Middletown luxury condo developers seek $1 million tax deal
MIDDLETOWN – A proposed $65 million luxury apartment complex near the Cromwell Line is seeking a tax stability agreement from the city to allow project leaders to allocate $1 million to economically disadvantaged business owners. The residential complex, which will be built on grassland at the back of 494...
Scarsdale homeowners push for unusually high water bills to be fixed
Scarsdale homeowners are demanding answers from village officials about unusually high water bills they have received.
eastchesterreview.com
Westchester launches $10M Landlord Tenant Assistance Program
Furthering his commitment to preserving affordable housing in communities across Westchester, County Executive George Latimer is announcing the Landlord Tenant Assistance Program, LTAP. LTAP will allow small landlords who own eight units or less, who maintain rent levels that are affordable to residents, to apply for up to $25,000 per unit for repairs to their rental properties. To be eligible, landlords/owners must charge rents that are affordable to households earning between no more than 60% and 100% of the Area Median Income, AMI, and home improvements may include, but are not limited to, roof.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Battery maker Zinc8 plans manufacturing at former IBM plant
The innovative storage battery maker Zinc8 Energy Solutions announced last Friday that it had signed a letter of intent to occupy space at iPark87, formerly TechCity. The firm’s operations at that location could create as many as 500 well-paying manufacturing jobs, Zinc8 CEO Ron MacDonald said. Great news for...
$31.5M financing secured for New Jersey multi-housing community
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $31.5 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of Hackensack Gardens, a 198-unit, garden-style, multi-housing community located in Hackensack, Bergen County, New Jersey. JLL represented the borrower, Tower Management Service, L.P., to secure a five-year, fixed-rate loan through ConnectOne Bank.
Kingston startup to provide internet and phone services to underserved communitieis
The newest company in the Hudson Valley’s telecommunications sector is Archtop Fiber, a Kingston-headquartered provider of symmetrical multi-gig, fiber internet and phone service. The company will focus on providing its services to residential and business customers in historically underserved communities across the Northeast. Under the leadership of Chairman and...
rcbizjournal.com
A Cidery At The Heart Of A Dispute Over Land Use Will Be Decided In Court
Cidery Attorney Says Business Has A Right To Operate At Its Location; Town Of Orangetown Disagrees. A Rockland County judge will have to decide the fate of a cidery in the Town of Orangetown because town officials and the business owners disagree on whether the operator has the right to serve hard cider to the public at its property.
Westchester Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins Selected To Chair National Subcomittee
Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has been appointed to chair a national subcommittee addressing transit and rail policies. National Association of Counties President Denise Winfrey selected Jenkins to chair the transit/rail subcommittee of the association's Transportation/Steering Committee, according to an announcement from the New York State Association of Counties on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Rockland County declares stage 2 water emergency, mandatory restrictions in effect Thursday
Rockland County has declared a stage 2 modified water emergency. It will require mandatory water restrictions going into effect on Thursday. Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert say that the dry conditions have led to unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo River, which is limiting the use of Veolia’s Ramapo Valley Well Field, a significant source of water for Rockland residents.
Lumico Life Insurance, Armonk, sued over robocalls
A California woman is suing an avatar, more precisely, an Armonk-based insurance company, for allegedly pestering her with robocalls. Terri Nichols accused Lumico Life Insurance Co. of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, in a class action lawsuit filed Aug. 10 in U.S. District Court White Plains. She claims that...
Stamford man sentenced for CARES Act fraud
Moustapha Diakhate of Stamford was sentenced to 42 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for fraudulent receiving more than $4 million in Covid-19 relief funds guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. He was ordered to serve three months in home detention when he is released from prison and perform 75 hours of community service while on supervised release.
therealdeal.com
Sheraton to Mahwah: Keep your redevelopment
The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
Patients Concerned After Major Hudson Valley Healthcare Service Provider Announcement
More than ever, patients have been more concerned about healthcare, their coverage, and staying healthy. However, Hudson Valley residents are wondering what the future will hold. A major Hudson Valley healthcare provider made an important announcement. The formerly known Orange Regional Medical Center is now Garnet Health Medical Center. This...
Stamford entrepreneur begins rolling out Bitcoin purchasing kiosks
Anthony Truglia, founder of Bitcoin-Abroad LLC, is pursuing his dream by installing digital kiosks across Stamford that will allow customers to purchase the cryptocurrency Bitcoin quickly and easily. “I think the number one reason I got into this is because I feel there are a lot of people who don’t...
longisland.com
Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting
New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
High-density housing project renews overdevelopment concerns in Monroe
Activists say the project calls for three- to four-story buildings with more than 1,000 bedrooms altogether.
nyacknewsandviews.com
Redistricting Chaos Washes Over Hudson Valley, Change on Horizon
Redistricting smacked New York with a wave of political chaos this year. Now, with primaries coming Tuesday, August 23, politicians state-wide are scrambling to secure their positions on a suddenly altered local playing field. In the wake, Nyack and lower Hudson Valley residents face an interesting slate of elections –...
The drought is spreading, but how long will it last?
It's been a summer of extreme weather across the county. This week marks one month where at least half of the country has reported "moderate drought" in the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Hudson Valley is no exception. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of...
Former Student is New Owner of Tumble-Bee Gymnastics in Rockland
Cheryl Holms of Tumble-Bee Gymnastics passes the torch to former student Marie Wood as the Rockland County school enters its 37th year in business.
Adams’ trash problem
Mayor Eric Adams came into office vowing to clean up the city’s streets both literally and metaphorically — to tamp down on rising crime and disorder, but also to spruce up notoriously dirty streets. The crime part of that equation, as has been well documented, isn’t going great so far. Turns out the trash part isn’t going so well either.
