ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Fox17

Juvenile dies in Ottawa County crash, 4 others hospitalized

JAMESTOWN/GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A juvenile has died after a crash at an Ottawa County intersection Wednesday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 12:30 on 22nd Avenue and Jackson Street, located along the border between Jamestown and Georgetown townships. We’re told a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
Comstock Township, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Comstock Township, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Kalamazoo County, MI
Accidents
Comstock Township, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wkzo.com

Sprinkle Road ramps closing for I-94 lane shift in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Section of 11 Mile Road shut down after crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A stretch of 11 Mile Road is closed as a result of a crash in Calhoun County Tuesday afternoon. The closure affects the area between Southbrook and B drives, dispatchers say. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow...
WNDU

Man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after his car crashed into a semi-truck Tuesday night. It happened just after 5 p.m. on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31, which is near Middlebury. Police say Joshua Martens, 48, crossed the center line and hit the semi head-on.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Traffic Accident#Mi#Comstock Fire Rescue
iheart.com

Morning crash near Kalamazoo closes portion of Interstate 94

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A crash involving two vehicles and a semi closed a portion of Interstate 94 outside Kalamazoo this morning. MDOT says it happened before 4 a.m. I-94 after Sprinkle Road reopened around two hours later. Still, drivers are being told to avoid the area. Reportedly, at least...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Paw Paw man pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving arrested after fleeing police; later admitted to drinking earlier in the evening

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arresting a Paw Paw man in Van Buren County after he fled from a traffic stop. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, in Antwerp Township when Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 37-year-old Christopher Miller for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
PAW PAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
MLive

Man in critical condition after crash into tree

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Rives Junction man is in critical condition after crashing into a tree early Monday morning. Rescue crews were called Monday, Aug. 15, to the area of Dixon Road near Inman Drive in Rives Junction for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
RIVES JUNCTION, MI
Fox17

Calhoun County road reopens to traffic after crash prompts closure

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of Columbia Avenue has reopened after a crash prompted its closure in Calhoun County Monday morning. Dispatchers say the closure affected the area between 30th Street and Helmer Road. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

47K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy