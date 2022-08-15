ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two Dogs Fighting At Home Depot Sparks Debate: Should Dogs Be Allowed Into Stores?

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSS1b_0hHg7atT00

On April 20, a Tiktok video was uploaded by @wtfisthis211 and has generated more than 6,000,000 views. In the video, two dogs appear to be fighting and a small crowd pulls them apart. The buyers were left in shock as they watched the scene unfold. As the dogs were pulled apart, two women hurried to grab the smaller dog’s belongings and leash, which had been left in the hallway.

Another woman, who is presumed to be the owner, was seen visibly distressed. She asked for the other dog’s name and asked for the police to be called. The video has sparked a debate as many users on TikTok and other platforms debate whether dogs should be let into stores.

Should we allow dogs into stores?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0qdi_0hHg7atT00
@wtfisthis211

One of the comments that have been made is, “Why are dogs first in the store???” Another user who had been in a similar situation left a comment saying, “No dogs should be allowed in regular shops, only pet shops. I was in a regular store between two dogs about to try it in line.”

Another user said, “The pit bull is on leash. The smaller dog is not. Most lil dogs tend to be big bullies. Who knows what really happened but that lady is super extra.” Another added, “It’s amazing how they immediately blame the Pitbull when it’s on a leash and the little dog is not. Haha old lady’s fault. Keep your dog on a leash!”

The National Canine Research Association of America agrees that dogs are allowed in most Home Depot stores. In their own words, they say, “Yes, most Home Depot locations allow dogs inside, even though that’s not the official corporate policy.” As a large retailer of any kind in the United States, it’s not uncommon to see dogs shopping around with their owners.

In 2011 at a Home Depot store in Ottawa, Canada, a dog bit off the tip of a woman’s nose as she bent down to pet it. The dog owner was fined $600 under the Animal Control Act. After the incident, Home Depot updated its policy on allowing pets into the stores. The company banned pets, except service animals, from all their Canadian stores.

Pet-friendly Stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iagAG_0hHg7atT00

Many grocery and food stores prohibit animals from entering, as the presence of an animal could cause some sanitation risks. One argument for pet-friendly stores is that allowing pets into your stores could drive up your revenue as a store owner.

In many countries, pets are regarded as part of the family. With this notion in mind, excluding dogs from an activity such as shopping can be considered Unjust. According to an article on the Basic Psychological Need Fulfillment in Human-Pet Relationships and Well-being, human-pet relationships are as intimate as human-human relationships.

Comments / 20

Really?
2d ago

No unless they are a TRUE SERVICE DOG! People now feel entitled and bring their dogs into stores where they shouldn’t and in other places because they don’t want them left at home. Leave them home!! They have no place especially in food stores and restaurants unless as I said A TRUE SERVICE DOG!

Reply(2)
7
Yagottabkidding
2d ago

No. The facts show that canines are ubiquitously obnoxious towards ANY regime being thought up by Corporate Logic of Today. Remember.... the present members of these organizations have NOT subjected themselves to the painstaking attitudes of pet owners who DO NOT understand that stores are NOT an ideal option for these meandering critters. I would reiterate.....but, then again, what's the point?

Reply
4
SUDCC IV
2d ago

When you have snowflakes out there who need "emotional support animals" for everywhere they go, this is what you get!

Reply(1)
6
Related
CBS San Francisco

Lost dog wearing Gilroy tags found in small German village

GILROY (CBS SF) -- Police are trying to figure out how a dog wearing a Gilroy license tag wound up lost in a small German village.The Gilroy Police Foundation said they received a message with a picture of a dog and its Gilroy tags in the shape of a four-leaf clover. According to a Facebook post,  they still don't know how the dog wound up in a small village in Germany but confirm that someone -- not the owner -- picked up the dog. The Foundation speculates the owner may be in the military which would explain how the pup traveled more than 5,600 miles from Gilroy."We believe the dog belongs to a US military person," wrote a foundation spokesperson in the FB comments. "The airbase is only 41 miles from where the dog was found. Most likely someone who lives off base. It was a happy ending that leaves us all wanting more of the story."" Moral of the story, good idea to license your dog. You never know where they might turn up."  
GILROY, CA
rolling out

The truth about how pets are loaded onto planes

This is the moment a good-natured baggage handler demonstrates how pet dogs are strapped into plane cargo holds before flights. The airport worker – known as Dj Sugue on TikTok (@djsugue) – creates fascinating videos about the behind-the-scenes secrets of airports. In one of his latest clips -‘You...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot#Bullying#Service Animals#Pet Shops
natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mary Duncan

Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
BBC

Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'

A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Maya Devi

Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face

There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
165K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy