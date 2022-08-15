ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waconia, MN

Crash leaves 1 teen dead, 1 injured

By By Staff Reports
Sun Patriot
Sun Patriot
 2 days ago

An early morning crash Saturday in Waconia has left one teen dead and another hospitalized, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of crash on Oak Avenue in Waconia at around 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 13. The sheriff’s office states that a Toyota Camry was northbound on Oak Avenue when it struck a payloader that was parked along the roadway. The sheriff’s office noted that the machinery was marked with a traffic cone at the time of the crash.

Anthony Michael Lewin, a 16-year-old from Waconia and the passenger in the vehicle, was killed in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver, an unidentified teen, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

