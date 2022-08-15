Read full article on original website
Fire Destroys Home, Garage In Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 7th and Michigan in The City of Sheboygan Monday afternoon. The fire was reported around 5pm, and one person was inside the home at the time. The victim reported hearing an explosion, then seeing an orange ball of light, and quickly escaped from the second floor as the fire spread from the garage to the rear of the building, and then engulfed both structures.
Crews battle house fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was displaced after a house fire in Sheboygan Monday. At about 5 p.m., firefighters were called to the 700 block of Michigan Avenue. The Sheboygan Fire Department says crews found heavy fire coming from a garage and the rear of the home. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.
Person dies at Kaukauna paper mill, OSHA investigating
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials confirmed that a person died at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna Tuesday evening, and the incident is under investigation. According to Ahlstrom-Munksjo, on August 16 a worker at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna died. The incident did happen during operating hours. There...
Driver in Waupaca County hits multiple trees, gets trapped after rolling over
MATTESON, Wis. (WFRV) – One driver needed to be rescued in Waupaca County after going into two ditches, hitting multiple trees and rolling the vehicle over. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on August 15 around 9:30 p.m., a call came in of a reported single-vehicle crash on Lake Road. The driver was possibly trapped in the vehicle.
More Than A Dozen Residents Displaced By Fire In Oshkosh High-Rise Apartments
Fourteen people were displaced last week by a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Oshkosh. Firefighters say it wasn’t a big fire, but 100 residents had to be evacuated from the Court Tower in the downtown area. The building’s sprinkler system put out a small fire on the...
Sheboygan Falls Man Airlifted To Froedert After Late-Night Rollover Crash
Cedar Grove, Wis. (WHBL) – A 21 year old Sheboygan Falls man is in Froedert Hospital after a single vehicle rollover crash at Highway 32 and Smies Road Near Cedar Grove late Monday night. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the Joint Dispatch Center received the 911 call around...
Worker death under investigation at Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna
"During the evening of August 16 at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, a fatality occurred during operating hours," the company said in a statement.
Memorial fund for family that lost baby when semi crashed into house, moves
(WLUK) -- A memorial fund established to support the family of an infant who was killed after a semi crashed through their home, has moved. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died July 25 when a semi driver on Interstate 41 fainted as a result of a medical condition and crashed into the town of Vinland home, splitting it into two.
Employee dies at Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, OSHA investigates
An employee died at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, Wis., sparking an investigation into the incident by OSHA.
‘Community Speed Watch’: Green Bay police teaming with trained volunteers to report speed violations
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department will be gathering data to address speeding concerns in the City of Green Bay through the use of trained volunteers. The GBPD is partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to use trained volunteers to observe and report speed violations.
Green Bay Police Seek Person Behind Damage to ‘Eagle Eye’ Surveillance Trailer
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for whoever damaged a new piece of equipment. The Green Bay Police Department has recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder which negatively impacts the quality of life for our citizens in our community.
Two People Arrested Following a Physical Altercation with a Minor
Two people were arrested in Manitowoc yesterday (August 16th) after a physical altercation with a minor and his stepmother. Officers were sent to the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just after 6:00 p.m. where they learned that two 18-year-old men had attacked the boy, whose age was not given, while his stepmother was on the phone.
Approval is Given for the Creation of an Olive Garden Restaurant in the Town of Sheboygan
The Town of Sheboygan is now officially getting an Olive Garden. The Town Board met yesterday afternoon and they gave their official stamp of approval for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building that will house the national chain. The restaurant will be located at the Northeast corner of Highway 42...
Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities
WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
2001 South 13th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
‘Not a random act’: Appleton teenager among those shot at Six Flags
GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman from Appleton was one of three that were injured following a believed targeted shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee. According to the Gurnee Police Department, on August 14 around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reported shots fired at the Six Flags theme park. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
K-9 LEX helps with another bust in the City of Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody following a drug bust in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday. According to a Facebook post, On August 15, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received an anonymous tip of suspicious activity of two individuals parked in the parking lot at Walgreens on East Johnson Street that were possibly involved in drug activity.
Strangers turned Facebook friends use bounced check to buy vehicle, Green Bay woman arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.
Laurium-based nonprofit rescues 5 rabbits from hoarding situation
LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hoppily Ever After nonprofit is looking after five rabbits they rescued from a hoarding situation. The location was in Kiel, Wisconsin, where more than 500 animals including chickens and rabbits were rescued by the Lakeshore Humane Society. The Hoppily Ever After team drove down to...
Man accused of firing shots from the roof of a church ruled to be competent to stand trial
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton man accused of firing shots from the roof of a church is found to be competent to stand trial. Doctors believe that James Cooper is able to assist in his own defense on charges of Reckless Endangerment. Cooper is accused of pointing a gun at a...
