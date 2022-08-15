Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clearfield Area School District struggling to fill positions
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Area School District is struggling to fill paraprofessional and food service jobs. The school district is looking to fill five cafeteria positions and roughly 11 full and part-time paraprofessional positions. These positions focus on personal care and classroom assistance. An application can be found here. Applicants can address […]
wtae.com
School district sees their highest number of new employees ahead of upcoming school year
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — It was a recording breaking number of new faces to join theSeneca Valley School District Tuesday morning. Connoquenessing Valley Elementary School held the Annual New Teacher Induction day, with roughly 50 new staff members. "This is our largest class ever, we are so excited," said Kyra...
Oklahoma Elementary renovation are close to being finished
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Oklahoma Elementary School in DuBois began construction in the Spring of 2021 and is now getting closer to completion. The $12.2 million project which started in the spring of 2021, will accommodate the administrative suite for the school, which was previously located across the lobby from the main entrance. […]
School supplies, free haircuts at ‘Back to School Blessing Bash’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The start of the new school year is right around the corner and back-to-school shopping can be expensive, which is why a school district will be holding a back-to-school bash. Blacklick Valley School District in Cambria County will be holding a “Back to School Blessing Bash” and handing out school supplies […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altoona church sees uptick in people at food pantries, all are welcome
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local church that has food pantries for families has seen an uptick in people and it wants to remind everyone that it’s open for the entire community. The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona says it’s seeing more regular families at its food pantries, especially as the summer has gone by. “We […]
wccsradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCIL MAKES MURPHY LOT A PERMANENT GREEN SPACE
On Tuesday night, Blairsville Borough Council voted to make the Murphy Lot a permanent green space in the borough. The lot was the former home of G.C. Murphy and Co.’s store, which was demolished in 2020 as it was considered a public safety hazard. For the borough to get the money to tear down the building, the lot had to remain a green space for at least seven years, but the motion approved by the council last night now makes it a perpetual green space. Councilman Ab Dettorre said that focus can now turn to the park’s upkeep, and there is a lot of support for the park.
Jeannette's mayor calls for a merger between Jeannette and Hempfield school districts
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The mayor of Jeannette is calling for a merger between the school districts in Jeannette and Hempfield Township.Despite not being on the school board, Curtis Antoniak said he may lose his job as Jeannette's mayor because of his belief that Jeannette and Hempfield Township area schools should merge.Antoniak will tell you that he's a Jayhawk through and through, but he said this isn't about sports teams or community identity. It's about academics and students' futures, he said.According to Antoniak, Jeannette's ever-shrinking and struggling school district's time is up and change is needed."People with families...
WTAJ
Highmark Wholecare provides health care for the ‘whole person’
Highmark Wholecare plans take into account things like access to nutritious food and affordable housing resources. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Ellen Duffield, President, and CEO of Highmark Wholecare about what sets Highmark Wholecare apart from other health insurance companies. Almost all of us face barriers to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wccsradio.com
IRMC RECEIVES ACCREDITATION FROM NATIONAL CARDIOVASCULAR CENTER
The Indiana Regional Medical Center announced today that it was granted accreditation by a Pittsburgh-based cardiovascular specialty center. In a news release, IRMC received accreditation from Corazon, Inc., after it was determined that the hospital met the Corazon standards for Chest Pain Center accreditation after demonstrating its commitment to providing the highest quality level care to their patients.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL HEARS RESULTS OF REAPPORTIONMENT SURVEY
The Indiana Borough Council heard the results of a community survey about reapportionment on Tuesday night during the monthly work session. One of the questions asked by the survey was if participants wanted an at-large system, a two-ward system or a three-ward system. And the results showed close to 50 percent of those who took the poll wanted the at-large system, while the rest of the votes were evenly split between a two-ward system and a three-ward system. Kaycee Newell, the chair of the Ad Hoc Reapportionment Committee, said that she expected some different results.
wccsradio.com
CLYMER NATIVE STAHL BECOMES FIRST SPAATZ AWARD RECIPIENT IN INDIANA COUNTY
For the first time in history, an Indiana County resident was awarded the highest honor in the Civil Air Patrol during a ceremony Monday night. Cadet Colonel Gwen Stahl was awarded the General Carl A. Spaatz award at the KCAC in front of colleagues, county officials and family members. General Spaatz was the first Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force and set a flight endurance record of 154 hours.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rain barrel workshop planned for Irwin
Irwin area residents who want to capture rainwater and use it for their garden, lawn or flowers, can learn how to make and use a rain barrel in a workshop conducted by a Penn State Extension educator from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Irwin Public Works building, 1 First St.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wccsradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE POLICE TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 TEST KITS
The Blairsville Police Department is distributing Covid-19 at-home test kits in the community. According to a news release from Chief Lou Sacco, the Covid-19 Antigen Home Test Kits were provided to the police department by the PA Department of Health. Residents just need to stop by the police station from 8 AM to Noon from Monday through Friday to pick up the kits.
Gateway School Board suspends band director without pay after charges
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — On Tuesday, the Gateway School Board determined that sufficient evidence exists to suspend the district’s band director without pay. Last week, Gateway High School band director James Hoeltje was charged with selling or furnishing alcohol to minors. WATCH WPXI Tonight at 11 p.m. to see...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL TO CONTINUE REAPPORTIONMENT DISCUSSION TONIGHT
While there will be no votes taken tonight, Indiana Borough Council will have a special presentation as part of its work session. This month, the work session meeting will focus on reapportionment once again, as the borough considers its options for realigning the borough’s ward boundaries. During last month’s work session, many different options were considered, including increasing or decreasing the number of wards or eliminating the ward system altogether and going with an at-large system. Topics of discussion tonight will include an online survey for the Indiana Borough community to complete.
Blair Co. increasing security to courtrooms and offices
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–New security upgrades are coming to courtrooms and offices in Blair County. The commissioner has announced plans to add solid core doors to the offices of four Magisterial District Judges. This goes along with the county’s annual security upgrades to their buildings. The security upgrades are primarily funded through grants from the […]
Elk County Dems to host headquarters grand opening
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Elk County Democratic Committee will host a grand opening celebration at their 2022 victory headquarters on Friday, August 19. The celebration will take place at the headquarters, 210 Brusselles Street in downtown Saint Marys, starting at 6:30 p.m. Democrats from across Elk County and the surrounding area are invited […]
wccsradio.com
CLYMER WOMAN TO RECEIVE SPAATZ AWARD TONIGHT
A Clymer woman will be honored tonight with a prestigious award through the Civil Air Patrol. Gwen Stahl was promoted Cadet Colonel after earning the Spaatz Award, the first time an Indiana County resident earned the award since its inception in 1964. The award was named after General Carl A. Spaatz, who set a flight endurance record of 154 hours in 1924. Spaatz also directed the air campaign over the Nazis, and the atomic bombing took place under his command.
CBS News
PennDOT now accepting applications for Winter Maintenance Program
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We may still have the rest of summer and all of the fall to go, PennDOT is looking ahead to winter. They're taking applications for the winter maintenance program in Fayette, Green, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Those jobs include truck operators, mechanics, and radio dispatchers. You can...
Fire dept. pounces into action to save family pet
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A CAT-astrophe was adverted when the Reade Township Volunteer Fire Company was called to rescue one family member from a tree. After being stuck in a tree for over 12 hours, the McElheny family’s pet cat finally got all four paws on the ground and back to the children. The […]
Comments / 0