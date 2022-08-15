SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 7th and Michigan in The City of Sheboygan Monday afternoon. The fire was reported around 5pm, and one person was inside the home at the time. The victim reported hearing an explosion, then seeing an orange ball of light, and quickly escaped from the second floor as the fire spread from the garage to the rear of the building, and then engulfed both structures.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO