Person killed in Southwest Michigan crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning. There was a fatal crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck at the intersection of M-43 and County Road 665, in Van Buren County’s Waverly Township on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
MSP: Motorcyclist dead in Van Buren Co. crash
A man is dead because of a crash involving a motorcycle in Van Buren County Wednesday morning.
Juvenile dies in Ottawa County crash, 4 others hospitalized
JAMESTOWN/GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A juvenile has died after a crash at an Ottawa County intersection Wednesday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 12:30 on 22nd Avenue and Jackson Street, located along the border between Jamestown and Georgetown townships. We’re told a...
Three sent to hospital after boat crashes into breakwall at high speed
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in a boat crash on Little Traverse Bay that sent three people to the hospital. Troopers said they believe the group struck the breakwall in Bay View at a high rate of speed, causing...
Sprinkle Road ramps closing for I-94 lane shift in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
Section of 11 Mile Road shut down after crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A stretch of 11 Mile Road is closed as a result of a crash in Calhoun County Tuesday afternoon. The closure affects the area between Southbrook and B drives, dispatchers say. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with van near Holland lakeshore
HOLLAND, MI -- A 64-year-old Hudsonville man was seriously injured when his motorcycle collided with a van on Ottawa Beach Road. The Hudsonville man was flown by Aero Med helicopter to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for treatment. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the motorcycle was going east on Ottawa Beach...
1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash at China Township intersection
CHINA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 29-year-old Clay Township man was killed and two other men were injured in a crash in China Township. The crash happened at 3:58 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 15) in the area of Puttygut Road and Wadhams Road in China Township. Police said a Chrysler...
Morning crash near Kalamazoo closes portion of Interstate 94
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A crash involving two vehicles and a semi closed a portion of Interstate 94 outside Kalamazoo this morning. MDOT says it happened before 4 a.m. I-94 after Sprinkle Road reopened around two hours later. Still, drivers are being told to avoid the area. Reportedly, at least...
Paw Paw man pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving arrested after fleeing police; later admitted to drinking earlier in the evening
ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arresting a Paw Paw man in Van Buren County after he fled from a traffic stop. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, in Antwerp Township when Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 37-year-old Christopher Miller for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Fire in garbage can spreads to Kalamazoo home; extinguished within 15 minutes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 200 block of Douglas Avenue Wednesday, August 17, around 12:17 p.m. for a report of a garbage can on fire near the home. When KDPS officers arrived, the fire had extended to the...
One in critical condition after Jackson County crash
MSP said the driver was the only person in the car.
Fatal crash causes major backup on NB US-131: At fault driver apprehended
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fatal two-vehicle crash closed a section of northbound US-131 for several hours early Sunday morning, August 14. According to The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near mile marker 46 north of D Avenue. Authorities say the driver of a black Audi...
State police report on fatal Allegan County police shooting now in prosecutor’s hands
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- State police say they have submitted a report to Allegan County prosecutors, detailing their findings in the police shooting death of a 22-year-old Grand Rapids area man. The report was submitted to prosecutors on Friday, Aug. 12. Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch now will review it...
Man in critical condition after crash into tree
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Rives Junction man is in critical condition after crashing into a tree early Monday morning. Rescue crews were called Monday, Aug. 15, to the area of Dixon Road near Inman Drive in Rives Junction for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
Calhoun County road reopens to traffic after crash prompts closure
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of Columbia Avenue has reopened after a crash prompted its closure in Calhoun County Monday morning. Dispatchers say the closure affected the area between 30th Street and Helmer Road. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
Man accused of Walmart fatal crash considered doing it twice before, record says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The man accused of purposely hitting a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot, killing her, said he wanted to kill someone because he was angry and lonely, a court document says. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Aug. 11 in...
MSP: one dead, one hospitalized, one driver sought after Keeler Township crash
A man is dead, a woman is in critical condition and the search for the driver continues after a Friday night van-motorcycle crash.
