ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Pac-12 season betting preview: Are USC, Utah worth the hype?

Amid the Pac-12's dramatic off-field dissolution, the 2022 season - which may be the last to resemble the tradition of the "conference of champions" - is poised to be the most interesting in years. The three teams atop the oddsboard and the pair of capable squads below them suggest the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
247Sports

Style of play brings Henderson Jr. to Arizona

When Cedric Henderson Jr. made the decision to transfer to Arizona, it was due in large part to the style of play. “It was really about the skill work and how Tommy is so big on getting guys better and putting them in the league, and playing as a team and winning,” Henderson said. “You can’t pass that up and the pedigree of Arizona.”
TUCSON, AZ
Jeremy Beren

Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five years

Rick Schantz and Phoenix Rising have mutually agreed to the coach's departure after several successful seasons.Nick Tirella. (Chandler, Ariz.) — The five-season partnership between United Soccer League Championship club Phoenix Rising Football Club and head coach Rick Schantz officially came to an end on Wednesday morning.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy