ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

Man injured after early morning shooting on Sunday in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — During an early morning patrol on Sunday, Roanoke Police heard gunshots in close proximity to Campbell Avenue Southwest. The shooting was heard at approximately 2 a.m. Officers then located a crime scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue Southwest with evidence of a shooting. Authorities say no victims or suspects were at the scene.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Doorbell camera footage might show suspect on the run

Doorbell camera footage might show suspect on the …. Roanoke City Public Schools holds 20th annual back …. Friday Night Blitz Previews: Parry McCluer Fighting …. Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co. Residents react to heightened law enforcement. UPDATE: Residents urged to keep doors and vehicles …. Friday Night...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Residents react to heightened law enforcement

Residents react as the search for Shawn Tolbert continues. Doorbell camera footage might show suspect on the …. Roanoke City Public Schools holds 20th annual back …. Friday Night Blitz Previews: Parry McCluer Fighting …. Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co. UPDATE: Residents urged to keep doors and vehicles...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giles County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Newport, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Craig County, VA
County
Giles County, VA
WJHL

Driver killed in Tazewell County crash, VSP reports

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver is dead after a crash in Southwest Virginia Sunday evening. According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the single-vehicle crash occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Route 637 in Tazewell County. The VSP reports a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north when it approached a curve […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The search for Shawn Tolbert pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery County after he fled in a police chase, crashed his car, and continued on foot. Tolbert was seen in Brush Mountain Estates on security footage trying to get into homes. Residents in the neighborhood...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Suspect Search Near Brush Mountain Estates

UPDATE 11:15 AM: UPDATE: Our office has received inquiries from both the public and media as to if/why the suspect, believed to be Shawn Tolbert, seen attempting to break into a residence in the area of Brush Mountain is considered armed and dangerous. Below is a summary of the information we have on this individual at this point.
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County crash kills driver

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shawn Michael#Virginia State Police#Brown Hair#Reckless Driving#Law Enforcement#Giles Co#Craig Co
wfirnews.com

VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash

BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Saturday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSLS

26-year-old man dead after crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 26-year-old Texas man is dead after a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the crash happened on Thursday around 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, north of Campers Paradise Trail. The 2010 Ford Escape was going south on...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Campus Dog Maple

Search for man wanted after police chase, crash in …. Authorities searching Montgomery Co. for man believed …. VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. …. VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. …. Montgomery Co. authorities searching for man believed …. Evan Eller switching positions at VMI.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Three teens charged in connection with South Boston police chase

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — Three teenagers are currently facing charges following a Friday afternoon police chase — both in a vehicle and on foot — in South Boston. The South Boston Police Department says officers tried to pull over a silver Kia — which turned out to be stolen from Lynchburg — at approximately […]
chathamstartribune.com

"He swiped his middle finger across my face ..."

Assault and battery charges were filed against former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman by the same man he filed similar charges against last month. "He swiped his middle finger across my face and I pushed him away from me," wrote John Baker of Penhook about his encounter with Smitherman at Smith Mountain Lake. The criminal complaint was filed in Pennsylvania County General District Court.
wfxrtv.com

Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy