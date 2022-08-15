Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
2 MLB Fans Banned From Nationals Park For 5 Years
Two MLB fans have been handed a five-year ban from Nationals Park due to words exchanged with Chicago Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras on Tuesday night. Contreras said the Spanish-speaking fans made inappropriate comments about his family before getting escorted out of the stadium in the 10th inning. "I'm not going...
Cubs Top Nationals in Nailbiter Finale
The Chicago Cubs fought a tightly won rubber match in the national's capital against the Washington Nationals Wednesday afternoon.
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal not in for Cubs Wednesday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will move to the bench after going 1-for-9 with a double, a run, and a strikeout in the first two games of the series. Zach McKinstry will take over on second base and at the top of the order.
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal leading off for Cubs on Monday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will return to second base and leadoff duties after being held out of Sunday's lineup. Zach McKinstry will move to third base while Christopher Morel shifts to center field in place of a resting Rafael Ortega.
FOX Sports
Rockies head into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak
Colorado Rockies (51-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez sitting Wednesday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Ian Happ will replace Velazquez in left field and bat cleanup. Happ has a $3,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 13.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs sitting Wednesday afternoon for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. Stubbs started on Tuesday and went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two walks, and two runs scored. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Ranger Suarez and hit cleanup Wednesday afternoon.
TMZ.com
Two Fans Banned 5 Years From Nationals Park Over Spat W/ Cubs' Willson Contreras
Tuesday night will be the last time two Washington fans attend a game at Nationals Park for the foreseeable future ... 'cause the team has reportedly just banned the men for five years after they were accused of heckling Cubs star Willson Contreras. The incident happened in the top of...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega resting Monday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Ortega will take a seat for the third in four games, with each of the last two coming against right-handers. Christopher Morel will move to center field while Zach McKinstry starts on third base. Nick Madrigal will enter the lineup as the second base man and leadoff batter.
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
Yardbarker
Cubs Activate Brault, Option Espinoza on Wednesday
Brault spent the early portion of the season on the IL while rehabbing a tricep injury. However, he was activated roughly one month ago and pitched well before returning to the IL. The 30-year-old south paw has yet to allow a run in five appearances and 5.2 innings of work. He has yielded three walks and three hits while striking out five.
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs free agency options for 2023
Who are some potential options for the Chicago Cubs when free agency opens?. The Chicago Cubs have less than 50 games remaining in the regular season. Their record has fans already looking towards next season. It appears that the Cubs will be ready to spend once the offseason rolls around. The front office will be looking to continue building the next core. Their biggest deals from the last free agency period included Seiya Suzuki and Marcus Stroman.
numberfire.com
Kyle Schwarber (calf) remains on Phillies' bench Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (calf) is not in the starting lineup again for Tuesday's game against right-hander T.J. Zeuch and the Cincinnati Reds. Schwarber has been sidelined since injuring his calf last Thursday. Matt Vierling will cover left field again Tuesday and Bryson Stott will continue to fill in at the top of the order.
numberfire.com
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander T.J. Zeuch and the Cincinnati Reds. Sosa started on third base in Monday's series opener and went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Alec Bohm will move back to the hot corner Tuesday while Rhys Hoskins shifts into the designated hitter role. Darick Hall will start on first base and bat cleanup.
