Missouri governor pushing hard to sell lawmakers on his $700 million tax cut plan
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is hoping to avoid any special session drama. As he prepares to reconvene the legislature next month to debate a $700 million tax cut — with details about the plan expected to be announced as early as this week — Parson is hoping to avoid pitfalls that undermined a pair of special sessions he called in 2020.
Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus members dissolves group
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. – While the governor works with lawmakers on ways to lower the state’s income tax rate, a group of senators is “disbanding” in hopes of attaining peace among Republicans. Representatives and senators will be headed back to Jefferson City soon to give Missourians...
Missouri’s Director of Agriculture urges farmers and others to use AgriStress Hotline
MU Extension says farmers, ranchers and other agricultural workers face a unique set of external stressors. Not only the stigma, but geographic barriers to accessing mental health care in Missouri can prevent those seeking help from getting it. That’s why the AgriSafe Network is now a reality. It’s a non-profit organization comprised of health professionals and educators who strive to reduce health disparities found in the agricultural community. Chris Chinn is a fifth-generation Missouri farmer and the state’s director of agriculture. She says calling or texting the AgriStress Helpline may be a lifeline.
Attorney General announces divestiture of grain elevators on behalf of Missouri farmers
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that on August 11, 2022, a federal court entered a final judgment requiring the divestiture of certain grain elevators along the Mississippi River before a large asset acquisition could occur between two major agriculture corporations. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office submitted a comment letter supporting the divestiture on behalf of Missouri farmers.
Some school bus law changes to go into effect in Missouri
A number of new Missouri laws will be going into effect on August 28th. Joey Parker tells us about some changes coming to the rules regarding how school children are bused around our state. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every...
Missouri commission presents teacher recruitment and retention survey results
Missouri, like many other states, has been battling major teacher shortages for several years. A survey to get help to recruit and retain more Missouri K-12 teachers has yielded more than 16-thousand responses over a five-day period. During a commission meeting this week, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Paul Katnik explained what teachers who filled out the survey said would help.
Parson to announce special session plans – pushes for ag tax break extension
Governor Mike Parson says he will announce his plans for a special session early next week. He is focusing on a tax break for farmers. For agriculture, Parson wants a full six-year extension of tax credits under the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority. Parson says he may announce his special session plans Monday.
Recreational marijuana is on Missouri's ballot in November. Critics say to read the fine print
Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older in November. If the constitutional amendment, called Legal Missouri (Amendment 3 on the ballot), is approved, Missouri will become the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Legal Missouri projects that the state will earn annual...
Local Missouri Lawmaker Says Her Community Could be Prime Location for Investment in Wake of Trade Mission
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (MISSOURINET) – A state representative who accompanied Governor Mike Parson on a trade mission to Europe says business executives there were very receptive. St. Joseph state Representative Brenda Shields says the Missouri trade delegation met with several business executives from companies based in Germany and the Netherlands. . .
Missouri News Headlines Monday, August 15th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new law will allow scrutiny of school materials and books for sexually explicit illustrations. The new law that takes effect August 28th makes it a Class-A misdemeanor for anyone affiliated with a public or private school to provide books or any other material with sexually explicit illustrations or videos and photos. Some works of art, anthropology, or information could be exempted under the law. The Missouri Library Association and The Missouri Association of School Librarians are bracing for this new law but state they oppose pre-emptive removal, censoring, and labeling of library materials. The library association states that since there are exemptions for works that are artistic or otherwise informational in nature, it accounts for the entirety of library collections.
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL ENCOURAGES PUBLIC TO PARTICIPATE IN SURVEY
Missouri State Highway Patrol superintendent Colonel Eric T. Olson invites the public to take part in a public opinion survey regarding safety and security, officers’ attitudes and competency, overall agency performance, and concerns regarding crime and social issues. The 2022 Public Opinion Survey opened August 16, and runs until...
Columbia police review board member outlines reasons for resigning in email
A member of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board outlined his reasons for resigning in an email to the city Monday. The post Columbia police review board member outlines reasons for resigning in email appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Medical marijuana brings business to smaller towns in Missouri
Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes. Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for more than 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.
Group works to prevent child trafficking in southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Thirty seven children are now on the path toward recovery following a nationwide sex trafficking investigation. Five were found in St. Louis, another two were found in Kansa City. Operation Cross Country XII consisted of nearly 400 individual operations that took place across the...
Do you need a concealed carry permit in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri is a permitless carry state, which means that anyone who can legally own and use a firearm can carry a concealed weapon. What, then, is the point of a concealed carry permit in Missouri?. “I think it’s very important for people to get training,” said...
Collapse of private equity-backed Missouri hospitals mired employees in medical bills
The first unexpected bill arrived in December, just weeks before Tara Lovell’s husband of 40 years died from bladder cancer. Lovell worked as an ultrasound technologist at the local Audrain Community Hospital, in Mexico, Missouri, and was paying more than $400 a month for health insurance through her job. The town’s struggling hospital, the sole […] The post Collapse of private equity-backed Missouri hospitals mired employees in medical bills appeared first on Missouri Independent.
20 Monkeypox Cases In Missouri, Ranks 32nd Nationally
Missouri is now reporting 20 monkeypox cases statewide. Marshall Griffin reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school
Health officials with MU Health Care are reminding parents across Missouri to vaccinate their children, before returning to the classroom. The post Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Veteran Columbia city councilman unseated this month expresses concern about council discourse
Columbia’s mayor and city manager presented several gifts to outgoing third ward city councilman Karl Skala on Saturday. Mr. Skala was unseated in this month’s runoff election by activist Roy Lovelady. The former mayor pro tem delivered a farewell address in the council chamber, saying he’s proud of...
