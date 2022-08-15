Read full article on original website
Related
Do Kwon And Terraform Employees Face Fraud Allegations From South Korean Authorities
Do Kwon is required to notify authorities should he enter South Korea. Investigators served the request as Kwon is believed to be in Singapore. Departure bans were also served to several top-ranking Terra executives and managers like Shin Hyun-Seong, the co-founder of Terraform Labs. The move comes after prosecutors raided...
Terra’s LUNA Crash Wiped Out $3 Billion From Hashed Portfolio: Bloomberg
Early LUNA investor Hashed lost $3 billion in the Terra collapse. The crypto venture capital company confirmed the news on Wednesday. CEO Simon Seojoon Kim told Bloomberg that the VC firm bought some 30 million LUNA tokens in Terra’s early days. The coins were worth over $3.6 billion after...
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Verge
WeWork co-founder lines up $350 million A16Z investment for a new billion-dollar real estate venture
Adam Neumann, the co-founder and former CEO of the shared office startup WeWork, is working on a new rental real estate business that has received funding from Andreessen Horowitz. According to a report from The New York Times, the venture capital firm invested around $350 million in Neumann’s up-and-coming real estate business, called Flow, which aims to provide a consistent housing experience across a chain of branded apartment complexes.
EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk has been approached by one network and two cable channels who want to air public debate between him and Twitter chair Parag Agrawal as legal battle over aborted $44b takeover rages
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been approached by one unnamed network and two unnamed cable channels to air his proposed debate against Twitter chairman Parag Agrawal, after Musk dropped his bid to buy Twitter, sources tell DailyMail.com. Musk tweeted at Agrawal on Saturday, challenging him to a public...
Huobi Founder Keen On Selling Majority Of His Stake At $3 Billion Value: Report
Crypto exchange Huobi’s founder Leon Li is reportedly in talks with financiers to sell his stake in the firm. Potential buyers include Justin Sun of Tron and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Per a recent Bloomberg report, Huobi founder Leon Li is currently in talks with a bunch of investors...
With Alibaba stake cut, SoftBank's Son cools toward China tech
TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) decision to sell down its Alibaba Group Holding (9988.HK), stake for a $34 billion gain may be aimed at bolstering its finances, but it also underlines how CEO Masayoshi Son has cooled on China tech.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Korea’s FSC Amps Up Crypto Policy Efforts, 13 Digital Asset Bills In Review
South Korea’s top financial regulator hopes to speed up crypto standardization. A special task force was officially commissioned on Thursday to oversee this process. 13 proposals on digital asset regulations await review by the task force, per reports. Authorities also plan to kick start efforts on a complete regulatory...
Bitcoin’s ‘Kimchi Premium’ Under Scrutiny by S. Korean Authorities in Connection With Illegal Remittances
South Korean authorities have launched a probe into the Bitcoin ‘Kimchi Premium.’. The investigations cite that the Kimchi Premium was used to make profits that were transferred abroad through illegal remittances. Authorities in South Korea have launched investigations into the famous Bitcoin ‘Kimchi’ premium. According to local...
Goldman Sachs' Marcus is beset with turnover and tension. As losses mount, Goldman's venture onto Main Street is becoming a defining moment for CEO David Solomon.
Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. Today I want to highlight a deep dive about Marcus. This is Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs' foray onto Main Street. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. High turnover, tensions between executives, and mounting losses at Goldman Sachs'...
Algorand (ALGO) CEO Exits from the Blockchain Project, To be Replaced by Current COO
Algorand’s CEO, Steven Kokinos, has left the blockchain project to pursue other interests. Mr. Kokinos will stay on at Algorand as a senior advisor until mid-2023. Algorand’s current COO, Sean Ford, will serve as interim CEO effective today, July 27th. Algorand’s (ALGO) CEO, Steven Kokinos, has left the...
FIFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
protocol.com
Binance’s co-founder could remake its crypto deal-making
Binance co-founder Yi He isn’t as well known as the crypto giant’s colorful and controversial CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. That could soon change. The 35-year-old executive is taking on a new, higher-profile role at the world’s largest crypto exchange as head of Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. With $7.5 billion in assets to oversee, that instantly makes her one of the most powerful VC investors in crypto.
Troubled Crypto Exchange Zipmex Receives Three Month Creditor Protection From Singapore Court
Zipmex has finally been granted a three month creditor protection from the Singapore court. Per a Bloomberg report, the court’s decision will be instrumental in guarding the firm against third-party lawsuits and claims, enabling the exchange to come up with a useful funding plan. Asian cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex was...
Axie Infinity CEO Transferred AXS Worth $3M to Binance Before the Team Revealed Hack – Report
A digital wallet belonging to Axie Infinity CEO allegedly moved $3 million worth of AXS to Binance before the announcement of the $600 million exploit on the Ronin Bridge. Crypto Youtuber, Asobs, was the first to spot the significant AXS transaction from the wallet. Sky Mavis’ spokesperson has explained that...
UK FCA Introduces 10% Rule For Crypto Investors, Tighter Crypto Marketing Policies In The Works
The UK’s top financial regulator hopes to cap crypto holdings at 10% of the investors’ net assets. A ban on referral bonuses could also be implemented. Britain’s FCA unveiled the move in a policy document released on Monday. Recent crashes in the market and turbulent times for...
Robinhood To Face US Market Manipulation Claims Over “Meme Stock” Rally : Reuters Report
According to a U.S judge, the stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc should face market manipulation claims. This lawsuit was one of many brought against the platform after it temporarily barred customers from purchasing stocks back in Jan 2021, such as GameStop and AMC. Robinhood prices surged in May after...
Binance-WazirX Acquisition Was Never “Complete”: Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao
Binance CEO CZ has made a surprising Twitter announcement, stating that the WazirX-Binance transaction was never complete. CZ further added that Binance does not own any equity in Zanmai Labs, the entity that operates WazirX. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao has made surprising declarations regarding the Indian crypto exchange WazirX.
VeChain Onboards Amazon Web Services For Blockchain Carbon Management
VeChain and Amazon have signed a partnership geared toward blockchain-based carbon management services. The deal exists between VeCarbon and Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing division. Amazon will provide technology to scale up operations to a national and continent level, per details of the agreement. This could also...
Voyager Digital Receives Court Approval To Return $270 Million Worth Of Funds To Its Customers
The US bankruptcy court has granted approval to Voyager Digital to pay back $270 million worth of funds to its customers, WSJ reports. The firm had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in July which rendered the customers incapable of accessing their stored funds. Per a report published by Wall Street...
EWN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
Comments / 0