Covina, CA

Fox News

Girlfriend of Florida college student shot, killed in Alabama calls him a 'hero'

The girlfriend of a Florida college student shot and killed in Alabama by a woman pretending to need help is calling him a "hero." Adam Simjee and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, both students at the University of Central Florida, were driving along a road when they were "flagged down" by a woman, later identified as Yasmine Hider, who "asked the couple if they could give her some assistance to help get her car started," FOX 35 Orlando reports.
Fox News

Amazon van hits, kills California toddler: police

An Amazon delivery van struck and killed a 23-month-old girl in Irvine, California, on Tuesday, authorities said. The collision happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment community near the 300 block of Estancia, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release. First responders raced...
Fox News

Georgia father of two robbed, kidnapped in front of his kids: police

A Georgia father was robbed at gunpoint in front of his two teens, forced into a vehicle and driven to an ATM where he was made to get money for the two suspects, police said. The robbery happened on August 10 around 4:41 p.m. in DeKalb County. The man and the two teens were walking home when they were held up at gunpoint by two suspects, DeKalb County Police said.
Fox News

Texas man facing execution after fatally stabbing real estate agent

A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model home in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas.
Fox News

LA DA Gascon claims many assistant DA's support him, were 'bullied' into supporting the recall

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón claimed Wednesday that many DA's were "bullied" into supporting the ultimately failed recall. Gascón made the comments during an interview with FOX 11 Los Angeles, two days after the recall attempt failed because organizers were unable to collect enough valid signatures for the proposal to be put on a ballot.
Fox News

Texas chemical plant catches fire forcing evacuation, school lockdowns

Hazmat crews are working to prevent hazardous runoff following a "large structural fire" at a chemical packaging plant in Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at 1:30 p.m at the DalDen Corporation plant which "did house certain chemicals," authorities said. The Southlake Department of Public Safety (DPS) shared...
Fox News

North Carolina judge upholds state’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks

A U.S. District judge in North Carolina overturned an injunction that allowed women to have an abortion after 20 weeks. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after he said the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade erased the legal foundation for his 2019 ruling that placed an injunction on the 1973 state law.
94.9 KYSS FM

Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho

Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho AG’s office takes responsibility for calculations error in Quality Education Act initiative

Officials with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office are taking responsibility for a typographical error in the inflation calculations mistakenly attributed to the Quality Education Act that will be on Idaho voters’ ballots in November. The inflation calculation error, which involved switching a numerator with a denominator, appeared to indicate that when inflation went up, the […] The post Idaho AG’s office takes responsibility for calculations error in Quality Education Act initiative appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
