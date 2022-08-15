Read full article on original website
A.A. Williams shares atmospheric new track Golden
A.A. Williams will release her brand new album As The Moon Rests in October
Kerrang
The Chats announce massive UK and European tour
It’s a big week for The Chats: ahead of the release of their highly-anticipated second album GET FUCKED on Friday, the Aussie trio have just unveiled details of their biggest-ever UK and European headline tour. The band will be bringing GET FUCKED over here next year, kicking their tour...
Kerrang
Loathe cancel UK and European tour in order to complete new album
Loathe have canceled their upcoming UK and European tour dates to complete their new album. The Liverpool metallers say that it took “much painstaking deliberation” to make the call, but ultimately “using this time in September and October will allow us to complete the recording process” for their next record.
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet The Hammer-Headed Bat, The African Megabat That’s Been Dubbed One Of The World’s Ugliest Creatures
The hammer-headed bat is the largest bat species found in Africa. But while it may look like a vicious carnivore, it only eats fruit. Throughout Equatorial Africa, the Hypsignathus monstrosus — better known as the hammer-headed bat — dominates the night sky with its monstrous wingspan and its pestilently loud noises. As one of the largest bats in the world, one would think that it would be a threat to humankind, especially since it cuts such an imposing figure.
Billboard
Marty Stuart Signs Worldwide Deal with U.K. Label Snakefarm
Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart has signed with British-based label Snakefarm, a Universal Music Group-owned label that is part of the Spinefarm Music Group. It marks the five-time Grammy winner and country music historian’s first time back on a major label in more than a dozen years.
NME
The National on new music: “It’s the whole history of the band, but with a new exploration”
The National‘s Bryce Dessner has spoken to NME about what to expect from the band’s new material, as well as looking ahead to their remaining summer shows. During their run of 2022 festival dates, the indie veterans have been playing a number of brand new songs. Among them is ‘Weird Goodbyes’, a collaboration with Bon Iver which is due to be released imminently.
NME
Wilco share archival take of ‘Ashes Of American Flags’, announce Icelandic residency
Wilco have shared a fourth preview for the forthcoming reissue of their seminal 2001 album ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ – a “live in the studio” take of the song ‘Ashes Of American Flags’ – alongside the news of their first-ever shows in Iceland.
Unbreakable Spirit: the unexpected return of Janick Gers's first band, White Spirit
Despite disintegrating four decades ago, White Spirit are back with an album of rejuvenated lost recordings and have another record already in the works
NME
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr. has died, aged 55
Frederick Waite Jr, the original drummer for British-Jamaican reggae band Musical Youth, has died at the age of 55. His passing was confirmed by the band on social media, writing in a statement that “we have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years”.
Steve Grimmett, singer with NWOBHM icons Grim Reaper, dead at 62
The death of Grim Reaper frontman Steve Grimmet has been confirmed by his family. Steve Grimmett, singer with NWOBHM icons Grim Reaper, has died at the age of 62. The news was confirmed in a social media post from Grimmett's brother Mark, who wrote, "I don't really know where to start so I guess I will just come right out with it. It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to tell you all as many of you know him my very talented brother Steve Grimmett very sadly passed away today."
SFGate
With Girl in Red, Dagny, Aurora and More, Norway’s Oya Festival Showcases the Country’s Booming Music Scene
While there were plenty of Anglo and American acts — ranging from headliners Gorillaz, Florence + the Machine and Nick Cave to H.E.R., Little Simz, Freddie Gibbs, Remi Wolf and Perfume Genius — equally if not more compelling was the diverse array of home-grown talent. It ranged from pop thrush Aurora to veteran metal act Kvelertak, from stellar pop singers Dagny and Emilie Nichols to pop-punk act Combos and death metal outfit Blodkvalt, multiple electronic acts and DJs, and rising alternative or pop artists like Mall Girl, Metteson and Kamara. Not part of the festival but playing a 10-night residency a half-mile away was one of Norway’s biggest acts, the multi-cultural hip-hop duo Karpe, who put on an elaborate two-hour bespoke series of shows at the city’s Spektrum arena.
Brazil federal police accuse Bolsonaro of COVID-linked scaremongering
BRASILIA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police on Wednesday accused President Jair Bolsonaro of discouraging mask use during the pandemic and falsely suggesting that people who got vaccinated against COVID-19 ran the risk of contracting AIDS.
Kerrang
Sun, Satan and secret sets: The highlights from Bloodstock 2022
Bloodstock is hotter than Hell this year, and we’re not just talking about the Earth-baking 30-degree-plus temperatures that desiccate Catton Hall all last weekend. When punters aren’t battling for a patch of shade, scraping out that nasty mosh-dust that seems to get between teeth like tiling-grout, or dodging the multiple freak mini-tornadoes that rip through the campsite (sending one unsecured tent swirling into a tree), they’re treated to a smorgasbord of acts representing the very best of heavy music’s past, present and future.
NME
CIX unveil dramatic music video teaser for upcoming single ‘458’
K-pop boyband CIX have shared a stunning music video teaser for ‘458’, an upcoming single from their fifth mini-album ‘OK episode 1: OK Not’. The new teaser for ‘458’ features each member of the boyband in solo scenes, each filled with imagery involving elements of water, fire, air and metal. The music video for ‘458’ and ‘OK episode 1: OK Not’ will both drop on August 22 at 6PM KST.
NME
Watch Suede’s gritty new short film for their upcoming album ‘Autofiction’
Suede have shared Autofiction, a new short film to accompany their forthcoming album of the same name – you can watch it below. The five-piece will release their new studio LP on September 16 via BMG, marking their first album release since 2018’s ‘The Blue Hour’.
Low Cancel European Shows to Accommodate Mimi Parker’s Ovarian Cancer Treatment
Low have called off a handful of European shows slated for August, the band announced today (August 15). The cancelations are a result of health precautions for Mimi Parker, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December of 2020. “Recent developments and changes in treatment have made extensive travel impossible at this time,” the band wrote. Pitchfork has contacted Low’s representatives for comment. See the band’s full statement below.
