Chilton, WI

Fire Destroys Home, Garage In Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 7th and Michigan in The City of Sheboygan Monday afternoon. The fire was reported around 5pm, and one person was inside the home at the time. The victim reported hearing an explosion, then seeing an orange ball of light, and quickly escaped from the second floor as the fire spread from the garage to the rear of the building, and then engulfed both structures.
Crews battle house fire in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was displaced after a house fire in Sheboygan Monday. At about 5 p.m., firefighters were called to the 700 block of Michigan Avenue. The Sheboygan Fire Department says crews found heavy fire coming from a garage and the rear of the home. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.
Person dies at Kaukauna paper mill, OSHA investigating

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials confirmed that a person died at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna Tuesday evening, and the incident is under investigation. According to Ahlstrom-Munksjo, on August 16 a worker at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna died. The incident did happen during operating hours. There...
Driver in Waupaca County hits multiple trees, gets trapped after rolling over

MATTESON, Wis. (WFRV) – One driver needed to be rescued in Waupaca County after going into two ditches, hitting multiple trees and rolling the vehicle over. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on August 15 around 9:30 p.m., a call came in of a reported single-vehicle crash on Lake Road. The driver was possibly trapped in the vehicle.
Memorial fund for family that lost baby when semi crashed into house, moves

(WLUK) -- A memorial fund established to support the family of an infant who was killed after a semi crashed through their home, has moved. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died July 25 when a semi driver on Interstate 41 fainted as a result of a medical condition and crashed into the town of Vinland home, splitting it into two.
Green Bay Police Seek Person Behind Damage to ‘Eagle Eye’ Surveillance Trailer

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for whoever damaged a new piece of equipment. The Green Bay Police Department has recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder which negatively impacts the quality of life for our citizens in our community.
Two People Arrested Following a Physical Altercation with a Minor

Two people were arrested in Manitowoc yesterday (August 16th) after a physical altercation with a minor and his stepmother. Officers were sent to the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just after 6:00 p.m. where they learned that two 18-year-old men had attacked the boy, whose age was not given, while his stepmother was on the phone.
Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities

WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
2001 South 13th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Great price for a large home with tons of potential! The main level of the home offers a living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen with great cabinet space, and full bathroom. The upper level has two bedrooms and a bonus space that would be great for an office or toy room. Great closet space throughout the entire home. New gutters, two car garage, large backyard, and additional off-street parking. Bring your finishing touches to this great Sheboygan home!
‘Not a random act’: Appleton teenager among those shot at Six Flags

GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman from Appleton was one of three that were injured following a believed targeted shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee. According to the Gurnee Police Department, on August 14 around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reported shots fired at the Six Flags theme park. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
K-9 LEX helps with another bust in the City of Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody following a drug bust in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday. According to a Facebook post, On August 15, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received an anonymous tip of suspicious activity of two individuals parked in the parking lot at Walgreens on East Johnson Street that were possibly involved in drug activity.
Strangers turned Facebook friends use bounced check to buy vehicle, Green Bay woman arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.
Laurium-based nonprofit rescues 5 rabbits from hoarding situation

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hoppily Ever After nonprofit is looking after five rabbits they rescued from a hoarding situation. The location was in Kiel, Wisconsin, where more than 500 animals including chickens and rabbits were rescued by the Lakeshore Humane Society. The Hoppily Ever After team drove down to...
