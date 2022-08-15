Man dies after shooting in Newport News

FILE – Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov. 15, 2017, in New York. An Iranian government official denied on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Rushdie, in remarks that were the country’s first public comments on the attack. Daily Press/TNS

A 32-year-old man died following a shooting in Newport News Sunday night, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Bellwood Road around 10:09 p.m.

Officers found Corey Donnell Langford outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and died shortly after, according to police.

No other information about the incident has been made available.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting www.p3tips.com .

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

Staff writer Caitlyn Burchett contributed to this report.