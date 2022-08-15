PLACER COUNTY - The Placer County Sheriff's Office has identified yet another piece of clothing that Kiely Rodni was wearing the night before she disappeared. Missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, 16, was seen on video at a party wearing a white hoodie bearing the words "ODD FUTURE" across it in pink lettering, the sheriff's office now says. "We have developed information that Kiely was seen in a video earlier in the evening at the party wearing the white sweatshirt pictured in this photo," Placer County Sheriff's Office stated on Facebook Sunday. The sheriff's office says it's unclear whether Kiely was wearing the sweatshirt...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO