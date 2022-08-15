Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Maricopa County judge finds police, prosecutors presented unfair, biased case to grand jurors
PHOENIX — In a new ruling, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge found police and prosecutors presented a troubling, unfair, and biased case to grand jurors in order to obtain negligent homicide charges against a woman in the fatal traffic accident of Phoenix officer Paul Rutherford. Judge Jennifer Ryan-Touhill...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Gun Owner Detains Murder Suspect
A good guy with a gun in Arizona last week detained a suspect who allegedly intentionally ran another man over with his car. “Mesa Police Officers arrested 61-year-old John Lagana after he used his vehicle to run over and kill a man in east Mesa,” the Mesa Police Department said. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 63-year-old Christopher Heimer.”
AZFamily
Man charged with making threat to Maricopa County election official’s cell phone
WASHINGTON, D.C. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal prosecutors say a Missouri man has been indicted after he left a voicemail with a threat to a Maricopa County election official’s personal cell phone. The Department of Justice says Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, of Tecumseh, Missouri, is charged with one count of...
AZFamily
Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
fox10phoenix.com
El Mirage armed intruder incident: Police release 911 call, body camera video of incident at elementary school
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - On Aug. 15, El Mirage city officials provided new updates in connection with an incident that resulted in the lockdown of a Dysart Unified School District elementary school. The incident, according to prior reports, happened on Aug. 12, following reports of an armed man on campus....
KGUN 9
Armed protestors collect outside Phoenix FBI office over weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of protesters collected outside of the Phoenix FBI office Saturday. Demonstrators said they were expressing disapproval for a recent raid carried out against former President Donald Trump. But beacuse Arizona is an open carry state, they didn't break any laws by carrying weapons.
Police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona
MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after he was stabbed 50 to 70 times in Mesa, Arizona, Friday morning, police said. Mesa Police Department was called to an intersection after someone reported that there was a stabbing and other reports that there was a man dead on Friday morning, according to court records obtained by KTVK. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was later identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.
kjzz.org
Lake, Finchem should be fined for frivolous lawsuits, attorney for Maricopa County supervisors says
An attorney for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors says the lawsuit filed by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem contains blatantly false claims. Emily Crager says the lawsuit violates a prohibition on frivolous lawsuits and that the two conservatives should be fined. Lake and...
AZFamily
Talk it out - Can Kari Lake unify the republican party?
Masters visited a Gilbert community to talk about economic issues hurting senior voters on Tuesday. C.J. Karamargin with Gov. Ducey’s office said the containers found weighed 8,800 pounds, and it was “highly unlikely” they were blown over due to weather. Gov. Ducey expands school voucher program. Updated:...
AZFamily
Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash in east Mesa on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Sossaman Road after investigators believed the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding on the highway when they slammed into a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over with two men inside. DPS says the two men weren’t wearing seat belts and were thrown out of the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. Video from the scene showed the pickup truck completely flipped over with DPS crews working to clean up debris.
Maricopa County had a ‘record’ number of homicides over the weekend
PHOENIX — A “record” number of murder cases are being investigated in Maricopa County after a violent weekend led to the killings of six people, according to the county's top prosecutor. Two people were killed in Mesa on Friday in separate incidents. Another two were stabbed to...
3-vote margin triggers automatic recount in Maricopa County primary race
PHOENIX – One race in the Maricopa County’s recent primary election was so close that it triggered an automatic recount under state law. After Maricopa County’s canvass of the Aug. 2 election results was completed on Monday, only three votes separated the Democratic candidates for justice of the peace in Phoenix’s West McDowell Precinct.
AZFamily
App alerts woman her husband was in motorcycle crash in Apache Junction
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Signs, Signs, Everywhere There’s Signs…Still
Political street signs are one of the most prevalent forms of political advertising, and simultaneously one of the most obnoxious. For half a year every high-traffic corner in the county turns into an arms race to see who can get the best placement, and as a result as many as a dozen signs crowd out every free square foot of space.
Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say
MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
Battles rage in Arizona courts over 3 voter initiatives
PHOENIX (AP) — Proponents of three voter initiatives who each turned in hundreds of thousands of signatures last month to qualify them for the November ballot are trying to beat back legal challenges that could prevent them from going before voters. Two of the measures — one requiring disclosure...
AZFamily
Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
thestandardnewspaper.online
One killed in BHC rollover￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
AZFamily
Chandler woman dies in boat crash on Colorado River
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- - Authorities say a Chandler woman died after a boating crash in the Colorado River Sunday afternoon. San Bernardino County investigators say that a woman operating a boat crashed with a vessel traveling north along the river on the Parker Strip, close to La Paz County Park. Deputies say the woman, who was by herself, was found not breathing in the water. Bystanders pulled the woman from the water, brought her to share and began doing CPR. Paramedics arrived and took her to La Paz Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.
Arizona Woman’s search for biological father ends in disappointment
Editors note: This story refers to a previous story, first published in the March edition of InMaricopa, earlier this year. Read the previous storyhere. For Maricopa resident Dawn Houle, a bid to learn more about her family tree recently came to an unceremonious conclusion: She located her biological father and reached out to him, only to be turned away.
