(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new law will allow scrutiny of school materials and books for sexually explicit illustrations. The new law that takes effect August 28th makes it a Class-A misdemeanor for anyone affiliated with a public or private school to provide books or any other material with sexually explicit illustrations or videos and photos. Some works of art, anthropology, or information could be exempted under the law. The Missouri Library Association and The Missouri Association of School Librarians are bracing for this new law but state they oppose pre-emptive removal, censoring, and labeling of library materials. The library association states that since there are exemptions for works that are artistic or otherwise informational in nature, it accounts for the entirety of library collections.

