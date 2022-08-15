Read full article on original website
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
BBC
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
BBC
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
BBC
Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found
A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist. Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020. The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.
BBC
Birmingham men arrested in modern slavery investigation
Three men have been arrested following an investigation into suspected modern slavery at a cannabis farm. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers raided addresses in Birmingham earlier and found thousands of pounds in cash. The NCA suspect people have been trafficked from Vietnam and put to work cultivating...
BBC
Dover: Boy died in fall off White Cliffs on 12th birthday, inquest told
A boy accidentally fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover on his 12th birthday, an inquest heard. Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays. The Estonian family, who moved to London in 2021, hired a campervan to holiday...
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
BBC
Hull Fair: Nursery nurse thrown off Airmaxx 360 ride gets payout
A nursery nurse catapulted from a Hull Fair ride has agreed to a "five-figure" payout for physical and psychological damage caused. Jade Harrison, 24, fell from the Airmaxx 360 ride at Hull Fair on 7 October 2019, resulting in a broken jaw and other facial injuries. Miss Harrison has agreed...
BBC
Family feel abandoned as Birmingham Children's Hospital stops girl's care
The family of a nine-year-old girl who requires round the clock care said they felt abandoned by the hospital formerly responsible for her treatment. Birmingham Children's Hospital withdrew from Maham Zaheer's complex care contract in April after the family complained about the lack of carers. Since April, her family has...
BBC
Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside
Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
BBC
Louis Thorold: Pram death baby 'victim of a system that failed'
The father of a baby who died in a crash while being pushed in a pram said his son was a victim of an "incident caused by a system that failed them". Five-month-old Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. His mother Rachael was seriously injured.
BBC
Robert Kaweesi: Body found in father search after River Nile rescue bid
A body has been found by police searching for a newly-wed father, missing after trying to save his son in the River Nile. Robert Kaweesi, 48, from Birmingham, was with his wife, Justine Katantazi, and their four children on holiday in Uganda when they went swimming. The 12-year-old got into...
Water company CEOs try to woo me, but I’ve got only one message for them: do your jobs
It came to me while I was standing on a river bank. It was such a ridiculous, nonsensical idea that I instantly tried to dismiss it. But it was like the wiggliest of wiggly earworms that just won’t leave you alone, like a tune that just keeps boring its way into your mind. That melody was: London is running out of drinking water.
Indian professor recalls ‘slut-shame’ horror after being forced to quit over swimsuit photo
A professor in India has broken her silence for the first time since she was forced to resign from a prominent university after a parent of a student reported her “private” swimsuit pictures to the college administration.The professor from the eastern city of Kolkata said she was “slut-shammed” in a “modern re-enactment of a witch trial” over the picture she shared privately with a select group of people on Instagram.In an opinion piece in the Indian Express newspaper, the professor who did not reveal her identity, accused St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, of forcing her to tender her resignation in October...
BBC
Wind farm rejected amid turbine height concerns
A Scottish government reporter has rejected plans for a wind farm near Corsock. Developers argued it could contribute to meeting green energy targets and provide an economic boost. The plans were refused due to concerns over the visual impact of turbines up to 200m (650ft) high. A wind farm in...
BBC
Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims
A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
BBC
Marton lamb rescued after days stuck up to neck in mud
A lamb has been rescued after spending several days trapped neck-deep in mud. The RSPCA and Cleveland Fire Brigade used a raft to reach the stricken animal in Marton, Middlesbrough, after a dog walker raised the alarm. RSPCA inspector Steph Baines said the animal would have drowned if left much...
BBC
Covid-19: 'Very rare' vaccine complications led to Alston man's death
A former rock singer died due to "very rare and aggressive complications of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine", an inquest has ruled. Zion XXX, from Alston in Cumbria, developed an "excruciating" headache eight days after his jab in May 2021. The 48-year-old was taken to hospital but died as a result...
Back to school: how parents should prepare for the big day
The Department for Education issued statutory guidance to schools last year aimed at making uniforms more affordable. It includes keeping school-branded items to a minimum, making secondhand uniforms easily available, and giving priority to value for money (including durability, not just low costs). This followed campaigns on the affordability of...
BBC
Asylum seeker in Gloucestershire hotel 'feels like a prisoner'
A man who fled his Caribbean home because of death threats said he feels like a prisoner after being placed in temporary accommodation. The man, who cannot be named, boarded a flight to the UK last year to seek asylum and was placed in a hotel room in Gloucestershire. After...
