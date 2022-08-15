Read full article on original website
Related
Hamilton High football put on probation for violating recruiting rules, ineligible for playoffs
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Chandler's Hamilton High School's powerhouse football team was placed on probation Monday for a recruiting violation, according to the Arizona Interscholastic Association. AIA officials say the Huskies are not eligible for postseason play in 2022 and...
NFL Draft Profile: Merlin Robertson, Linebacker, Arizona State Sun Devils
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Arizona State LB Merlin Robertson
theScore
Pac-12 season betting preview: Are USC, Utah worth the hype?
Amid the Pac-12's dramatic off-field dissolution, the 2022 season - which may be the last to resemble the tradition of the "conference of champions" - is poised to be the most interesting in years. The three teams atop the oddsboard and the pair of capable squads below them suggest the...
Joe Neuheisel, son of former college football coach Rick Neuheisel, wins Arizona Amateur Championship
Joe Neuheisel is making a name for himself. The son of Rick Neuheisel, who was the head coach of the college football programs at Colorado, Washington and UCLA, won the 98th Arizona Amateur Championship with a 2-and-1 victory over Camden Braidech at Desert Mountain Club’s Outlaw Course in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Style of play brings Henderson Jr. to Arizona
When Cedric Henderson Jr. made the decision to transfer to Arizona, it was due in large part to the style of play. “It was really about the skill work and how Tommy is so big on getting guys better and putting them in the league, and playing as a team and winning,” Henderson said. “You can’t pass that up and the pedigree of Arizona.”
Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five years
Rick Schantz and Phoenix Rising have mutually agreed to the coach's departure after several successful seasons.Nick Tirella. (Chandler, Ariz.) — The five-season partnership between United Soccer League Championship club Phoenix Rising Football Club and head coach Rick Schantz officially came to an end on Wednesday morning.
ASU, Arizona men's basketball Pac-12 conference matchups for 2022-23 schedule announced
The Pac-12 Conference released its weekly matchups and site designations for the 2022-23 men's basketball season. The announcement reflects the games being played and the home/away designations each week of the Pac-12 regular season. Specific dates and times for each game within a week will be announced later this summer...
Hamilton (Arizona) recruiting violation means football team will miss playoffs: Report
The move comes after Hamilton suspended its defensive coordinator last week
Comments / 0