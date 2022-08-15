Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
nypressnews.com
Dementia: Symptoms that can occur in the evening – signs of ‘sundowning’ to spot
Dementia is a term used for a range of conditions that affect the brain. Each of these conditions prevents the brain cells – or neurons – from functioning properly, which will affect their memory, thoughts and speech. The most common types of dementia are Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia and Lewy body dementia.
Three ways to reduce the risk of dementia and the seven warning signs to look out for
DEMENTIA is now the biggest killer and the most feared health condition in the UK. But there are ways you can keep your brain healthy and reduce the risk of contracting it. Around one million people currently live with dementia and more than half the population admits they would put off seeking a diagnosis for up to a year or more because they are terrified about the results.
People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia
An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
Medical News Today
Dementia: How long can a person live without eating or drinking?
Many people living with the later stages of dementia may not eat or drink. They may also develop dysphagia, which prevents them from swallowing effectively. How long a person can live without food and liquids varies, but doctors believe that sufficient end of life care may help improve their quality of life.
psychologytoday.com
10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia
Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers published a study on Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association states the relationship between daytime napping and Alzheimer's.
Going to the dentist could prevent you getting Alzheimer’s
KEEPING up with your dentist appointments could help prevent Alzheimer’s, a study suggests. Research shows a link between gum disease and Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, which affects around 55 million people worldwide. gum disease is thought to raise the risk of a number of health...
Medical News Today
What causes appetite loss in a person living with dementia?
People living with dementia may show signs of appetite loss. The diminished desire to eat may also stem from cognitive impairment or other underlying factors, such as pain or fatigue. Dementia is a term that describes a loss of cognitive abilities, which can include thinking, memory, speech, reasoning, and other...
What Is Lewy Body Dementia, and Why Is It So Hard to Diagnose?
TW: This article contains mention of suicide. Please proceed thoughtfully. Today marks the eighth anniversary of Robin Williams's death. The legendary comedian and actor committed suicide in 2014 at age 63. Williams suffered from depression and was misdiagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which played a role in the "frustration" and discomfort Williams experienced in life, according to his son Zak Williams who spoke last year on The Genius Life podcast about the misdiagnosis. It was later discovered after the comedian's death that he actually had Lewy body dementia.
nypressnews.com
Dementia: The fun activities that help ‘prevent early onset’ of Alzheimer’s disease
A healthy lifestyle and a nutritious diet are the usual suspects when it comes to cutting your risk of dementia. However, it’s not just about how you treat your body, your mind also plays a part. SolitaireBliss suggested that memory activities are a great way to stimulate mental fitness and improve your brain health. Here are the top activities that may cut your risk.
NIH Director's Blog
Nearly 40% of older adult brains studied showed signs of Alzheimer’s-like LATE dementia
Nearly 40% of older adults may experience brain damage caused by Limbic-predominant Age-related TDP-43 Encephalopathy (LATE), a form of dementia that is often mistaken for Alzheimer’s disease, according to an NIA-supported study recently published in Acta Neuropathologica. These results — based on autopsy, genetic, and clinical data — provide further support for the recognition of LATE as a separate-from-Alzheimer’s, commonly occurring dementia.
nypressnews.com
Tactile hallucinations could signal dementia – symptom linked to skin that may occur
Dementia causes damage to the brain, which means the person might experience things differently. According to the Alzheimer’s Society, how they perceive things “often changes” as the condition progresses. It says: “Many people with dementia experience changes in how they understand the world around them.”. The...
Medical News Today
Is there a relationship between dementia and dark humor? What the research says
Dementia encompasses different symptoms of cognitive decline. Researchers believe that dark humor can be a significant symptom and one of the early signs of dementia. Treatments can offer tremendous benefits to people who have an altered sense of humor due to dementia. Dark humor, also known as black comedy or...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for allergies to dogs?
People with an allergy to dogs may take medications to help manage their allergic reactions. A person can choose from several available options depending on the symptoms and their severity. An allergic reaction occurs when a person’s immune system reacts hypersensitively to specific proteins called allergens. In response to these...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Pedaling for Parkinson’s Viewed Favorably by Patients in Study
People with Parkinson’s disease reported enjoying and benefiting physically and emotionally from a community cycling program — Pedaling for Parkinson’s (PFP) — viewing it favorably in a survey regardless of their age or disease symptoms and severity, a study of patients at five PFP sites reported.
EverydayHealth.com
What Is Parkinson’s Wellness Recovery, and How Can It Help With Parkinson’s Symptoms?
Physical activity is an important aspect of overall health and disease prevention, and it’s especially vital for people with Parkinson’s disease (PD). Regular exercise can help improve balance, mobility, and the ability to navigate everyday life, and there is also research to indicate that it can actually improve many Parkinson’s symptoms.
My Mother Has Alzheimer’s and It Has Changed Our Lives
This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. Everything started falling apart about a year and a half ago, when my mother began talking to the TV. She would tell her favourite anchorwoman, Bianca Berlinguer, that her daughter was an “excellent journalist” too. At the age of 72, my...
Phys.org
Hearing loss in dogs associated with dementia
A new study from North Carolina State University explores the connection between hearing loss and dementia in geriatric dogs. The work could aid in both treatment of aging dogs and in understanding the relationship between sensory loss and cognitive function in dogs. "In humans, we know that age-related hearing loss...
labroots.com
Electrical Stimulation of Eyes Improves Symptoms of Alzheimer's, Depression
Electrical stimulation of the eye's surface may alleviate depression-like symptoms and improve cognitive function in mice. The corresponding study was published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 5% of adults globally suffer from depression. Common treatments involve psychotherapy...
Study Analyzes Schizophrenia and Dementia Link To Gauge Recovery Potential
The study examines a theory from over 100 years that linked frontotemporal dementia and schizophrenia.
