Which is Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota’s Favorite Workout?
Most everyone agrees that exercise, in one form or another, can be quite beneficial to one's overall health. What we don't seem to agree on is the best workout to help us meet our exercise goals. A new study from the fitness experts at BarBend looked at Google search data...
Most Important Events in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota History
Earlier this summer, the United States celebrated its 246th birthday. And while that was certainly the most significant date in our nation's history, each of the 50 states that have sprung up over the years has their own pivotal moments from the past decades, or in some cases, centuries. To...
How to Vote Early in South Dakota for the 2022 Election in November
We're moving into the homestretch of Election 2022. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Read below for info about how and when you can vote early in South Dakota. To vote in South Dakota you need to be registered. Now is a great time to do it. Here are official links and information from the State of South Dakota on how to register to vote. Remember: The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline is October 24, 2022.
South Dakota, Iowa & Minnesota Community Colleges In Top Ten!
In a world where it has become increasingly more difficult for students and their families to afford traditional four-year university educations, community colleges are stepping up to fill a void. And, they're doing it at a substantially lower cost. Tuition and fees for a full-time student at a public four-year...
Inflation Reduction Act expected to expand Minnesota’s use of renewable energy
WASHINGTON — As a leader in renewable energy resources, Minnesota could have an outsized impact from the climate change-fighting provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, would offer nearly $370 billion in incentives to consumers, utilities and corporations to curb planet-warming emissions.
Here’s Why Babies Born In Minnesota & Iowa Are Really Lucky
Having a baby is both an exciting and a scary journey. However, it's really pretty easy not to be stressed and to smile proudly when you see that precious, newborn face. In fact, a ton of midwestern states are considered to be the perfect place to start a family. Whether...
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair
What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. While the Steele County Free Fair is still going on, I have been thinking about fair food all week! And one place that makes me super happy is the State Fair! Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota
As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
Minnesota Denies 214,209 For Frontline Worker Bonuses
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to 214,209 people on Tuesday. The bonus pool is capped at $500 million, meaning each approved person...
Delicious Frozen Pizzas Recalled in Minnesota Due to Metal in Meat
Before you have that next Friday pizza and movie night, double-check that the pizza you are throwing in the oven isn't the one recalled due to metal pieces found in the product. Yeah, you could end up biting into metal...mixed with a little bit of cheese. About 13,099 pounds of meat products used for pizza have been recalled throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin,
What Food Does South Dakota Binge on during a Breakup?
Love gone bad can be a tough thing to contend with for some. You might remember the Neil Sedaka classic "Breaking Up is Hard to Do?" Old Neil was right, a bad breakup is rough, and many people seek to gravitate to an assortment of comfort foods in search of a little comfort when their heart is bruised and broken.
From its start one year ago, Greenwood Fire changed landscape of northeast Minnesota
Photo: Areas burned by the Greenwood Fire -- which was first spotted near Greenwood Lake north of Two Harbors on Aug. 15, 2021 -- are seen one month after the fire passed through. Photo by Michael Furtman. Picture this: A lightning bolt reaches down to the ground, hits a tree...
Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed, Been There?
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 75 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Minnesota housing market update
The shut-off is due to water main construction taking place on Lor Ray Drive. Defending champion Hutchinson gears up for ‘Zero Week’ game. The Tigers’ success dates back to 1970 when Grady Rostberg assumed the head coaching job and garnered three state titles, two with his son, Andy, at quarterback. Fast-forward to now, and it’s Andy carrying on the tradition of winning.
Some Campers Are Overstaying Their Welcome At MN Campground
If you've ever been to Beltrami Island State Forest located in Lake of the Woods, Beltrami County, it's a beautiful place and great for camping. In fact it's so beautiful, you may find yourself saying "I could stay here forever". Of course, you wouldn't but it's a nice thought. Well,...
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
69 Foods On a Stick You Can Get at the Minnesota State Fair in 2022
The Minnesota State Fair is almost here, so you know I've been planning out what I'll be eating when I go. I'm a big state fair fan. I'm all about the 4-H projects and seeing all the animals, but obviously trying the food and beer is a must. Some of the most iconic foods at the fair are foods on a stick.
