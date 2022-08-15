ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after shooting in Newport News

By Gavin Stone, Daily Press
 2 days ago
A 32-year-old man died following a shooting in Newport News Sunday night, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Bellwood Road around 10:09 p.m.

Officers found Corey Donnell Langford outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and died shortly after, according to police.

No other information about the incident has been made available.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting www.p3tips.com .

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

Staff writer Caitlyn Burchett contributed to this report.

