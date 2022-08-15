ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

The US Sun

Three ways to reduce the risk of dementia and the seven warning signs to look out for

DEMENTIA is now the biggest killer and the most feared health condition in the UK. But there are ways you can keep your brain healthy and reduce the risk of contracting it. Around one million people currently live with dementia and more than half the population admits they would put off seeking a diagnosis for up to a year or more because they are terrified about the results.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia

An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
Medical News Today

Dementia: How long can a person live without eating or drinking?

Many people living with the later stages of dementia may not eat or drink. They may also develop dysphagia, which prevents them from swallowing effectively. How long a person can live without food and liquids varies, but doctors believe that sufficient end of life care may help improve their quality of life.
psychologytoday.com

10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia

Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
Medical News Today

What causes appetite loss in a person living with dementia?

People living with dementia may show signs of appetite loss. The diminished desire to eat may also stem from cognitive impairment or other underlying factors, such as pain or fatigue. Dementia is a term that describes a loss of cognitive abilities, which can include thinking, memory, speech, reasoning, and other...
Lori Williams
POPSUGAR

What Is Lewy Body Dementia, and Why Is It So Hard to Diagnose?

TW: This article contains mention of suicide. Please proceed thoughtfully. Today marks the eighth anniversary of Robin Williams's death. The legendary comedian and actor committed suicide in 2014 at age 63. Williams suffered from depression and was misdiagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which played a role in the "frustration" and discomfort Williams experienced in life, according to his son Zak Williams who spoke last year on The Genius Life podcast about the misdiagnosis. It was later discovered after the comedian's death that he actually had Lewy body dementia.
nypressnews.com

Dementia: The fun activities that help ‘prevent early onset’ of Alzheimer’s disease

A healthy lifestyle and a nutritious diet are the usual suspects when it comes to cutting your risk of dementia. However, it’s not just about how you treat your body, your mind also plays a part. SolitaireBliss suggested that memory activities are a great way to stimulate mental fitness and improve your brain health. Here are the top activities that may cut your risk.
NIH Director's Blog

Nearly 40% of older adult brains studied showed signs of Alzheimer’s-like LATE dementia

Nearly 40% of older adults may experience brain damage caused by Limbic-predominant Age-related TDP-43 Encephalopathy (LATE), a form of dementia that is often mistaken for Alzheimer’s disease, according to an NIA-supported study recently published in Acta Neuropathologica. These results — based on autopsy, genetic, and clinical data — provide further support for the recognition of LATE as a separate-from-Alzheimer’s, commonly occurring dementia.
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for allergies to dogs?

People with an allergy to dogs may take medications to help manage their allergic reactions. A person can choose from several available options depending on the symptoms and their severity. An allergic reaction occurs when a person’s immune system reacts hypersensitively to specific proteins called allergens. In response to these...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Pedaling for Parkinson’s Viewed Favorably by Patients in Study

People with Parkinson’s disease reported enjoying and benefiting physically and emotionally from a community cycling program — Pedaling for Parkinson’s (PFP) — viewing it favorably in a survey regardless of their age or disease symptoms and severity, a study of patients at five PFP sites reported.
EverydayHealth.com

What Is Parkinson’s Wellness Recovery, and How Can It Help With Parkinson’s Symptoms?

Physical activity is an important aspect of overall health and disease prevention, and it’s especially vital for people with Parkinson’s disease (PD). Regular exercise can help improve balance, mobility, and the ability to navigate everyday life, and there is also research to indicate that it can actually improve many Parkinson’s symptoms.
Phys.org

Hearing loss in dogs associated with dementia

A new study from North Carolina State University explores the connection between hearing loss and dementia in geriatric dogs. The work could aid in both treatment of aging dogs and in understanding the relationship between sensory loss and cognitive function in dogs. "In humans, we know that age-related hearing loss...
labroots.com

Electrical Stimulation of Eyes Improves Symptoms of Alzheimer's, Depression

Electrical stimulation of the eye's surface may alleviate depression-like symptoms and improve cognitive function in mice. The corresponding study was published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 5% of adults globally suffer from depression. Common treatments involve psychotherapy...
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

