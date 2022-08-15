ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

ESPN Sioux Falls

How to Vote Early in South Dakota for the 2022 Election in November

We're moving into the homestretch of Election 2022. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Read below for info about how and when you can vote early in South Dakota. To vote in South Dakota you need to be registered. Now is a great time to do it. Here are official links and information from the State of South Dakota on how to register to vote. Remember: The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline is October 24, 2022.
ELECTIONS
B102.7

South Dakota, Iowa & Minnesota Community Colleges In Top Ten!

In a world where it has become increasingly more difficult for students and their families to afford traditional four-year university educations, community colleges are stepping up to fill a void. And, they're doing it at a substantially lower cost. Tuition and fees for a full-time student at a public four-year...
IOWA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10

A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair

What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. While the Steele County Free Fair is still going on, I have been thinking about fair food all week! And one place that makes me super happy is the State Fair! Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
MINNESOTA STATE
mspmag.com

By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota

As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Denies 214,209 For Frontline Worker Bonuses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to 214,209 people on Tuesday. The bonus pool is capped at $500 million, meaning each approved person...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Delicious Frozen Pizzas Recalled in Minnesota Due to Metal in Meat

Before you have that next Friday pizza and movie night, double-check that the pizza you are throwing in the oven isn't the one recalled due to metal pieces found in the product. Yeah, you could end up biting into metal...mixed with a little bit of cheese. About 13,099 pounds of meat products used for pizza have been recalled throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin,
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota housing market update

The shut-off is due to water main construction taking place on Lor Ray Drive. Defending champion Hutchinson gears up for ‘Zero Week’ game. The Tigers’ success dates back to 1970 when Grady Rostberg assumed the head coaching job and garnered three state titles, two with his son, Andy, at quarterback. Fast-forward to now, and it’s Andy carrying on the tradition of winning.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
DULUTH, MN
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

