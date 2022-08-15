The death of Grim Reaper frontman Steve Grimmet has been confirmed by his family. Steve Grimmett, singer with NWOBHM icons Grim Reaper, has died at the age of 62. The news was confirmed in a social media post from Grimmett's brother Mark, who wrote, "I don't really know where to start so I guess I will just come right out with it. It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to tell you all as many of you know him my very talented brother Steve Grimmett very sadly passed away today."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO