Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex...
Garden to Glass mixology competition returns
Get ready for a mixology showdown along the Eagle River at Red Mountain Ranch on Aug. 16 as part of the annual Garden to Glass cocktail competition benefiting the Eagle Valley Land Trust. The Challenge: Local bartenders craft a sensational beverage. The Winner: Attendees cast their votes to decide who...
Eagle Valley Trail seeking funds for final 12 miles
The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
