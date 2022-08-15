ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Missouri governor pushing hard to sell lawmakers on his $700 million tax cut plan

(Missouri Independent) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is hoping to avoid any special session drama. As he prepares to reconvene the legislature next month to debate a $700 million tax cut — with details about the plan expected to be announced as early as this week — Parson is hoping to avoid pitfalls that undermined a pair of special sessions he called in 2020.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus members dissolves group

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. – While the governor works with lawmakers on ways to lower the state’s income tax rate, a group of senators is “disbanding” in hopes of attaining peace among Republicans. Representatives and senators will be headed back to Jefferson City soon to give Missourians...
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Missouri’s Director of Agriculture urges farmers and others to use AgriStress Hotline

MU Extension says farmers, ranchers and other agricultural workers face a unique set of external stressors. Not only the stigma, but geographic barriers to accessing mental health care in Missouri can prevent those seeking help from getting it. That’s why the AgriSafe Network is now a reality. It’s a non-profit organization comprised of health professionals and educators who strive to reduce health disparities found in the agricultural community. Chris Chinn is a fifth-generation Missouri farmer and the state’s director of agriculture. She says calling or texting the AgriStress Helpline may be a lifeline.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Attorney General announces divestiture of grain elevators on behalf of Missouri farmers

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that on August 11, 2022, a federal court entered a final judgment requiring the divestiture of certain grain elevators along the Mississippi River before a large asset acquisition could occur between two major agriculture corporations. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office submitted a comment letter supporting the divestiture on behalf of Missouri farmers.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
kzimksim.com

Some school bus law changes to go into effect in Missouri

A number of new Missouri laws will be going into effect on August 28th. Joey Parker tells us about some changes coming to the rules regarding how school children are bused around our state. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every...
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Missouri commission presents teacher recruitment and retention survey results

Missouri, like many other states, has been battling major teacher shortages for several years. A survey to get help to recruit and retain more Missouri K-12 teachers has yielded more than 16-thousand responses over a five-day period. During a commission meeting this week, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Paul Katnik explained what teachers who filled out the survey said would help.
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Parson to announce special session plans – pushes for ag tax break extension

Governor Mike Parson says he will announce his plans for a special session early next week. He is focusing on a tax break for farmers. For agriculture, Parson wants a full six-year extension of tax credits under the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority. Parson says he may announce his special session plans Monday.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Luetkemeyer
Person
Mike Parson
northwestmoinfo.com

Local Missouri Lawmaker Says Her Community Could be Prime Location for Investment in Wake of Trade Mission

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (MISSOURINET) – A state representative who accompanied Governor Mike Parson on a trade mission to Europe says business executives there were very receptive. St. Joseph state Representative Brenda Shields says the Missouri trade delegation met with several business executives from companies based in Germany and the Netherlands. . .
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, August 15th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new law will allow scrutiny of school materials and books for sexually explicit illustrations. The new law that takes effect August 28th makes it a Class-A misdemeanor for anyone affiliated with a public or private school to provide books or any other material with sexually explicit illustrations or videos and photos. Some works of art, anthropology, or information could be exempted under the law. The Missouri Library Association and The Missouri Association of School Librarians are bracing for this new law but state they oppose pre-emptive removal, censoring, and labeling of library materials. The library association states that since there are exemptions for works that are artistic or otherwise informational in nature, it accounts for the entirety of library collections.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL ENCOURAGES PUBLIC TO PARTICIPATE IN SURVEY

Missouri State Highway Patrol superintendent Colonel Eric T. Olson invites the public to take part in a public opinion survey regarding safety and security, officers’ attitudes and competency, overall agency performance, and concerns regarding crime and social issues. The 2022 Public Opinion Survey opened August 16, and runs until...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Special Session#Tax Credit#Politics State#Politics Legislative
missouribusinessalert.com

Medical marijuana brings business to smaller towns in Missouri

Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes. Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for more than 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

Group works to prevent child trafficking in southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Thirty seven children are now on the path toward recovery following a nationwide sex trafficking investigation. Five were found in St. Louis, another two were found in Kansa City. Operation Cross Country XII consisted of nearly 400 individual operations that took place across the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Do you need a concealed carry permit in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri is a permitless carry state, which means that anyone who can legally own and use a firearm can carry a concealed weapon. What, then, is the point of a concealed carry permit in Missouri?. “I think it’s very important for people to get training,” said...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Collapse of private equity-backed Missouri hospitals mired employees in medical bills

The first unexpected bill arrived in December, just weeks before Tara Lovell’s husband of 40 years died from bladder cancer. Lovell worked as an ultrasound technologist at the local Audrain Community Hospital, in Mexico, Missouri, and was paying more than $400 a month for health insurance through her job. The town’s struggling hospital, the sole […] The post Collapse of private equity-backed Missouri hospitals mired employees in medical bills appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MEXICO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Community Policy