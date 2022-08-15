Read full article on original website
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
Who Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Pick in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Finale, According to Reality Steve
Details about how Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of 'The Bachelorette' 2022 will end according to Reality Steve.
Does Rachel Recchia Leave 'The Bachelorette' as an Engaged Woman?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After their connections with former Bachelor Clayton Echard didn't work out, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both in the drivers' seats for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Since the season premiered on July 11, the two best friends have been narrowing down their group of guys for the chance to find lasting love.
Former host Chris Harrison is 'leading his best life' after his 'Bachelor' exit, says the show's stylist
Former host Chris Harrison left "The Bachelor" franchise after 20 years when he faced backlash for defending a contestant accused of racially insensitive behavior.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. Article continues below...
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More
Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself
Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
The Voice's Blake Shelton Loves That Gwen Stefani Is Back On The Show, But His Reason Isn't As Lovey-Dovey As You Might Think
Blake Shelton looks forward to wife Gwen Stefani's return to The Voice, but is he already thinking about his strategy?
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Where Has Kelly Clarkson Been All Summer? And When is She Coming Back?
For those of us who are massive Kelly Clarkson fans—fans of her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show; fans of her musical performances on said show, known as “Kellyoke”; fans of her music, and fans of The Voice—we have one question: Where has Kelly Clarkson been all summer?
The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died
When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills
Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
The Voice's Kelly Clarkson remains silent as Camila Cabello becomes latest pop star coach
Camila Cabello is stepping into her very own spinning chair as she replaces Kelly Clarkson on The Voice – and the Since U Been Gone singer is still yet to address her departure from the show. The former Fifth Harmony star is joining husband-and-wife Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani...
'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony
Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
Why Nicole Kidman Reportedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying On Tour
Although various media outlets have reported that Nicole Kidman allegedly banned her husband and country music star Keith Urban from partying on tour, here is exactly what happened. According to Popculture, InTouch Weekly reported that Kidman was in Las Vegas during the majority of Keith Urban’s eight-month residency. An alleged...
‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Divided Over Matt Amodio’s Return for the Tournament of Champions
Back in July, the hit game show Jeopardy! ended its 38th season with many memorable moments. But while the show won’t return until the fall, that doesn’t mean fans aren’t noticing some minor changes to their popular show. With the new season in production, fans tuned in during the first week of August to watch some of their favorite moments of the tournament. But this year, they watched as the lineup changed. Instead of repeats, the executive producer of Jeopardy!, Michael Davies and his team, decided to “handpick six weeks of some of [their] favorite episodes of the season, featuring [the] closest games, super-champions.”
