wfxrtv.com
Man injured after early morning shooting on Sunday in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — During an early morning patrol on Sunday, Roanoke Police heard gunshots in close proximity to Campbell Avenue Southwest. The shooting was heard at approximately 2 a.m. Officers then located a crime scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue Southwest with evidence of a shooting. Authorities say no victims or suspects were at the scene.
wfxrtv.com
wfxrtv.com
Homicide investigation underway in Roanoke following Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says they were dispatched to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man with gunshot wounds at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say the man arrived via a personal vehicle and a crime scene has not been located. The man lost...
wfxrtv.com
Driver killed in Tazewell County crash, VSP reports
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver is dead after a crash in Southwest Virginia Sunday evening. According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the single-vehicle crash occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Route 637 in Tazewell County. The VSP reports a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north when it approached a curve […]
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The search for Shawn Tolbert pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery County after he fled in a police chase, crashed his car, and continued on foot. Tolbert was seen in Brush Mountain Estates on security footage trying to get into homes. Residents in the neighborhood...
NRVNews
Suspect Search Near Brush Mountain Estates
UPDATE 11:15 AM: UPDATE: Our office has received inquiries from both the public and media as to if/why the suspect, believed to be Shawn Tolbert, seen attempting to break into a residence in the area of Brush Mountain is considered armed and dangerous. Below is a summary of the information we have on this individual at this point.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County crash kills driver
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
WSET
Police working to determine scene of the crime after one person shot dead in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A homicide investigation is now underway in the Star City. The Roanoke Police Department was notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the hospital where a man was receiving treatment...
wfirnews.com
VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
WSLS
Authorities: Three children located, safe after being abducted from a Floyd Co. school bus
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Three children have been located safely after being abducted from a Floyd County school bus on its morning route, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said. On Thursday morning, authorities said that two women interfered with the bus on its morning route, and one of...
WSLS
26-year-old man dead after crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 26-year-old Texas man is dead after a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the crash happened on Thursday around 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, north of Campers Paradise Trail. The 2010 Ford Escape was going south on...
wfxrtv.com
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
wfxrtv.com
WSLS
Trial continues for man charged in deadly 2019 Rockbridge County explosion
BUENA VISTA, Va. – Wednesday was day three of the 2019 deadly Rockbridge County gas explosion trial. The third day of the trial was led by eyewitness accounts. “I just didn’t know what to do,” said one witness who testified Wednesday. Four people died in May 2019...
Three teens charged in connection with South Boston police chase
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — Three teenagers are currently facing charges following a Friday afternoon police chase — both in a vehicle and on foot — in South Boston. The South Boston Police Department says officers tried to pull over a silver Kia — which turned out to be stolen from Lynchburg — at approximately […]
chathamstartribune.com
"He swiped his middle finger across my face ..."
Assault and battery charges were filed against former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman by the same man he filed similar charges against last month. "He swiped his middle finger across my face and I pushed him away from me," wrote John Baker of Penhook about his encounter with Smitherman at Smith Mountain Lake. The criminal complaint was filed in Pennsylvania County General District Court.
wfxrtv.com
More witnesses testify about deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has finished its third day, with several witnesses testifying for the prosecution. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South...
wfxrtv.com
Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
