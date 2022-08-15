ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Kerrang

The Chats announce massive UK and European tour

It’s a big week for The Chats: ahead of the release of their highly-anticipated second album GET FUCKED on Friday, the Aussie trio have just unveiled details of their biggest-ever UK and European headline tour. The band will be bringing GET FUCKED over here next year, kicking their tour...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Loathe cancel UK and European tour in order to complete new album

Loathe have canceled their upcoming UK and European tour dates to complete their new album. The Liverpool metallers say that it took “much painstaking deliberation” to make the call, but ultimately “using this time in September and October will allow us to complete the recording process” for their next record.
MUSIC
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Hammer-Headed Bat, The African Megabat That’s Been Dubbed One Of The World’s Ugliest Creatures

The hammer-headed bat is the largest bat species found in Africa. But while it may look like a vicious carnivore, it only eats fruit. Throughout Equatorial Africa, the Hypsignathus monstrosus — better known as the hammer-headed bat — dominates the night sky with its monstrous wingspan and its pestilently loud noises. As one of the largest bats in the world, one would think that it would be a threat to humankind, especially since it cuts such an imposing figure.
ANIMALS
#Music Industry#Art#Aussie#Holding Absence#The Lost The Longing
Billboard

Marty Stuart Signs Worldwide Deal with U.K. Label Snakefarm

Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart has signed with British-based label Snakefarm, a Universal Music Group-owned label that is part of the Spinefarm Music Group. It marks the five-time Grammy winner and country music historian’s first time back on a major label in more than a dozen years.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

The National on new music: “It’s the whole history of the band, but with a new exploration”

The National‘s Bryce Dessner has spoken to NME about what to expect from the band’s new material, as well as looking ahead to their remaining summer shows. During their run of 2022 festival dates, the indie veterans have been playing a number of brand new songs. Among them is ‘Weird Goodbyes’, a collaboration with Bon Iver which is due to be released imminently.
MUSIC
NME

Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr. has died, aged 55

Frederick Waite Jr, the original drummer for British-Jamaican reggae band Musical Youth, has died at the age of 55. His passing was confirmed by the band on social media, writing in a statement that “we have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years”.
MUSIC
Louder

Steve Grimmett, singer with NWOBHM icons Grim Reaper, dead at 62

The death of Grim Reaper frontman Steve Grimmet has been confirmed by his family. Steve Grimmett, singer with NWOBHM icons Grim Reaper, has died at the age of 62. The news was confirmed in a social media post from Grimmett's brother Mark, who wrote, "I don't really know where to start so I guess I will just come right out with it. It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to tell you all as many of you know him my very talented brother Steve Grimmett very sadly passed away today."
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

With Girl in Red, Dagny, Aurora and More, Norway’s Oya Festival Showcases the Country’s Booming Music Scene

While there were plenty of Anglo and American acts — ranging from headliners Gorillaz, Florence + the Machine and Nick Cave to H.E.R., Little Simz, Freddie Gibbs, Remi Wolf and Perfume Genius — equally if not more compelling was the diverse array of home-grown talent. It ranged from pop thrush Aurora to veteran metal act Kvelertak, from stellar pop singers Dagny and Emilie Nichols to pop-punk act Combos and death metal outfit Blodkvalt, multiple electronic acts and DJs, and rising alternative or pop artists like Mall Girl, Metteson and Kamara. Not part of the festival but playing a 10-night residency a half-mile away was one of Norway’s biggest acts, the multi-cultural hip-hop duo Karpe, who put on an elaborate two-hour bespoke series of shows at the city’s Spektrum arena.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Sun, Satan and secret sets: The highlights from Bloodstock 2022

Bloodstock is hotter than Hell this year, and we’re not just talking about the Earth-baking 30-degree-plus temperatures that desiccate Catton Hall all last weekend. When punters aren’t battling for a patch of shade, scraping out that nasty mosh-dust that seems to get between teeth like tiling-grout, or dodging the multiple freak mini-tornadoes that rip through the campsite (sending one unsecured tent swirling into a tree), they’re treated to a smorgasbord of acts representing the very best of heavy music’s past, present and future.
MUSIC
NME

CIX unveil dramatic music video teaser for upcoming single ‘458’

K-pop boyband CIX have shared a stunning music video teaser for ‘458’, an upcoming single from their fifth mini-album ‘OK episode 1: OK Not’. The new teaser for ‘458’ features each member of the boyband in solo scenes, each filled with imagery involving elements of water, fire, air and metal. The music video for ‘458’ and ‘OK episode 1: OK Not’ will both drop on August 22 at 6PM KST.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Low Cancel European Shows to Accommodate Mimi Parker’s Ovarian Cancer Treatment

Low have called off a handful of European shows slated for August, the band announced today (August 15). The cancelations are a result of health precautions for Mimi Parker, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December of 2020. “Recent developments and changes in treatment have made extensive travel impossible at this time,” the band wrote. Pitchfork has contacted Low’s representatives for comment. See the band’s full statement below.
CELEBRITIES

