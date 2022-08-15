Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
The Big Bang Theory and Jurassic World star lands next lead movie role
The Big Bang Theory regular Lauren Lapkus will lead the new postpartum depression comedy Another Happy Day. It's written and directed by debutant Nora Fiffer and is already shooting (via Deadline). Loosely inspired by the filmmaker's own experiences, Another Happy Day sees Lapkus in the role of Joanna, a nutcase...
New 'I Am Jesus Christ' Footage Shows The Cleansing Of The Temple
Development on the first-person Jesus Christ simulator is moving along nicely. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, let me recap. Indie developer SimulaM announced I Am Jesus Christ back in 2019 and it’s exactly what it sounds like. The game is being built in Unreal...
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
Steve Grimmett, frontman of metal band Grim Reaper, dies aged 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper known for his piercing head voice, has died aged 62. The news was confirmed by his son Russ Grimmett on Facebook: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts.” No cause of death was given.
NME
T.I. confirms he punched The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart in the face over kiss
T.I. has responded to The Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart’s claim that he was struck in the face by the rapper after giving him a kiss on the cheek. “T.I. just literally punched me in the face,” Taggart said in a clip posted on TikTok yesterday (August 16) that shows the duo performing at a nightclub alongside T.I. and others. “We’re in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault,” while Taggart’s Chainsmokers bandmate Alex Pall can be heard laughing in the background.
Jeff Bezos wants Amazon's new 'Lord of the Rings' series to do more than just make boatloads of money: 'I hope we do Tolkien's work justice'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos chimed in on his company's "The Lord of the Rings" prequel airing Sept. 2. It's likely to rake in major viewership numbers and, in turn, new subscribers. But Bezos told Time "our hearts are in it" and that he hopes "we do Tolkien's work justice." Amazon's...
Popculture
Nicky Moore, Heavy Metal Vocalist, Dead at 75
Nicky Moore, a former singer for the British heavy metal band Samson, has died. He was 75. Moore died on Aug. 3, following a battle with Parkinson's disease. "It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky – a man larger than life in body and spirit – has sadly passed away this morning," his representative wrote on Facebook on Aug. 3. "A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you." The statement did not include a cause of death, but Louder reports he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He lived at a nursing home for the last years of his life. He is survived by his wife Maggie, daughter Mandy, and sons Steve, Chris, Timmy, and Nick Jr.
Netflix Releases First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ Sets October Release Date
Something sinister is lurking in the shadows. Netflix has shared a special first look at “Cabinet of Curiosities,” its upcoming horror anthology series from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro. The streamer has also set a premiere date of Oct. 25. “Curiosities” consists of eight stories, each intended to challenge traditional notions of horror. Featuring two original stories by del Toro, “Cabinet of Curiosities” also involves different directors and writers for each episode, including Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), David Prior (“The Empty Man”), Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”), Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Vincenzo Natali (“In the Tall Grass”)...
Woman who lives in Conjuring house shows routine she has to follow every day
A woman who lives in the infamous house from The Conjuring has detailed her daily routine in the haunted farmhouse. Take a look below, if you dare:. Home of the terrifying 2013 horror movie The Conjuring, the 14 room farmhouse in Rhode Island might look like a nice rural home at first.
NME
Kendrick Lamar shouts out young fan during show, writes heartfelt letter: “You are special”
Kendrick Lamar gave a shout-out to a young fan who attended his recent show in Detroit, later penning a heartfelt letter with words of encouragement. Footage of the interaction during the concert — which took place at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (August 14) — has made the rounds on social media, and captures the moment Lamar first notices the audience member, who was holding a sign which read: “My name is Kendrick. This is my [first] concert. Can we take a pic.”
Quentin Tarantino Likes ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ Better than ‘The Last Crusade’
In a recent appearance on the ReelBlend podcast, Quentin Tarantino offered no shortage of film opinions, discussing everything from his love for “Top Gun: Maverick” to a plethora of obscure 20th-century films. And while the “Pulp Fiction” director has never been known to shy away from offering a hot take, his opinion on the “Indiana Jones” franchise raised a few eyebrows. When the subject turned to the world’s greatest archeologist, Tarantino made it clear that he has no affection for “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” The 1989 threequel saw Sean Connery join the franchise as Indiana Jones’ father, Henry Jones...
From American Pie to All Too Well: the most debated lyric mysteries ever
A radio staple the world over, Don McLean’s American Pie cemented itself into the ears of listeners thanks to a melodic journey that tells a story of America and, presumably, a loss of innocence that was roiling the country during the time of its 1971 release. But what the singer-songwriter was actually trying to convey has been up for debate for the past half-century, with generations of fans and critics dissecting every nuance of its nearly nine-minute runtime. It’s a discussion that has stretched into the current age, with the song, and McLean himself, the subject of the new documentary aptly dubbed The Day the Music Died: American Pie.
EW.com
Sons of Anarchy vet Charlie Hunnam rides again in Apple's Shantaram first look
Charlie Hunnam is back on a bike, though not the kind Sons of Anarchy fans are used to seeing him ride. The actor best known for his role as outlaw motorcycle club member Jax Teller on the FX drama can now be seen for the first time as fugitive Lin Ford in Apple's upcoming Shantaram. The streamer released the debut photo from the drama series on Monday, along with premiere intel.
NME
LOONA’s KimLip leaves stage mid-concert in Chicago after fan chants interrupt her attempt to give a speech
LOONA fans have expressed concern for member KimLip who was seen leaving the stage during a recent concert in Chicago after fan chants drowned out her attempt to give a speech. On August 11, the 12-member girl group held a concert in Chicago as part of their ongoing ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ tour....
NME
The National on new music: “It’s the whole history of the band, but with a new exploration”
The National‘s Bryce Dessner has spoken to NME about what to expect from the band’s new material, as well as looking ahead to their remaining summer shows. During their run of 2022 festival dates, the indie veterans have been playing a number of brand new songs. Among them is ‘Weird Goodbyes’, a collaboration with Bon Iver which is due to be released imminently.
‘We didn’t even know they were there’: the little-known bands finding fans years later
In December 2021, a band called Panchiko played a gig. Hundreds of fans were there, at Metronome in Nottingham, England, singing along to their songs. All of this might seem like a standard routine for bands, but for the three members of Panchiko, it was a marvel. “Having a show where people have paid their money and they really want to see us is really nice,” says Owain Davies, 40, who plays guitar in the band.
People left 'unable to sleep' after watching BBC's new horror series compared to Black Mirror
People have been left 'unable to sleep' after watching the BBC's new horror series, which has been compared to Black Mirror. You can watch the trailer below:. Red Rose is from the producers of Sex Education, but the show is anything but comical. Set and filmed in Bolton, the series...
Polygon
‘Peer Into the Darkness’ hidden moons guide in Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb offers a few side quest distractions to keep you busy while you build your cult. Most of these just ask you to acquire certain resources from Crusades, but one quest in particular focuses on a mysterious character: the evil, nameless, red fox. In this guide, we’ll...
Guitar World Magazine
Hear the ethereal (and "ridiculous") sounds of a harp run through a wah pedal
Covering both funkier territory and out-there modulations, the unorthodox setup works surprisingly well. Remember Emily Hopkins? She's the intrepid YouTube harpist who put her beloved instrument through an Electrofoods Nepenthes distortion pedal and made sounds that almost certainly – somewhere in this world or another – summoned demons.
Collider
'The Black Phone': 10 other Great Stories by Writer Joe Hill
One of the breakout horror movies of the year so far has been The Black Phone, starring Mason Thames and Ethan Hawke. It centers on a teenager who a masked man kidnaps. In the killer's basement, he discovers a mysterious telephone that lets him communicate with his abductor's previous victims. It's based on a short story by writer Joe Hill, the son of Stephen King.
