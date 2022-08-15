Read full article on original website
Multiple people rescued from Sierra County wilderness
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team assisted in rescuing a group of people from Sierra County on Monday that were stranded due to vehicle issues, according to the sheriff’s office. According to sheriff’s office, two adults, a 10-year-old, a nine-month-old and a dog were in need of rescuing […]
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Logging Truck Accident on Highway 70 [Butte, CA]
BUTTE, CA (August 17, 2022) – At least two victims were hospitalized Monday morning, after a logging truck accident on Highway 70. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near 4 Trees Road about three miles from the Butte-Plumas County line. According to officials, a logging truck with...
actionnewsnow.com
Trash inside garbage truck catches fire in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Garbage inside a truck caught on fire in Chico on Tuesday morning, causing Nord Avenue to be closed. The Chico Fire Department said a Waste Management truck driver was collecting trash near the Nord Gardens apartment complex when the driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the truck.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain structure fire in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - 5:44 p.m. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained the McLane Fire and will remain at the scene for approximately two hours mopping up, said CAL FIRE officials. The fire was at McLane Avenue and Alfareta Lane. Crews said there was minimal spread to vegetation.
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
fox5ny.com
Missing: Two other people vanished nearby and on same day as Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A California woman and her ex-boyfriend failed to return from a road trip to Reno, about 35 miles away from a massive search effort for a missing teenage girl who vanished a day earlier. Janette "JJ" Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were supposed to return...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Over 1,500 people without power near Oroville after garage, shed and RV fire
-- UPDATE, AUG. 15, 9:30 PM:. The CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their crews will remain on scene for the next two to three hours working mop up of the fire. Additionally, CAL FIRE says PG&E crews are working to clear the powerlines from the roadway. Mount Ida Rd. remains blocked by emergency equipment, according to CAL FIRE.
KCRA.com
7-year-old hospitalized with major injuries after dirt bike crash in Nevada County, CHP says
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old boy has major injuries after a dirt bike crash with his father in Nevada County Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Grass Valley CHP officers responded to reports of a dirt bike crash around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, south of...
goldcountrymedia.com
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?. On Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, I went to observe the Hemphill Dam on the Auburn Ravine, just before the construction crews came in to start removing it. What? Remove a dam when we have drought conditions?. Yes, absolutely. This is...
L.A. Weekly
Driver Hospitalized after Car Crash on Interstate 5 [Willows, CA]
The collision occurred just before 8:00 p.m. on the Interstate, north of Country Road 57. Investigators say a car occupied by two people collided with another vehicle occupied by a driver and their dog. Medical responders arrived at the scene shortly after and transported the driver with the dog passenger...
kubaradio.com
Update on Missing Yuba-Sutter Pair from YCPD & NCSO
(YCSO & NCSO release) – The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. They were last seen driving a blue Ford Explorer (4SNS072).
actionnewsnow.com
Upper Bidwell Park to close at Horseshoe Lake during the week starting Aug. 17
CHICO, Calif. - Upper Bidwell Park at Horseshoe Lake/Lot E and the Diversion Dam gate will be closed during the week until further notice to accommodate construction, says the City of Chico. Construction of the Upper Park Sediment Reduction Project will require heavy equipment in busy construction zones beginning Wednesday.
Plumas County News
Unplanned power outage hits Plumas County updated
UPDATE 10 a.m.: A PG&E spokesman said that the cause of the outage was a circuit breaker at the Caribou substation. UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.: And it’s back. PG&E said power had been restored at 9:33 a.m. UPDATE 8:40 a.m.: Power has been restored to Plumas Sierra Rural Electric customers...
krcrtv.com
Man wanted on felony warrants arrested following 2 Chico burglaries
CHICO, Calif. — Chico police arrested a man they say was wanted on multiple felony warrants Wednesday. Officers say he broke into two homes in Chico while the homeowners were home before being arrested. According to police, officers were called around 7 a.m. Wednesday by a woman who said...
actionnewsnow.com
Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wildfire in Placer County prompts evacuation order. Multiple structures under threat
Update: Cal Fire said in a Monday morning update that the fire was holding at 22 acres after growing about 2 acres overnight. Personnel have 20% containment on the blaze. Cal Fire crews are working to put out a vegetation fire in Placer County that prompted evacuations Monday. The Oak...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Authorities To Ramp Up Search Over Weekend
Nevada and California authorities announced Friday that the search efforts to find missing Kiely Rodni will be intensified over the weekend. It has been a week since the 16-year-old teen went missing after a party at a campground outside Truckee, California. Officials will be adding more investigators over the weekend...
Sheriff's office says Kiely Rodni was wearing hoodie with words "odd future" the night before she disappeared
PLACER COUNTY - The Placer County Sheriff's Office has identified yet another piece of clothing that Kiely Rodni was wearing the night before she disappeared. Missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, 16, was seen on video at a party wearing a white hoodie bearing the words "ODD FUTURE" across it in pink lettering, the sheriff's office now says. "We have developed information that Kiely was seen in a video earlier in the evening at the party wearing the white sweatshirt pictured in this photo," Placer County Sheriff's Office stated on Facebook Sunday. The sheriff's office says it's unclear whether Kiely was wearing the sweatshirt...
kubaradio.com
Expect Delays Along Hammonton-Smartsville Road Starting Today
(Yuba County release) – If you frequently travel or plan to travel along Hammonton-Smartsville Road over the next several days, please be aware of roadwork planned through August 24. Beginning today, August 16 and into the following week, the stretch of Hammonton-Smartsville Road between Dantoni Road and Alberta Road...
