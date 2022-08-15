Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Bodycam Footage Shows Marshawn Lynch Dragged From His Car By Police During DUI Arrest
The more details released about this Marshawn Lynch DUI that happened on Tuesday, the wilder it gets. Yesterday, we learned that the Las Vegas police discovered Lynch’s car missing a tire, after they pulled him over for hitting a number of curbs around 7:25 AM Tuesday morning. With that...
TMZ.com
Marshawn Lynch Reeked Of Booze, Said He Stole Car During DUI Arrest, Cops Say
Cops say Marshawn Lynch appeared to be completely wasted during his DUI arrest earlier this week -- falling in and out of sleep during questioning and reeking of booze -- while telling officers he had stolen the car he was in. The allegations are all spelled out in new police...
The Mirage hotel in Las Vegas was locked down and one person was found dead in a hotel room shooting: police
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet that one person was found dead in a hotel room.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Woman and ex-boyfriend vanished one day after Kiely Rodni just 35 miles away – after they all went to same car show
A California woman and her ex-boyfriend disappeared around the same time and from the same area as Kiely Rodni – after going to a car show that the missing teenager had also attended just days before she vanished.Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, had gone to the Hot August Nights car show in Reno, Nevada, together on the night of 6 August, according to authorities.The pair, who had dated for eight years and remained good friends after their split, told their family members they were heading home to Yuba City, California, after the event.When they failed...
Camaro Driver Pulled Over Twice Within Minutes
Some people just don’t learn lessons easily, even when doing it the hard way. That’s the only rational explanation we can provide for why a Chevy Camaro driver was pulled over in North Las Vegas, Nevada twice in the same night, actually just moments apart, picking up two citations for reckless driving. Or maybe it’s just same people never learn at all.
‘Racialized’ Paramedics Injected Handcuffed Black Woman With Drugs Like Elijah McClain, Lawsuit Claims
A woman protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade at the NBA Finals led to her being handcuffed and sedated by San Francisco paramedics. The post ‘Racialized’ Paramedics Injected Handcuffed Black Woman With Drugs Like Elijah McClain, Lawsuit Claims appeared first on NewsOne.
