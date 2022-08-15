ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurnee, IL

3 shot at Six Flags amusement park in Illinois

By Jewell Hillery, Glenn Marshall, Jocelina Joiner, Alonzo Small, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

GURNEE, Ill. ( WGN ) — Three people were shot in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, on Sunday night.

Law enforcement responded about 7:50 p.m. following multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots at the amusement park, which is located about 45 miles north of Chicago, the Gurnee Police Department said.

A 17-year-old boy from Aurora, Illinois, had a thigh wound and a 19-year-old woman from Appleton, Wisconsin, had a leg wound, police said. They were taken to a hospital and their wounds were described as non-life-threatening.

A third victim had a shoulder injury and declined to be taken to a hospital.

The amusement park, which closes at 8 p.m., was evacuated.

A Six Flags spokesperson confirmed the shooting.

“Three people were injured this evening when shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle immediately drove away,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Park security personnel and officers from the on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation responded immediately.”

3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run

The Gurnee Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook that an initial investigation showed that a white sedan drove toward the front entrance of the park and “the suspects exited the vehicle and began shooting toward another individual in the parking lot.” Police said the suspects got back into the car and “quickly left the area.”

Additional details about the suspects, including the number involved, weren’t immediately released and no one was taken into custody.

“The shooting … was not a random act, and appeared to be a targeted incident that occurred outside the park,” police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

WGN spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting happened. Walker said they were waiting in line for the Ricochet ride in the southwest area of the park around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running in a panic.

“There is an active shooter, get down, get down,” Walker recalled someone shouting. “We didn’t know what was going on, so we get down.”

VIDEO: Mother recounts moments shots rang at Six Flags Great America

Walker and her daughter climbed over two fences to get “out of plain view sight” so she could call her husband. After hiding for a short while, Walker said, she was able to leave the park.

Authorities told WGN that law enforcement officials searched the area to ensure everyone was located.

