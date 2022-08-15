Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Indiana prosecutor seeking death penalty for man accused of shooting and killing police officer
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings announced that his office is seeking the death penalty for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old police officer during a traffic stop last month. Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, is facing charges of murder, resisting law enforcement, and possession of a...
Dawn Wynn: US Marshals involved in search for missing Arkansas woman accused of killing husband in his sleep
The U.S. Marshal Service (USMS) is now involved in the search for Dawn Rene Wynn, an Arkansas woman accused of murdering her husband in his sleep who is now missing after she was released on bond. Wynn, 49, is accused of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the...
NY leaders blasted after county sees 2,600 arrests end with zero bail: 'A pandemic of lawlessness'
Nassau County, New York legislator Steve Rhoads ripped county and state leadership over soft-on-crime bail reform laws on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, calling out the nearly 2,600 arrests that ended with zero bail. "Some of the same issues that we're dealing with in New York City we're dealing with...
Girlfriend of Florida college student shot, killed in Alabama calls him a 'hero'
The girlfriend of a Florida college student shot and killed in Alabama by a woman pretending to need help is calling him a "hero." Adam Simjee and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, both students at the University of Central Florida, were driving along a road when they were "flagged down" by a woman, later identified as Yasmine Hider, who "asked the couple if they could give her some assistance to help get her car started," FOX 35 Orlando reports.
Amazon van hits, kills California toddler: police
An Amazon delivery van struck and killed a 23-month-old girl in Irvine, California, on Tuesday, authorities said. The collision happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment community near the 300 block of Estancia, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release. First responders raced...
Illinois man wanted after allegedly stealing mail; USPS offers $10K reward
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of a suspected mail thief in Illinois. The theft occurred just around 11:30 a.m. on July 25 at the post office in Sauk Village, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing the USPS Inspection Service. The unidentified man...
Georgia father of two robbed, kidnapped in front of his kids: police
A Georgia father was robbed at gunpoint in front of his two teens, forced into a vehicle and driven to an ATM where he was made to get money for the two suspects, police said. The robbery happened on August 10 around 4:41 p.m. in DeKalb County. The man and the two teens were walking home when they were held up at gunpoint by two suspects, DeKalb County Police said.
Texas man facing execution after fatally stabbing real estate agent
A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model home in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas.
LA DA Gascon claims many assistant DA's support him, were 'bullied' into supporting the recall
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón claimed Wednesday that many DA's were "bullied" into supporting the ultimately failed recall. Gascón made the comments during an interview with FOX 11 Los Angeles, two days after the recall attempt failed because organizers were unable to collect enough valid signatures for the proposal to be put on a ballot.
Texas chemical plant catches fire forcing evacuation, school lockdowns
Hazmat crews are working to prevent hazardous runoff following a "large structural fire" at a chemical packaging plant in Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at 1:30 p.m at the DalDen Corporation plant which "did house certain chemicals," authorities said. The Southlake Department of Public Safety (DPS) shared...
Ultramarathon competitor Dean Karnazes bloodied after coyote attack: 'Kind of brutal'
Dean Karnazes, an ultramarathon runner best known for running 350 miles in over 80 hours without sleep and running a marathon in 50 states in 50 days, revealed last week he was attacked by a coyote. The 50-year-old revealed the attack in a video on Instagram and Twitter last week....
Massachusetts man struck by 'multiple vehicles,' none of which stopped, police say
Massachusetts State Police say they are investigating a traffic death in which a 27-year-old man was "struck by multiple vehicles," none of which stopped. The fatal hit-and-run happened late Saturday night along Interstate 290 in Worcester. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been struck by an unknown vehicle, possibly...
LA County official apologizes to Vanessa Bryant in federal court
A chief with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department apologized to Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester from the witness box Tuesday for the way the office handled a complaint that gruesome photos of their loved one's remains were shared at a bar, according to a report. Vanessa Bryant's husband, NBA...
Idaho Raked 4th Best State to Live in, Washington 26th, Says Study
Idaho is the 4th-best state in which to live in the U.S., according to a recent study by WalletHub. Washington state ranked 26th. In order to determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Economy, 3) Education & Health, 4) Quality of Life, and 5) Safety.
North Carolina judge upholds state’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks
A U.S. District judge in North Carolina overturned an injunction that allowed women to have an abortion after 20 weeks. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after he said the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade erased the legal foundation for his 2019 ruling that placed an injunction on the 1973 state law.
Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho
Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
Idaho AG’s office takes responsibility for calculations error in Quality Education Act initiative
Officials with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office are taking responsibility for a typographical error in the inflation calculations mistakenly attributed to the Quality Education Act that will be on Idaho voters’ ballots in November. The inflation calculation error, which involved switching a numerator with a denominator, appeared to indicate that when inflation went up, the […] The post Idaho AG’s office takes responsibility for calculations error in Quality Education Act initiative appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocks abortion law as near-total ban moves forward in state House
The South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocked a six-week abortion ban Wednesday, just one day after a state House committee passed its near total-abortion ban bill in a 13-7 vote. The abortion ban took effect shortly after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision on...
Greg Gutfeld: If there is a shortage of teachers and students, what does that say about the system?
Greg Gutfeld and the co-hosts of "The Five" discuss America's troubled school system, how Arizona is shaking things up, and how the teachers union wants to blame Republicans for the teacher shortage. GREG GUTFELD: What's interesting here is that we've done stories where children are literally missing from their schools...
Harriet Hageman sees her landslide victory over Liz Cheney in Wyoming as beacon for the nation: 'We're fed up'
Harriet Hageman, the Republican nominee for Wyoming's sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, predicted Wednesday that her primary victory over Rep. Liz Cheney would serve as a beacon for the rest of the country, which she described as "fed up" with Washington, D.C., and its "corruption." In an...
